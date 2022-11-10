Read full article on original website
Teen arrested for allegedly discharging firearm in south Laredo
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A shots fired call ends with a teen behind bars. On Saturday Laredo Police arrested Jose Albino Larrazolo, 18 was arrested in the case. Authorities were called out to shots fired at the 4800 block of Loverde Lane. A witness provided police with a description of...
Laredo Police searching man allegedly be tied to car burglaries
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - The Laredo Police Department needs your help locating a man believed to be tied to a string of car burglaries. According to Laredo Police, the unidentified suspect has burglarized vehicles parked at residences in both Las Bougainvilleas and Woodridge Heights areas over the past week. If...
‘We’re Both Law Enforcement. C’mon Man!’: Correctional Officer Allegedly Told Sergeant ‘We’re on the Same Side!’ After Arrest
A 23-year-old correctional officer at a Texas jail found himself behind bars last week for allegedly driving drunk and telling the police officer who performed the traffic stop that they were “on the same side.”. Abraham Villarreal was taken into custody on Tuesday and charged with one count of...
Agents rescue two undocumented immigrants in Zapata
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Two undocumented immigrants are rescued in Zapata. It happened Friday evening when Border Patrol agents got an emergency call in the “La Perla” area. The agents were able to track down the people on some ranch land. Both had been severely dehydrated and one...
Accident reported on Highway 359
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - An accident in east Laredo is causing temporary road closures. According to Laredo Police, an accident was reported at the intersection of Highway 359 and Riata Drive. Authorities have temporarily closed eastbound traffic. They are advising drivers to avoid the area and expect delays. For more...
Accident reported on International Blvd.
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - An accident in north Laredo is causing temporary street closures. According to the Laredo Police Department, the accident happened at the 300 block of International Blvd. No word on if any injuries were reported at this time. Authorities are advising drivers to avoid the area. For...
DPS foils 3 human smuggling attempts and shuts down stash house
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Nearly two dozen undocumetned immigrants are taken into custody after authorities foiled three smuggling attempts and shut down a stash in central Laredo. The incident was reported on Nov. 10 just after 5 p.m. when DPS Special Agents along with Border Patrol agents noticed suspicious activity between two parked vehicles in central Laredo.
Two people tied to Laredo’s 8th and 9th homicide still at large
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - It’s been over four months since the bodies of two brothers were found in north Laredo and while one person was arrested in relation to it, two are still on the run. On July 8, Laredo Police were called out to the 14000 block of...
Trial pushed back for man accused of Gracy Espinoza and unborn child
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -A court hearing is set for the man accused of killing a woman and her unborn children. According to the Webb County court docket, Joel David Chavez case will be heard on Thursday Nov. 17. Jury selection was scheduled for Nov. 14, but it was postponed again.
Owner of Laredo construction company wanted for property theft
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Laredo Police Department is looking for a man accused of stealing money from a restaurant owner after he didn’t show up to do the work he was contracted for. According to police, 51-year-old Pedro Veliz owns a construction company and has an arrest warrant...
Water Board Committee to help provide services to Webb County residents
WEBB COUNTY, TX (KGNS) - Whether it’s the City of Laredo or Webb County, they have both had issues related to public water. After a long year of dealing with water woes, Webb County is looking to provide better water services for residents. A new committee is in place...
Outage reported in north Laredo
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - An outage in north Laredo has left over a thousand residents without power. The incident happened on Monday just before noon. According to the AEP website, 1,571 customers are affected; all reported to be in the Del Mar area. Crews were seen outside working on the...
City of Laredo starts recruiting process for new city manager
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - The process of recruiting Laredo’s next city manager is officially underway. The position was posted by the city on Nov. 4. According to the city’s human resource director, there’s already some interested in the position, mainly from people outside of Laredo. The deadline...
Most Wanted fugitive captured in Monterrey, Mexico
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Jose Manuel Hernandez, 31 was one of Texas’s 10 Most Wanted fugitives. He was arrested in 2021 for two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child, but bonded out. He was then wanted by another agency for two more counts of sexual assault against a child.
Citizen concerned over traffic at north Laredo intersection
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A north Laredo intersection has a resident in the area concerned for people’s safety. Robert Allison says the corner of Country Club Dr. and Del Mar Boulevard needs better signage indicating what drivers can do at the intersection. He says many drivers try and go straight when they’re supposed to be making a right turn. ”I think they need to mark it right only, and the other one only for the right lane, not to go straight, from the outside lane,” said Allison.
Trailer accident in south Laredo causes lane closure
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A busy intersection will be closed off for hours after a trailer accident. It’s said the trailer was carrying dirt when a chain broke, causing the accident. The Laredo Police Department will be directing traffic, drivers are asking to seek an alternate route. The eastbound...
Line up for 2023 Jalapeño Festival released
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The WBCA festivities might be months away but the lineup for the Jalapeño Festival is out. This year, Ramon Ayala, Bronco, and the Randy Rogers Band are just some of the names that will be taking the stage. The Jalapeño Festival is scheduled for Friday,...
Comic book fans fill the TAMIU Student Center
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Comic book men and women as well as sci-fi fans filled the TAMIU Student Center over the weekend for the South Texas Collectors Expo. After a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19, the three day event was back in full force this year with a little something for everyone.
Webb County Commissioners discusses water supply
WEBB COUNTY, TX. (KGNS) - Webb County Commissioners will focus on water during Monday’s meeting. Commissioners will talk about improvements to the county-wide water supply including creating a better flow of water for the colonias. Webb County is working with Legacy Water Supply Corporation on the project which will...
City of Laredo Council District Two race determined by six votes
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - While many races on Election Day had a clear winner, one race was too close to call. Candidates for Laredo City Council District 2 were only separated by six votes. Daisy Campos Rodriguez received 1,956 and Ricardo Richie Rangel got 1,950. With such a small margin,...
