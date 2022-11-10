Read full article on original website
kfgo.com
North Dakota Class 9B All-State Football Team
(KFGO/KNFL) Here is the North Dakota Class 9B All-State Football Team, as voted on by the North Dakota High School Coaches Association. Second Team All-State (Not position specific) Hankinson: Cruz Hernandez. LaMoure/Litchville-Marion: Tate Mart, Anthony Wendel, Brock Wendel. Hatton-Northwood: Ethan Steinbrink. Maple River: Marty Rohrbeck. May-Port CG: Ethan Bergstrom, Andrew...
Gophers Rout Northwestern, Johnnies Win Fourth Straight Title
The University of Minnesota, North Dakota State University, and St. John's University football teams won big on Saturday. The CSB and SJU basketball and hockey teams also end the weekend on a high note. The St. Cloud State basketball teams notched their first wins of the season, the SCSU men's hockey team rallied to earn the weekend split, and the St. Cloud Norsemen and Granite City Lumberjacks both came out on top, while the SCSU women's hockey team was swept up by UMD. On Sunday, the Minnesota Vikings will head to Buffalo, the Timberwolves will face off against Cleveland, the Wild will host San Jose, and the Gopher women's basketball team will look to build an early-season win streak.
(Watch) Northern Minnesota Trail Cam Captures Large Wolf Pack
I've always been fascinated by wolves and pretty much all the wildlife in Minnesota. I had no idea there was an organization that studies wolves in Minnesota. Voyageurs Wolf Project has trail cams set up all around Minnesota and some of the footage they collect on these trail cams is simply amazing.
740thefan.com
Minnesota #DNR Conservation Officer Reports-Nov 14, 2022
CO Ben Huener (Roseau) checked deer hunters in Roseau, Kittson, Marshall, Beltrami and Lake of the Woods counties. Violations for the week included transporting a loaded firearm, shooting from the road, leaving a camper unattended on a wildlife management area campground, hunting from a permanent scaffold on a WMA, and trespass.
Minnesota’s Deer Harvest Numbers are Down in 2022
UNDATED (WJON News) -- Minnesota hunters harvested fewer deer so far this year. The muzzleloader season is still ahead, but the number of deer harvested through the archery hunt and the firearms season are down significantly compared to 2021. According to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, there have been...
valleynewslive.com
Car slides into Buffalo river near Moorhead
NEAR MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - One driver is lucky a slide-off near Moorhead didn’t result in more serious injuries. The Minnesota State Patrol says roads were snow covered along I-94 east of Moorhead by the Buffalo river around 7:30 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 14. Sgt. Jesse Grabow...
First Blizzard Delivers Massive Snowfall in Minnesota and ND
The official snowfall total out of NW Minnesota and North Dakota is really impressive. And cause for a moment of gratitude here in SE Minnesota!. "Eye-Popping" Snowfall Totals In Minnesota and North Dakota. "Eye Popping," that's how our sister station (WJON, St. Cloud) described it. And they're right. The first...
Data shows widening partisan divide between cities, greater Minnesota
Gov. Tim Walz handily beat Republican challenger Scott Jensen on Tuesday, with preliminary data showing Walz with nearly an 8-point margin. While comfortable, that margin is somewhat diminished from Walz’s first campaign in 2018, when he defeated Jeff Johnson by more than 11% for the gubernatorial seat vacated by Mark Dayton. Below the surface, however, […] The post Data shows widening partisan divide between cities, greater Minnesota appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
mprnews.org
Colder than normal into next week; Snow chances ramp up Monday into Tuesday
Our Twin Cities Thursday high temperature of 68 degrees equaled our average Twin Cities high for May 11. The highs in the lower 30s that we saw yesterday and that we’ll see again today are typical of early December. Our average Twin Cities high is 44 degrees on Nov. 12.
kvrr.com
Big Powerball tickets sold in North Dakota, Minnesota
NORTH DAKOTA, MINNESOTA (KVRR) — It may not be the lucky ticket sold in California worth the record $2.04 billion but there are other big Powerball winners in North Dakota and Minnesota. A $50,000 ticket was sold Minot and a $100,000 Powerball with Power Play ticket was sold in...
Snow Expected for Much of Central Minnesota
UNDATED (WJON News) -- The National Weather Service has issued a special weather statement for central Minnesota. The first widespread accumulating snow event of the season will begin across western Minnesota late Sunday night, spread east to the I-35 corridor by mid-morning Monday, and then overspread western Wisconsin around midday.
Eye Popping Snowfall Totals for North Dakota, NW Minnesota
UNDATED (WJON News) -- The National Weather Service is reporting some really big snowfall totals for central North Dakota into Northwestern Minnesota. The first snowstorm of the season produced a Blizzard Warning for much of that area on Wednesday and Thursday. The National Weather Service says Bismarck has had 24...
tcbmag.com
Minnesota: Why Are We Still Here?
Alumni reunion meetings were interrupted by Covid, so it was great to finally get together. It was impressive to see so many people vertical and ambulatory, and name tags helped. But these reunions raise a question: Why are so many of us still in the state of Minnesota?. After all,...
mprnews.org
Heavy snow, ice, wind rage across northern Minnesota; temps crash
Bright colors are lighting up the weather maps across northern Minnesota. Take your pick of red, pink, blue, or fuchsia. That’s your winter weather type. Blizzard warnings continue overnight for northwestern Minnesota and the Red River Valley. Including the cities of Hallock, Karlstad, Lancaster, Roseau, Warroad, Greenbush, Warren, Stephen,...
100 Inches of Snow On The Ground, But Not in South Dakota or Minnesota
Don't arm yourself with eggs, I just want to ask a question. Would you go for 100 inches of snow before Thanksgiving? Me neither. I can think of only one or two who would like that much snow right now. Skiers and those who have a snowmobile. South Dakota, North...
kfgo.com
Body recovered from Aitkin County lake is missing Carlton, MN man
Carlton, Minn. – The Carlton County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that a body recovered from a northern Minnesota lake last week is a missing Carlton, Minn. man. The Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office said the body recovered from Rat Lake in Aitkin County on Friday is that of Lucas Dudden.
St. Cloud Has a Winning Lottery Ticket
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- There is a big lottery winner here in St. Cloud. The Minnesota State Lottery says the winning ticket for Saturday's North 5 drawing was sold at Coborn's on Cooper Avenue in St. Cloud. The prize won is $57,253. The North 5 drawings are held daily...
KIMT
StormTeam 3: Snow on the way; Winter Weather Advisory issued for some counties
NWS Minneapolis (Southern Minnesota) ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Snow. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central and southeast Minnesota and northwest and west central Wisconsin. * WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on...
Why the GOP lost in the suburbs – Minnesota’s largest voting bloc
Minnesota Republicans were confident that their campaign message would reverse recent trends toward the DFL in the vote-rich but swingy suburbs. Gas prices and a fear of crime flowing out of the cities would be enough to overcome concerns that the June overturning of Roe v. Wade in a case known as Dobbs put abortion rights at risk.
fox9.com
North Minnesota hunter rescued after sinking into swamp
PORTAGE TOWNSHIP, Minn. (FOX 9) - A hunter in northern Minnesota was rescued on Saturday after sinking waist-deep into a swamp. The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office responded around 5:15 p.m. for a report of the hunter stuck in Portage Township -- a town south of Crane Lake and just a few miles from the U.S.-Canada border.
