Tumblr Users Are Being As Cringe As Possible To Keep Out Twitter Trolls, And I Can't Believe It's Actually Working
I swear to GOD, if Twitter users ruin Tumblr, too...
Here Are The Funniest Jokes About The Mess That Is The Taylor Swift Tour Presale
At this rate, I will get Taylor Swift tickets by 2025.
A genre-bending horror Western sees renewed praise for its shocking brutality
There’s an age-old debate over when a movie goes from thriller to outright horror, and what exact elements make something horror. Stephen King said there’s three types of horror, gross-out, and terror. Where do cannibals in the American frontier days fit in, though? Because the debate was swirled...
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ star improvised one of the movie’s most hilarious lines
As a production defined by grief, loss, and tragedy both on and offscreen, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is understandably less reliant on the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s signature style of humor than the majority of the franchise’s other projects. That doesn’t mean it isn’t funny, though, with several great...
Taylor Swift’s reign of chaos continues as Swifties discover if they have tour presale access
Taylor Swift’s fandom was sent into another state of chaos — a regular occurrence ever since her tenth studio album Midnights came out — following news that Ticketmaster had begun sending out emails for The Eras Tour presale. Swift announced The Eras Tour on Nov. 1, and...
Ariana Grande's brother Frankie Grande safe after NYC mugging
Pop star Ariana Grande's older half-brother escaped serious injury after being mugged in Midtown Manhattan, New York police confirmed on Tuesday.
Channing Tatum bares all his heart in new ‘Magic Mike’s Last Dance’ trailer
Actor Channing Tatum spent his earliest years as a stripper and made those experiences into a surprisingly strong film series. Now, the end is near with Magic Mike’s Last Dance and today a trailer for the bumping, grinding and the globe-trotting sweaty story is out. In the teaser posted...
Bhad Bhabie is showing off her new look, and oh boy, there’s a lot to unpack here
So the rapper and reality star Bhad Bhabie, otherwise known as Danielle Bregoli, has had a makeover. The artist showed off her new long blonde locks, but that isn’t what many are paying attention to. Instead, what they are paying attention to is the fact that the rapper appears to have darkened her skintone, and now she’s being accused of Blackfishing.
Mike Flanagan’s latest Netflix series leaves fans yearning for a ‘Hill House’ tier story
You’d be forgiven for forgetting that Mike Flanagan’s latest Netflix series, The Midnight Club, hit the streaming service recently. After all, last month was enormous for TV – with House of the Dragon, The Rings of Power, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, and Andor all airing almost simultaneously at one point.
A gratuitously violent and sorely underrated action spectacular gets stuck in a streaming time loop
The pandemic caused widespread problems for every aspect of the entertainment industry, but for fans of adrenaline-fueled action cinema, one of the most egregious incidents saw one of last year’s best efforts fly so far under the radar that barely anybody noticed it was there to begin with. Thankfully, Boss Level didn’t take long to become a cult favorite.
A sci-fi reboot that thrilled crowds while irritating diehards blasts off on streaming
J.J. Abrams has accidentally developed a reputation for pissing off longtime fans of iconic sci-fi properties, with Star Trek supporters the first to voice their disdain towards the filmmaker’s handling of a franchise multiple generations hold close to their hearts. There was skepticism right from the off when it...
The year’s greatest action epic is getting a sequel, and the world reacts accordingly
Top Gun: Maverick might be the highest-grossing and most acclaimed blockbuster release of the year, but you’d be insane to claim that Joseph Kosinski’s spectacular legacy sequel offers anywhere near the same demented levels of sheer entertainment value as S.S. Rajamouli’s RRR. The three-hour hybrid of action,...
A classic legal thriller that got a short-lived TV show nobody cared about launders a top spot on streaming
The 1990s saw the John Grisham adaptation become a wildly popular subgenre for a hot minute, with countless legal thrillers based on the author’s work emerging in a remarkably short space of time. Depending on your personal preference, you could make an incredibly solid argument stating the case that none of them were better than The Firm.
An infamously tortured production that delivered a stone-cold sci-fi classic remains as beloved as ever
Any blockbuster that suffers from extensive behind the scenes issues tends to be viewed with a degree of skepticism, and the knives were being sharpened very early on for Doug Liman’s Edge of Tomorrow given the widespread tales of woe that were emanating from the set on a worryingly regular basis.
Did ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ just promise us a faceoff between Deadpool and Doctor Doom?
As well as serving as a continuation of its own corner of the MCU, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever did a lot of heavy-lifting for other parts of the franchise too, including introducing Ironheart ahead of her own Disney Plus series and offering us some shady CIA shenanigans with Everett Ross and his ex-wife Valentina de Fontaine ahead of spy thriller projects like Secret Invasion and Thunderbolts.
Help, I Can't Stop Laughing At These Painfully Awkward Wrong Number Texts That Spiraled Out Of Control
Now this is how you respond to a wrong number.
Fans suggest a sledgehammer-wielding DC superhero should be rebooted with an absent Marvel star
In the 1990s, things were very different. People of different political views mostly got along, you could afford to buy a home at a young age, and society thought Shaquille O’Neal might be destined for stardom with Steel. He was not; the character — who is a supporting role to Superman in the comics — has languished ever since, but, for fans, there is a path back to on-screen success.
When does ‘Manifest’ season 4, part 2 drop on Netflix?
Manifest season four, part one landed on Netflix Nov. 4 and answered a lot of questions while posing some new ones. The series originally aired on NBC for three seasons. Then was canceled until Netflix swooped in and saved it. Season four, part one ended on a dramatic cliffhanger that will have fans salivating for more. The official date for part two hasn’t been announced yet, but following the clues they’ve left behind could point to when we could be expecting it.
Horror fans already predicting box office disaster and cult classic status for a movie that’s months away
For all of its obvious flaws, M3GAN — the upcoming horror extravaganza which features a jaw-dropping collaboration between James Wan and Blumhouse — is a highly anticipated experience that the majority of moviegoers are looking forward to. However, it’s these same flaws that has a large portion of horror fans worried for the movie’s overall box office success and general reaction as a whole.
The world’s population just hit 8 billion, and all eyes are on Nick Cannon
The United Nations has officially confirmed Earth’s population has hit 8 billion people across its diverse landscape with billions of individual stories to tell. But more than a handful of them are somehow related to Nick Cannon. Multi-talented comedian, rapper, and apparent biblical Adam-like figure Cannon has birthed or...
