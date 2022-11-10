Read full article on original website
Kan. woman lost $3K from suspect posing as bank employee
RILEY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating an alleged scam in Riley County. Just after 11a.m. November 10, officers filed a report for unlawful computer acts and theft, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report. A 29-year-old woman reported she was scammed by an unknown suspect posing...
Hutchinson officer is KLETC basic training class president
RENO COUNTY — Twenty new law enforcement officers, including one from Hutchinson, graduated from the Kansas Law Enforcement Training Center (KLETC) on Nov. 11 in a ceremony held in KLETC’s Integrity Auditorium near Yoder. New Hutchinson officer, Kody Kuhlman, was named Class President of the 301st Basic Training...
Kansas man dies after wrong-way, head-on crash
GEARY COUNTY—Two people died in an accident just after 3a.m. Saturday in Geary County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2015 Ford F150 driven by John A. Wagnaar III, 34, Manhattan, was westbound in the eastbound passing lane of Interstate 70 at Deep Creek Road. The pickup and an...
I-135 ramps in Newton to be closed this week
NEWTON, Kan. — KDOT plans to close two I-135 ramps in Newton on different days this week for a pavement-marking project. The northbound ramp at First Street will close Wednesday, Nov. 16. The southbound ramp at Broadway will close Thursday, Nov. 17. Each closure will be from around 9...
I-135 to slow through Newton starting Monday
NEWTON, Kan. — Bridge work will restrict traffic on I-135 between the north and south side of Newton starting Monday, November 21. I-135 between the U.S. 50 junctions on the north and south sides of Newton will be restricted to one lane in both directions. The traffic restriction is...
Wildfire task force to meet in Salina Friday
SALINA — The Governor’s Wildfire Task Force will meet on Friday, November 18, from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Kansas Highway Patrol Training Academy, 2025 East Iron Avenue in Salina. Hutchinson Fire Chief Steven Beer serves on the task force. The meeting is open to the...
Annual Reno County Toy Run Slated for Sunday
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The annual Reno County Toy Run in Hutchinson, Kan. will be on Nov. 20. The toy run is for street legal bikes only and will start at 10 a.m. at Salty Cycles at 129 E Sherman. Participants are asked to enter from Main Street and Sherman.
As measurable snowfall is in forecast, KDOT, county short on plow drivers
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Kansas Department of Transportation tells Hutch Post that the snowplow operator shortage for all of District Five (18 counties of south central Kansas) is about 22%. That is a little less than the statewide shortage of about 24%. Reno County is concerned about its shortage...
Stuff the Trucks a success once again
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Midwest Superstore and Eagle Radio's 12th annual Stuff the Trucks event Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. collected three truckloads of food at Wal-Mart for the Reno County Food Bank in Hutchinson. Midwest Superstore has been partnering with Eagle Media for the event for more...
A Day In The Life: UV&S
Welcome to Hutch Post’s feature series "A Day in the Life." We've gone behind the scenes to see what "a day in the life" is like for some of Reno County's busiest shops, factories and businesses. We'll show the inner workings of facilities you may pass every day, to finally see what goes on inside. From boilers to donuts, join us as we learn how things are designed and produced right here in Reno County with "A Day in the Life." This series will be posted every other Sunday morning.
Health Department at Third Thursday as part of Great American Smokeout
RENO COUNTY — The American Cancer Society’s Great American Smokeout.® on November 17, 2022, is an opportunity for those who smoke or use tobacco to consider quitting, not only for one day, but for a lifetime. Those who participate will be joining thousands of others across the country in taking an important step towards living their best smoke free life.
TECH Gala Saturday sold out
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The 2022 TECH Gala is coming up Saturday at Memorial Hall in Hutchinson and the event is sold out. The doors open at 6:00 p.m., with the program and live auction starting at 7:30 p.m. A full list of live and silent auction items is available...
USD 309 board to tour Nickerson High Monday
NICKERSON, Kan. — The Nickerson-South Hutchinson USD 309 Board of Education will meet Monday night and tour Nickerson High School as part of that meeting. Rick Blosser and Alex Nuss will be present to lead the tour and McCownGordon plans to be present so that they can discuss what projects might be part of a future bond issue in the district.
Shared workspace to be use of Hutchinson building
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A shared workspace concept is coming to the Salt City. According to information first reported by REJournals, International Workplace Group will be opening a shared workplace center at the corner of 23rd and Waldron, in the building where AgTrax used to be before moving downtown. Regus...
New coordinator's job is to connect families to resources
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The new Reno Connections Community Care Coordinator, Valerie Taylor wants to help families get connected to the help they are looking for, but you need to go see her in person at her new office in the Hutchinson Public Library to be able to best make that happen.
Salvation Army still signing up families for holiday help
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Salvation Army in Hutchinson is still signing up families who need Thanksgiving and Christmas assistance. If your family has children 12 and under, you can sign up online at https://saangeltree.org/. If it's just teens and adults, sign up here. Or, if you need help, you can still go to their office.
🏈 FB: No. 1 Dragons, No. 4 Reivers put on show
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa — No. 1 Hutchinson versus No. 4 Iowa Western was everything a die-hard football fan could hope for — and then some. Fans had their eyes set on the Nov. 12 matchup from the beginning of the season when the Reivers opened as No. 2 and the Dragons No. 3.
🏀 MBB: Dragons continue triple-digit trend
GREAT BEND, Kan. — Aaron Franklin's double-double powered Hutchinson Community College (6-0) past Wilbur Wright College despite 44 points from Donald McCurdy. McCurdy hit 13 of his 16 triples, but went 0 for 3 inside the arc. Franklin dropped 22 points and pulled down 10 boards. Jayden Garrison just...
🏀 WBB: Dragons edge Cougars
GREAT BEND, Kan. — Three Dragons (6-0) scored in double figures Saturday afternoon as Hutchinson Community College held on to defeat Redlands (1-3). Monae Duffy led Hutchinson with 14 points and nine rebounds before she fouled out of the contest. Mya Williams added 12 and Kali Howard finished with...
🏀 MBB: Dragon Men rise to No. 4 in NJCAA Poll
Three more victories last week and the Hutchinson Community College men's basketball team climbed the national rankings for the second-straight week. The Blue Dragon men were ranked No. 4 in the nation in the latest NJCAA Division I basketball poll, which were released Monday. Hutchinson earned wins over Victoria College...
