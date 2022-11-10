Overnight lows for Saturday drop to near freezing under a mostly cloudy sky and a shower or flurry in places, especially in the Laurel Highlands. Windy and cold for Sunday as we remain under a mostly cloudy sky. High temperatures will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Winds will be gusty at times out of the west at 10-15 mph. A few flurries will be around, especially further north and west. Overnight lows drop into the mid-20s.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO