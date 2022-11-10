ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Union, PA

wtaj.com

Weather Minute for November 15, 2022

This morning we will have temperatures in the 20s. It will be a frosty start to the day. Today we will have clouds increasing with a system approaching. High temperatures will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Winds will be from the southeast between five to ten miles an hour.
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, PA
wtaj.com

Snow arrives Tuesday afternoon and turns to a wintry mix

(WTAJ) — The first real snowfall of the season is quickly approaching Pennsylvania. Here’s what you can expect today. Tuesday morning we will have temperatures in the 20s. It will be a frosty start to the day. We will have clouds increasing with a system approaching. High temperatures...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wtaj.com

Freyr’s Georgia battery factory will focus on energy storage

Norwegian battery firm Freyr recently confirmed plans for a Georgia factory that will supply batteries for energy storage. Dubbed “Giga America,” the factory will be located on a 368-acre tract in Coweta County, on the southwestern edge of the Atlanta metropolitan area, according to a Freyr press release.
COWETA COUNTY, GA
wtaj.com

Dry today before a wintry mix arrives Tuesday

This morning temperatures will be in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Today we will have high pressure building in. We will have a mix of clouds and sun. High temperatures today will be in the lower to mid 40s. Winds today will be from the northwest between five to ten miles an hour. Tonight temperatures will dip into mid to upper 20s with a partly cloudy sky.
wtaj.com

Much colder on Sunday, flurries possible this week

Overnight lows for Saturday drop to near freezing under a mostly cloudy sky and a shower or flurry in places, especially in the Laurel Highlands. Windy and cold for Sunday as we remain under a mostly cloudy sky. High temperatures will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Winds will be gusty at times out of the west at 10-15 mph. A few flurries will be around, especially further north and west. Overnight lows drop into the mid-20s.
COLUMBUS, OH

