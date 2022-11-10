ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lapeer, MI

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
1051thebounce.com

Michigan’s ‘Absolute Best’ Nachos Are at This Restaurant

Nachos are the kind of food that goes well with almost anything. No matter what the main course is, nachos are always a sure fire way to kick off a great meal, or you can just eat them on their own as the main dish. That’s not to mention that you can make nachos for meat lovers or go vegetarian, as they are very versatile. Regardless, thankfully, here in Michigan we have a ton of great spots to get nachos.
MICHIGAN STATE
Banana 101.5

Fire Destroys Swartz Creek School Employee’s Home

A Swartz Creek family lost everything as their home was completely destroyed by fire on Sunday morning (11/13) in Swartz Creek Estates. Krissy Small is a single mother and works as the GSRP (Great Start Readiness Program) Coordinator for Swartz Creek Community School at the Little Dragons Learning Center on Morrish Rd.
FLINT, MI
Detroit News

Northville couple killed in rollover crash

Northville Township, Mich. — A Northville couple were killed early Sunday when their vehicle veered off the road, rolled over and crashed into a tree, police said. In a Sunday news release, police identified the victims as 46-year-old Northville resident Omar Salamen and his 40-year-old wife, Manal Kadry. The...
NORTHVILLE, MI
Banana 101.5

School Bus Crashes Into Michigan Elementary School

School was canceled Monday at an elementary school in Saline, Michigan after a school bus crashed through the school's exterior wall. Police in Washtenaw County say the 69-year-old bus driver was transported to a local hospital after he crashed the bus into the Harvest Elementary School on Sunday (11/13) afternoon.
SALINE, MI
thesuntimesnews.com

Dexter oral surgeon killed in rollover crash

The Dexter business community lost one of its own on November 12 with the passing of Dr. Omar Salamen, of Dexter Oral Surgery and Implant Center. He and his wife died in a tragic auto accident near Northville. The Northville Township Police issued a press release about the accident, which...
DEXTER, MI
Banana 101.5

Thank You Veterans – Free Thanksgiving Dinner For Vets In Lapeer

Project Brotherhood Resolve of Lapeer is hosting a Thanksgiving dinner party for veterans. All veterans and their families are welcome to attend this free event. Project Brotherhood Resolve is founded to address the growing problem of Veteran Homelessness and Veteran Suicide through intervention. This non-profit organization does so much for our local veterans, and this free Thanksgiving dinner is proof of that.
LAPEER, MI
WNEM

Local group to open new men’s shelter in Saginaw

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - As the winter months approach, the need for shelter is growing more important; which is a need Hilbert Herrera, Executive Director of The Well of Saginaw Men’s Shelter, knows all to well. “I’ve lived the experience of homelessness at one time in my life, and...
SAGINAW, MI
Banana 101.5

4 Michigan Cities Have Same Names, Including 1 In Genesee County

When Michigan was initially settled, people had free reign to make city names however they wanted. Keep in mind, the Internet didn't exist, of course. People couldn't tell if another city or village had the same name. And that's how Michigan has so many "twin name" cities & villages. Here, you'll see five of them, including one right here in Genesee County and another just to our north in Tuscola County.
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
Banana 101.5

Banana 101.5

Burton, MI
10K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Banana 101.5 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Flint, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy