The Louisville actress giving away millionsAsh JurbergLouisville, KY
4 Great Burger Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
One missing of 11 escaped cows in Louisville located in the Highlands neighborhoodAmarie M.Louisville, KY
First Bourbon Barrel Art Exhibit in Louisville Debuts at the Frazier Kentucky History Museum in 2023Amarie M.Louisville, KY
Grandmaster Jay Sentenced to 7 Years in PrisonTruflix NetworkLouisville, KY
GoFundMe For Kylah Spring Soars Past Goal After University Of Kentucky Racist Attacks Black Student
The fundraiser for Kylah Spring, victim of a racist attack by a white student, has exceeded its goal. The post GoFundMe For Kylah Spring Soars Past Goal After University Of Kentucky Racist Attacks Black Student appeared first on NewsOne.
This Town in Kentucky Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving to the great state of Kentucky, you should add the following town to your list.
This old hospital is one of the creepiest places in Kentucky
Waverly Hills Sanatorium is said to be one of the most haunted places in America. The facility was initially intended to be used as a farm and private school for Major Thomas H Hays's children. Hays purchased the property in 1883. The teacher he hired named the new schoolhouse Waverly School, and Hays named his property Waverly Hill.
Sarah Rector, the black girl registered as 'white' because of her wealth
Sarah Rector, a black girl, was so rich that the Oklahoma legislature declared her ‘white’ a person. Sarah lived in a time when white Americans were terrified of the idea of a black person becoming rich and having power.
Louisville judge who approved Breonna Taylor search warrant loses re-election bid, blames 'false narratives'
Defeated Jefferson Circuit Judge Mary Shaw, who approved the warrant that ended in Breonna Taylor's death, lost re-election and blamed "false narratives' surrounding the case.
WLKY.com
More than 25 school districts in Kentucky closed due to illness
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — At least 25 Kentucky school districts have closed or used non-traditional instruction days in November due to illness, according to the Kentucky School Board Association. Four of the districts are in western Kentucky. The rest are east and north of Fayette County, including Fayette itself, and...
Kentucky attorney general: Vote on abortion should have ‘no bearing’ on court’s decision
Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron (R) on Wednesday said his state’s rejection of an anti-abortion ballot measure should have “no bearing” on how the Kentucky Supreme Court rules in an upcoming hearing to determine the future of the state’s abortion ban. Kentucky voters this week rejected...
Kentucky constitutional amendment on abortion fails
Abortion rights have been reinstated and then revoked again by judges in Kentucky since the trigger law took effect.
These are the casinos with the loosest slots
The I-Team used state data to rank 32 gambling venues on their payout rates for slot machines in Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana. Spoiler alert: Playing the loosest slots might require a full tank of gas.
4 Great Burger Places in Kentucky
If you live in Kentucky and you also love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Kentucky that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike.
Wave 3
Ethan the dog wins American Humane Hero Dog Award
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Ethan, a local rescue dog whose story has been shared both locally and nationally, has been recognized by American Humane as the organization’s Hero Dog of the Year. Back in August, Ethan was placed in the finals and competed against six other dogs to be...
Wave 3
3 guns in 3 days at JCPS schools
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - There were three guns found in three days at JCPS schools last week, WAVE News Troubleshooters have learned. One gun was located on a student from Western High School. The other two guns were found at Fern Creek High School. This brings the total number of...
