A genre-bending horror Western sees renewed praise for its shocking brutality

There’s an age-old debate over when a movie goes from thriller to outright horror, and what exact elements make something horror. Stephen King said there’s three types of horror, gross-out, and terror. Where do cannibals in the American frontier days fit in, though? Because the debate was swirled...
wegotthiscovered.com

A gratuitously violent and sorely underrated action spectacular gets stuck in a streaming time loop

The pandemic caused widespread problems for every aspect of the entertainment industry, but for fans of adrenaline-fueled action cinema, one of the most egregious incidents saw one of last year’s best efforts fly so far under the radar that barely anybody noticed it was there to begin with. Thankfully, Boss Level didn’t take long to become a cult favorite.
wegotthiscovered.com

An unassuming in-house action sequel quietly becomes one of the biggest movies on Netflix

Netflix has made it abundantly clear the long-term goal for the platform is to cultivate and curate as many in-house blockbuster franchises as possible, with the company throwing hundreds of millions of dollars at a raft of A-list talent in order to make it a reality. However, the success of Lost Bullet 2 proves that you don’t need to break the bank in order to draw in the crowds.
wegotthiscovered.com

All the sneaky Easter eggs you missed in ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’

Warning: This article contains full spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is now in theaters, delivering perhaps the Marvel movie with the single biggest emotional baggage in the process. The loss of Chadwick Boseman as T’Challa hangs over the movie from start to finish, something that either results in one of the most poignant and affecting films in the MCU — according to its fans — or an overlong and overburdened entry in the franchise — if you’re one of its detractors.
wegotthiscovered.com

Talokan’s existence in ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ may have caused a plot hole in the MCU’s continuity

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has introduced viewers to the fictional city of Talokan, an underwater city that also utilizes vibranium as one of its main resources. However, the introduction to what has to be the Earth’s most hidden, yet powerful civilization has got people bringing up a plot hole that was not noticed since Eternals.
wegotthiscovered.com

Fans suggest a sledgehammer-wielding DC superhero should be rebooted with an absent Marvel star

In the 1990s, things were very different. People of different political views mostly got along, you could afford to buy a home at a young age, and society thought Shaquille O’Neal might be destined for stardom with Steel. He was not; the character — who is a supporting role to Superman in the comics — has languished ever since, but, for fans, there is a path back to on-screen success.
wegotthiscovered.com

Where to stream ‘Smile’, How to watch ‘Smile’ online

The biggest horror movie of 2022 is finally creeping into your homes. That’s right, you can now watch Smile from the safety of your own home, and not have to worry about the usher smiling at you as you walk out of the theater, causing you to think about it the entire trip home and making you forget that you were supposed to buy some cheese because you ate it all the night before.
wegotthiscovered.com

Star of the new ‘Exorcist’ reboot teases a ‘really scary’ story

Nothing is holy nor sacred in Hollywood, with The Exorcist the next in line to get rebooted but its star Leslie Odom Jr. promises a worthy return to the franchise. The Exorcist has lived in relative peace and quiet since its very poor sequel and subsequently much better threequel, but the vultures of Hollywood aren’t ready to let a good, milkable property expire. Get ready for more exorcism madness, with Universal greenlighting a new trilogy of films.
wegotthiscovered.com

Snyderverse fans fear for Batfleck following Warner Bros.’ CEO’s ominous DCU plans

Even though there have been significant alterations in who decides the future of DCU from here on out, the MCU rival is yet to find its footing. At a time like this, bold declarations, no matter how vague, coming from those at the helm of the DC cinematic universe are enough to kickstart a debate, especially when said comments are interpreted as an announcement of the end of Ben Affleck’s time as Gotham’s savior.
wegotthiscovered.com

Horror fans already predicting box office disaster and cult classic status for a movie that’s months away

For all of its obvious flaws, M3GAN — the upcoming horror extravaganza which features a jaw-dropping collaboration between James Wan and Blumhouse — is a highly anticipated experience that the majority of moviegoers are looking forward to. However, it’s these same flaws that has a large portion of horror fans worried for the movie’s overall box office success and general reaction as a whole.
wegotthiscovered.com

An impressive ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ box office stat could shake Martin Scorsese to his core

Academy-award winning icon and legendary director Martin Scorsese has become the face of the anti-Marvel Cinematic Universe establishment, with the filmmaker flirting perilously close to “old man yells at cloud” territory following his constant criticisms of the all-powerful superhero franchise. He’s found plenty of weapons-grade allies, though, a...

