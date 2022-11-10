Read full article on original website
kscj.com
1ST LOCAL SNOWFALL LEADS TO SEVERAL TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
THE FIRST MEASURABLE SNOW OF THE SEASON IN SIOUX CITY CAUSED ICY ROAD CONDITIONS ACROSS THE METRO AREA THIS (TUESDAY) MORNING. SGT. TOM GILL OF THE SIOUX CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT SAYS OFFICERS RESPONDED TO SEVERAL ACCIDENTS:. ICY1 OC………..AS WE SPEAK. :12. SGT. GILL REMINDS DRIVERS TO SLOW...
kscj.com
SALIX ROBBERY SUSPECT CHARGED WITH MULTIPLE CRIMES
A SUSPECT ARRESTED MONDAY IN CONNECTION WITH A NOON BANK ROBBERY IN SALIX HAS BEEN LINKED TO OTHER RECENT ARMED ROBBERIES IN SIOUXLAND. SIOUX CITY POLICE ARRESTED KEVON DEMEQUROS SPRATT A HALF HOUR AFTER THAT ROBBERY ON A TRAFFIC STOP ON INTERSTATE 29 NEAR THE HIGHWAY 20 EXIT. SPRATT WAS...
kiwaradio.com
Sioux Center Resident Accused Of Overcharging By Thousands And Pocketing The Difference
Sioux Center, Iowa — A Sioux Center woman faces a felony charge after she allegedly over-billed a contractor. According to a complaint filed by the Sioux Center Police Department with the Sioux County Clerk of Court’s Office, 28-year-old Blanca Castro Ramos faces three class D felony counts — one for second-degree theft, and two for second-degree fraudulent practice.
kscj.com
IOWA D-O-T TO HOST GORDON DRIVE VIADUCT MEETING TUESDAY
THE IOWA DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION IS HOSTING A VIRTUAL AND IN PERSON PUBLIC INFORMATION MEETING THIS EVENING ON THE PROPOSED REPLACEMENT OF THE GORDON DRIVE VIADUCT AND BACON CREEK CONDUIT IN SIOUX CITY. THE PUBLIC IS INVITED TO ATTEND IN PERSON FROM 5 P.M. UNTIL 7 P.M AT THE SIOUX...
siouxcountyradio.com
Traffic Stop Leads to Arrest
A Sioux Center man was arrested following a traffic stop early Saturday morning. The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office arrested 45-year-old Brandon De Goei of Sioux Center after he was pulled over, and investigators suspected illegal drugs were in the vehicle. Officers requested a K-9 unit which alerted authorities to the odor of narcotics. Investigators found a controlled substance in De Goei’s possession.
kicdam.com
Driver Enters Creek After Losing Control of Vehicle in O’Brien County
Paullina, IA (KICD) — A Paullina woman avoided injury when her vehicle entered Mill Creek North of Paullina last Wednesday afternoon. According to the O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office, 63-year-old Michelle Couldren told responding deputies she swerved to avoid a deer while driving along Polk Avenue at around 4 o’clock. She then lost control of her Ford Expedition, which went off the road and into the creek where the front end became submerged and received minor damage.
kscj.com
B-17 BOMBER THAT FLEW IN SIOUX CITY CRASHES IN TEXAS
AUTHORITIES IN TEXAS SAY SIX PEOPLE WERE KILLED AFTER TWO HISTORIC MILITARY PLANES OF THE COMMEMORATIVE AIR FORCE COLLIDED AND CRASHED TO THE GROUND SATURDAY AFTERNOON DURING A DALLAS AIR SHOW. ONE OF THE PLANES WAS A B-17 BOMBER KNOWN AS “TEXAS RAIDERS” THAT FLEW IN SIOUX CITY IN MID-JULY...
UPDATE: Missing Sioux City teen found
Sioux City Police Department located the missing Sioux City teen Friday afternoon.
Sioux City Journal
Latest Woodbury County court report
Devin Van Haase, 33, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense; sentenced Nov. 8, five years prison suspended, two years probation. Jeffrey Rieger, 60, Sioux Falls, eluding, operating while intoxicated -- second offense; sentenced Nov. 9, five years prison. Vallerie Rodriguez, 20, Sioux City, second-degree criminal mischief;...
siouxlandnews.com
Siouxland's Most Wanted: Jeffrey Krowiorz
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — US Marshals need your help finding another fugitive who's wanted for violating his probation. Jeffrey Krowiorz is wanted by the Marshals for that crime. He's on Federal probation for meth possession with intent to distribute. He is 34 years old, 6 feet 1 inch tall,...
stantonregister.com
Speed Believed To Be Factor In Rollover
A 26-year-old man was transported after a rollover accident in Stanton County on Saturday afternoon. At about 3:45 p.m. on Saturday, the Stanton County Sheriff’s office responded to and investigated a one vehicle rollover accident that sent the lone driver to the hospital with severe facial/head injuries, according to the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office.
stormlakeradio.com
Man Charged with Murder Following Stabbing Incident in Galva
A man has been charged with 1st degree murder after a fatal stabbing over the weekend in Galva. According to the Ida County Sheriff's Office, shortly after 7:30 on Sunday night, the communications center received a 911 call of a fight in progress on Main Street in Galva. Officers discovered 26-year-old Eduardo Diaz III of Holstein lying on the sidewalk. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
kynt1450.com
Vehicle Pursuit Sweeps Through Yankton
A routine traffic stop led to a traffic pursuit in Yankton early Thursday morning. Highway Patrol says that at 2 am Thursday morning, a Highway Patrol trooper attempted to make a traffic enforcement stop on a 2003 Dodge Ram pickup on Highway 81. Tony Mangan with the SD Department of...
Sioux City man sentenced to 7 years for possessing ammunition as a felon
The gun did not have any identifying marks but the bullets loaded in the gun were determined to have the man's fingerprints on them.
kscj.com
SIOUXLAND CHAMBER WORKS TO HELP DISPLACED TYSON WORKERS
THE SIOUXLAND CHAMBER OF COMMERCE IS LOOKING TO HELP KEEP DISPLACED TYSON FOODS EMPLOYEES IN THE SIOUX CITY AREA WORKFORCE AND IN THE COMMUNITY. LAST MONTH TYSON ANNOUNCED PLANS TO CLOSE DOWN THEIR CORPORATE FACILITY IN NEIGHBORING DAKOTA DUNES, SOUTH DAKOTA AND TRANSFER THOSE JOBS TO THEIR MAIN HEADQUARTERS IN SPRINGDALE ARKANSAS.
nwestiowa.com
Two arrested after joy ride on tractor
PRIMGHAR—Two residents of the Pride Group facility near Primghar were arrested about 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8, after taking a small tractor for a joy ride the previous day. The arrests of 59-year-old Neal Quinn Lynch and 23-year-old Michael James Fondell stemmed from them entering a Pride Group shed, taking a 2001 John Deere 2305 tractor and driving it off the property west of Primghar about 9:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 7, according to the O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office.
Sioux City Journal
nwestiowa.com
Orange City man arrested for meth, pipes
ORANGE CITY—A 44-year-old Orange City man was arrested Tuesday, Nov. 8, on Sioux County warrants for second-degree possession of a controlled substance — methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. The arrest of James Russell Ellis stemmed from the execution of a search warrant at his residence at 334...
