Walgreens Under Fire After Alleged "Racist Close" of StoresBryan DijkhuizenBoston, MA
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant in Massachusetts Serves some of the Best Hot Dogs in the Whole StateTravel MavenNatick, MA
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in MassachusettsTravel MavenPlymouth County, MA
1,400 Zionists attend Jewish National Fund-USA's National ConferenceInna DBoston, MA
Annual Men of COLOR Leadership Conference held in BostonThe Tufts DailyBoston, MA
25 Investigates: Missing on The Mile
No calls, no texts, no sightings. It’s unusual for someone to vanish, but 25 Investigates found one section of Boston where people are reported missing almost weekly. The “Mass and Cass” area is where Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard meet. It’s considered ground zero in the...
whdh.com
7 Investigates: Chaotic Crossing
BOSTON (WHDH) - Dangerous and scary. That’s how parents and pedestrians describe a traffic intersection near Boston’s North End. 7 Investigates staked it out and found a chaotic crossing. Caroline Goggin has the story. A jogger swerves when a car rolls toward him. Dozens of kids are forced...
NECN
PHOTOS: Produce Truck Gets ‘Storrowed' in Boston
A produce truck got "Storrowed" in downtown Boston Monday afternoon. The box truck was stuck under a bridge while driving east on Storrow Drive near Massachusetts Eye and Ear Hospital. The vehicle appeared to have little damage, and was freed. State police didn't immediately release information about what happened; the...
whdh.com
Police report gunshots in Dorchester, no one injured
DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police said gunshots were fired in Dorchester Monday night. The shots were discharged at 7 p.m. near the intersection of Wayne Street and Blue Hill Avenue. No one was hurt, though police inspected what appeared to be bullet holes in a car and a nearby home.
Family of Brockton woman missing for 33 years still hoping for answers
Thirty-three years later and this night never gets easier for Dorothy Maclean. Dozens joined her Monday for a vigil, retracing the last steps her daughter took before she went missing on November 14, 1989. “It’s hard coming out and remembering that night,” said Maclean. “I just hope every time I...
liveboston617.org
Victim Found in Burger King Bathroom after being Struck by Car on COlumbia Road
On Thursday, November 10, 2022, at approximately 22:20 hours, Boston EMS, Boston Fire, and Boston Police from District B-2 responded to a 911 call reporting that a pedestrian was struck near Columbia and Washington Street. Upon arrival, first responders noted that the victim was no longer at the scene of...
whdh.com
Man arrested on fentanyl trafficking charges after EMS, Boston Fire crews revive multiple OD victims in Hyde Park
A man suspected of trafficking fentanyl was arrested over the weekend after first responders found and resuscitated multiple overdose victims in Hyde Park Sunday morning. Boston Police said it was around 5:13 a.m. when officers were first called to the area of 1442 Hyde Park Ave. for a reported overdose. There, first responders discovered and tended to multiple overdose victims found near the address.
WCVB
Transit police officer assaulted by teens at Forest Hills MBTA station
BOSTON — Two teenagers from Boston are facing assault and battery charges after they attacked and injured an MBTA Transit Police Department officer, according to authorities. TPD officials said the officer was assaulted at about 4 p.m. Monday while on patrol at the Forest Hills MBTA Station in Jamaica...
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts woman reportedly kidnapped from train station, raped, then left at mall parking lot
A Massachusetts man has been arrested after reportedly kidnapping a woman from a train station this weekend, assaulting her, then dumping her in a mall parking lot. According to the Boston Globe, a woman in her 60s was taken while at the Wollaston Red Line station in Quincy early Saturday. Christian M. Lynch then allegedly sexually assaulted, strangled, and raped her for hours before leaving her at a Westgate Mall parking lot in Brockton.
Two people injured including Police officer after a crash in Boston
BOSTON — Two people were sent to the hospital Friday night, including a Boston Police officer after a motor vehicle crash. According to officers on the scene, a police cruiser and another vehicle were involved in a crash at the intersection of Norfolk St. at Crowell St. in Dorchester around 9:15 p.m.
When a Boston Comedy Legend Stole a Trolley While Running for Mayor
Two issues have dominated the news in New England this fall: contentious elections and the dysfunction of mass transit. And once upon a time, a man in Cambridge took on both at once, long before his days as a standup comedian, actor, and Boston comedy legend. While still serving as...
NECN
SUV Crashes Into Home in Lawrence
An SUV crashed into a home early Monday night in Lawrence, Massachusetts. The Lawrence Fire Department responded to the crash around 1 a.m. Monday, on the 450 block of Haverhill Street, according to the agency. The incident is under investigation by the city's police force. The building inspector was called...
nbcboston.com
Woman facing firearms charges after traffic stop in Dorchester
The firearm recovered was a 9 mm Springfield Armory Hellcat with one round in the chamber and 10 rounds in the magazine, according to Boston police. Boston police arrested a Dorchester woman after they said they found an illegal gun during a traffic stop Saturday night. Around 9:15 p.m. officers...
NECN
17 MBTA Employees Suspended Since 2019 for Not Paying Proper Attention: Report
Almost 20 employees of the MBTA were suspended for not paying proper attention on the job over a nearly-four year period, according to the Boston Herald. The Herald cites data it obtained from the MBTA, in response to a request it filed for “MBTA employees found sleeping during work hours,” from 2019 to 2022. In that data, the T said there were 17 employee suspensions during that time workers deemed to not be giving proper attention to the job. A spokesperson told the news agency that the data does not necessarily mean the employee was asleep, because there is not a category that is specifically for sleeping.
NECN
Boston Firefighters Union Sues Over Cancelled Civil Service Exam
The Boston Firefighters Union is suing the Commonwealth of Massachusetts over what it is calling an "urgent public safety threat," after the state recently canceled civil service exams indefinitely. The civil service exams determine critical promotions for lieutenants, captains, and other leadership roles within agencies. The Massachusetts Civil Service Commission...
Framingham Police Investigating Theft of $7,500 Sports Trading Card
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police are investigating the theft of a sports trading card, valued at $7,500. The theft was reported stolen on November 8 at 9:29 a.m. from Bay State Collectibles at 861 Edgell Road in Framingham, according to the public police log. Stolen was a Josh Allen rookie...
