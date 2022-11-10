Manifest season four, part one landed on Netflix Nov. 4 and answered a lot of questions while posing some new ones. The series originally aired on NBC for three seasons. Then was canceled until Netflix swooped in and saved it. Season four, part one ended on a dramatic cliffhanger that will have fans salivating for more. The official date for part two hasn’t been announced yet, but following the clues they’ve left behind could point to when we could be expecting it.

