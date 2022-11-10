ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moorhead, MN

kfgo.com

North Dakota Class 9B All-State Football Team

(KFGO/KNFL) Here is the North Dakota Class 9B All-State Football Team, as voted on by the North Dakota High School Coaches Association. Second Team All-State (Not position specific) Hankinson: Cruz Hernandez. LaMoure/Litchville-Marion: Tate Mart, Anthony Wendel, Brock Wendel. Hatton-Northwood: Ethan Steinbrink. Maple River: Marty Rohrbeck. May-Port CG: Ethan Bergstrom, Andrew...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
1390 Granite City Sports

Gophers Rout Northwestern, Johnnies Win Fourth Straight Title

The University of Minnesota, North Dakota State University, and St. John's University football teams won big on Saturday. The CSB and SJU basketball and hockey teams also end the weekend on a high note. The St. Cloud State basketball teams notched their first wins of the season, the SCSU men's hockey team rallied to earn the weekend split, and the St. Cloud Norsemen and Granite City Lumberjacks both came out on top, while the SCSU women's hockey team was swept up by UMD. On Sunday, the Minnesota Vikings will head to Buffalo, the Timberwolves will face off against Cleveland, the Wild will host San Jose, and the Gopher women's basketball team will look to build an early-season win streak.
FARGO, ND
740thefan.com

Minnesota #DNR Conservation Officer Reports-Nov 14, 2022

CO Ben Huener (Roseau) checked deer hunters in Roseau, Kittson, Marshall, Beltrami and Lake of the Woods counties. Violations for the week included transporting a loaded firearm, shooting from the road, leaving a camper unattended on a wildlife management area campground, hunting from a permanent scaffold on a WMA, and trespass.
MINNESOTA STATE
Quick Country 96.5

Minnesota’s Deer Harvest Numbers are Down in 2022

UNDATED (WJON News) -- Minnesota hunters harvested fewer deer so far this year. The muzzleloader season is still ahead, but the number of deer harvested through the archery hunt and the firearms season are down significantly compared to 2021. According to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, there have been...
MINNESOTA STATE
valleynewslive.com

Car slides into Buffalo river near Moorhead

NEAR MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - One driver is lucky a slide-off near Moorhead didn’t result in more serious injuries. The Minnesota State Patrol says roads were snow covered along I-94 east of Moorhead by the Buffalo river around 7:30 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 14. Sgt. Jesse Grabow...
MOORHEAD, MN
Minnesota Reformer

Data shows widening partisan divide between cities, greater Minnesota

Gov. Tim Walz handily beat Republican challenger Scott Jensen on Tuesday, with preliminary data showing Walz with nearly an 8-point margin.  While comfortable, that margin is somewhat diminished from Walz’s first campaign in 2018, when he defeated Jeff Johnson by more than 11% for the gubernatorial seat vacated by Mark Dayton.  Below the surface, however, […] The post Data shows widening partisan divide between cities, greater Minnesota appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNESOTA STATE
kvrr.com

Big Powerball tickets sold in North Dakota, Minnesota

NORTH DAKOTA, MINNESOTA (KVRR) — It may not be the lucky ticket sold in California worth the record $2.04 billion but there are other big Powerball winners in North Dakota and Minnesota. A $50,000 ticket was sold Minot and a $100,000 Powerball with Power Play ticket was sold in...
MINNESOTA STATE
MIX 94.9

Snow Expected for Much of Central Minnesota

UNDATED (WJON News) -- The National Weather Service has issued a special weather statement for central Minnesota. The first widespread accumulating snow event of the season will begin across western Minnesota late Sunday night, spread east to the I-35 corridor by mid-morning Monday, and then overspread western Wisconsin around midday.
MINNESOTA STATE
tcbmag.com

Minnesota: Why Are We Still Here?

Alumni reunion meetings were interrupted by Covid, so it was great to finally get together. It was impressive to see so many people vertical and ambulatory, and name tags helped. But these reunions raise a question: Why are so many of us still in the state of Minnesota?. After all,...
MINNESOTA STATE
mprnews.org

Heavy snow, ice, wind rage across northern Minnesota; temps crash

Bright colors are lighting up the weather maps across northern Minnesota. Take your pick of red, pink, blue, or fuchsia. That’s your winter weather type. Blizzard warnings continue overnight for northwestern Minnesota and the Red River Valley. Including the cities of Hallock, Karlstad, Lancaster, Roseau, Warroad, Greenbush, Warren, Stephen,...
MINNESOTA STATE
kfgo.com

Body recovered from Aitkin County lake is missing Carlton, MN man

Carlton, Minn. – The Carlton County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that a body recovered from a northern Minnesota lake last week is a missing Carlton, Minn. man. The Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office said the body recovered from Rat Lake in Aitkin County on Friday is that of Lucas Dudden.
CARLTON, MN
MIX 94.9

St. Cloud Has a Winning Lottery Ticket

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- There is a big lottery winner here in St. Cloud. The Minnesota State Lottery says the winning ticket for Saturday's North 5 drawing was sold at Coborn's on Cooper Avenue in St. Cloud. The prize won is $57,253. The North 5 drawings are held daily...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
fox9.com

North Minnesota hunter rescued after sinking into swamp

PORTAGE TOWNSHIP, Minn. (FOX 9) - A hunter in northern Minnesota was rescued on Saturday after sinking waist-deep into a swamp. The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office responded around 5:15 p.m. for a report of the hunter stuck in Portage Township -- a town south of Crane Lake and just a few miles from the U.S.-Canada border.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MN

