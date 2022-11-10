Read full article on original website
Free speech advocate Elon Musk proudly fires employee who openly criticized him on Twitter
Shocking absolutely nobody, alleged freedom of speech lover and believer of all things freedom-related Elon Musk has fired one of his employees: airing it on Twitter, no less. Employee Eric Frohnhoefer, who has worked for six years on Twitter for Android, saw the remorseless scythe swung firmly at him after criticizing the new overlord Elon Musk for misinformation. The app has been troubled for the last two weeks with new waves of trolling and issues, but when the man in charge can’t get get it right, he should be taken to ask.
A genre-bending horror Western sees renewed praise for its shocking brutality
There’s an age-old debate over when a movie goes from thriller to outright horror, and what exact elements make something horror. Stephen King said there’s three types of horror, gross-out, and terror. Where do cannibals in the American frontier days fit in, though? Because the debate was swirled...
Talokan’s existence in ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ may have caused a plot hole in the MCU’s continuity
Warning: This article contains spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has introduced viewers to the fictional city of Talokan, an underwater city that also utilizes vibranium as one of its main resources. However, the introduction to what has to be the Earth’s most hidden, yet powerful civilization has got people bringing up a plot hole that was not noticed since Eternals.
Tumblr Users Are Being As Cringe As Possible To Keep Out Twitter Trolls, And I Can't Believe It's Actually Working
I swear to GOD, if Twitter users ruin Tumblr, too...
Rip Wheeler shares a terrifying thought that could drastically change the future of ‘Yellowstone’
Warning: This article contains spoilers for the season premiere of Yellowstone. Paramount’s number one series, Yellowstone, kicked off with a highly anticipated and extremely emotional season five opener with two hours of Dutton glory tonight. The excitement was tangible in households worldwide as we tuned in to see John Dutton swear in as governor and Beth and Rip embrace wedded bliss.
Jennifer Grey To Play Cult-Like Figure Gwen Shamblin In Lifetime Movie
EXCLUSIVE: Jennifer Grey is the latest actress to don the big hair to play cult-like figure Gwen Shamblin on television. The Dirty Dancing star will play the controversial religious leader and Christian diet guru in a Lifetime movie – Gwen Shamblin: Starving for Salvation. It comes after Deadline revealed that Sarah Paulson is also attached to star as Shamblin in a scripted adaptation of docuseries The Way Down: God, Greed, and the Cult of Gwen Shamblin, which is in the works at HBO Max. Shamblin, who rose to fame with her Weigh Down Workshop, a Christian-based diet program, and founded the Remnant Fellowship Church....
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ star improvised one of the movie’s most hilarious lines
As a production defined by grief, loss, and tragedy both on and offscreen, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is understandably less reliant on the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s signature style of humor than the majority of the franchise’s other projects. That doesn’t mean it isn’t funny, though, with several great...
‘BioShock’ director explains how he’s planning to break the video game curse
It’s just a generally accepted rule of wisdom at this point that movies don’t make great video games and video games don’t make great movies. In fact, no Hollywood producer needs to look any further than the boneyard of failed projects that simply couldn’t live up to expectations, whether by changing the source material too much or too little, to know that taking up a project like that is like shooting yourself in the foot, career-wise. But for something like BioShock, which was already developed as a cinematic character-driven experience with a philosophical story backing up its stretching silences, the transition to live-action might be smooth-sailing after all.
A gratuitously violent and sorely underrated action spectacular gets stuck in a streaming time loop
The pandemic caused widespread problems for every aspect of the entertainment industry, but for fans of adrenaline-fueled action cinema, one of the most egregious incidents saw one of last year’s best efforts fly so far under the radar that barely anybody noticed it was there to begin with. Thankfully, Boss Level didn’t take long to become a cult favorite.
A sci-fi reboot that thrilled crowds while irritating diehards blasts off on streaming
J.J. Abrams has accidentally developed a reputation for pissing off longtime fans of iconic sci-fi properties, with Star Trek supporters the first to voice their disdain towards the filmmaker’s handling of a franchise multiple generations hold close to their hearts. There was skepticism right from the off when it...
In an alternate earth, ‘Top Gun’ director Tony Scott teamed up with Eminem to make a ‘Grand Theft Auto’ movie
There’s a certain, parody-adjacent ethos that silver screen adaptations of video games may be wise to lean into as time goes on. I’s no surprise, for example, that a Super Mario Bros. animated film featuring the voices of Chris Pratt, Jack Black, Keegan-Michael Key, and Seth Rogen as Mario, Bowser, Toad, and Donkey Kong, respectively, is receiving such widespread, if insincere, attention.
Horror fans already predicting box office disaster and cult classic status for a movie that’s months away
For all of its obvious flaws, M3GAN — the upcoming horror extravaganza which features a jaw-dropping collaboration between James Wan and Blumhouse — is a highly anticipated experience that the majority of moviegoers are looking forward to. However, it’s these same flaws that has a large portion of horror fans worried for the movie’s overall box office success and general reaction as a whole.
Simu Liu wisely agrees with some hugely important lifestyle advice
Leave it to Twitter to make even the biggest stars question their life decisions. Simu Liu, the one and only Shang-Chi, recently shared his thoughts on some regrettable calls made in the past, showing that not even the largest actors on the planet are immune to questionable job choices. In...
An impressive ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ box office stat could shake Martin Scorsese to his core
Academy-award winning icon and legendary director Martin Scorsese has become the face of the anti-Marvel Cinematic Universe establishment, with the filmmaker flirting perilously close to “old man yells at cloud” territory following his constant criticisms of the all-powerful superhero franchise. He’s found plenty of weapons-grade allies, though, a...
The ‘She-Hulk’ slander continues as fans rank 2022’s finest comic book offerings
It’s been a busy year for fans of comic book adaptations. From Marvel to DC, to season three of The Boys and Netflix’s fantastic The Sandman, there was something for everyone. However, some can’t seem to get over one particular show that caused quite a stir in 2022.
Latest Marvel News: Tom Holland’s Spider-Man gets the crossover we’ve always wanted to see as ‘Wakanda Forever’ spinoff talk heats up
Happy Monday, Marvel maniacs! Wakanda Forever fever is currently sweeping the globe following Black Panther 2‘s box office-breaking opening weekend, and naturally ever-greedy fans are already ready to return to this corner of the MCU, and are gearing up for some spinoffs. We’ve got Ironheart to come next fall, of course, but it seems a different character is folks’ preferred pick to lead an offshoot. Elsewhere, a dream Spidey crossover has come true thanks to some fan ingenuity…
Mike Flanagan’s latest Netflix series leaves fans yearning for a ‘Hill House’ tier story
You’d be forgiven for forgetting that Mike Flanagan’s latest Netflix series, The Midnight Club, hit the streaming service recently. After all, last month was enormous for TV – with House of the Dragon, The Rings of Power, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, and Andor all airing almost simultaneously at one point.
From Olympus to Asgard, how well do you know Kratos, the God of War?
With God of War Ragnarok finally out in the wild and in the hands of gamers, we finally see the continuation of the tale of the titular God as he deals with the fallout of God of War (2018) while juggling the responsibilities of fathering an increasingly curious teenager. It’s...
An infamously tortured production that delivered a stone-cold sci-fi classic remains as beloved as ever
Any blockbuster that suffers from extensive behind the scenes issues tends to be viewed with a degree of skepticism, and the knives were being sharpened very early on for Doug Liman’s Edge of Tomorrow given the widespread tales of woe that were emanating from the set on a worryingly regular basis.
Tales From the Crypto: Hollywood’s Ready to Pounce on Saga of FTX and Sam Bankman-Fried
Given Hollywood’s obsession with tales of great financial ruin — and the trophies many actors have collected for playing the figures behind them — we say confidently that it is only a matter of time before we get a scripted account of the still-unfolding Sam Bankman-Fried disaster. Bankman-Fried is the wild-haired 30-year-old Silicon Valley whiz kid seen as a savior by the financial news establishment, a generous bundler for the Democrats and a deep-pocketed partner to celebrities like Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen. Most interesting? He no longer has a job. The entrepreneur (known mostly by his initials, SBF) has in the...
