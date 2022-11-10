Read full article on original website
Snyderverse fans fear for Batfleck following Warner Bros.’ CEO’s ominous DCU plans
Even though there have been significant alterations in who decides the future of DCU from here on out, the MCU rival is yet to find its footing. At a time like this, bold declarations, no matter how vague, coming from those at the helm of the DC cinematic universe are enough to kickstart a debate, especially when said comments are interpreted as an announcement of the end of Ben Affleck’s time as Gotham’s savior.
Fans suggest a sledgehammer-wielding DC superhero should be rebooted with an absent Marvel star
In the 1990s, things were very different. People of different political views mostly got along, you could afford to buy a home at a young age, and society thought Shaquille O’Neal might be destined for stardom with Steel. He was not; the character — who is a supporting role to Superman in the comics — has languished ever since, but, for fans, there is a path back to on-screen success.
The year’s greatest action epic is getting a sequel, and the world reacts accordingly
Top Gun: Maverick might be the highest-grossing and most acclaimed blockbuster release of the year, but you’d be insane to claim that Joseph Kosinski’s spectacular legacy sequel offers anywhere near the same demented levels of sheer entertainment value as S.S. Rajamouli’s RRR. The three-hour hybrid of action,...
Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Jonhson praises Marvel for massive ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ record
Black Adam‘s Dwayne Johnson has sent praise to his biggest box office competitor Black Panther following Marvel’s latest smash-hit Wakanda Forever. While DC seems to have gotten its groove back cinematically with The Rock-led antihero film, its successes seem almost minimal in comparison to the massive wins felt by Marvel Studios with Black Panther’s sequel. The most impressive adornment so far for Wakanda Forever is its record-breaking box office opening for November,
When does ‘Manifest’ season 4, part 2 drop on Netflix?
Manifest season four, part one landed on Netflix Nov. 4 and answered a lot of questions while posing some new ones. The series originally aired on NBC for three seasons. Then was canceled until Netflix swooped in and saved it. Season four, part one ended on a dramatic cliffhanger that will have fans salivating for more. The official date for part two hasn’t been announced yet, but following the clues they’ve left behind could point to when we could be expecting it.
Kelsey Asbille talks those tragic closing moments of ‘Yellowstone’ season five premiere
Warning: This article contains spoilers for the new season of Yellowstone. Yellowstone kicked off its fifth season with a two-hour television event, and the new season’s first episode ended with a heartbreaking accident. When fans learned of Kayce and Monica’s pregnancy at the end of season four, they were excited but also cautious; life is often unfair to them.
All the sneaky Easter eggs you missed in ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’
Warning: This article contains full spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is now in theaters, delivering perhaps the Marvel movie with the single biggest emotional baggage in the process. The loss of Chadwick Boseman as T’Challa hangs over the movie from start to finish, something that either results in one of the most poignant and affecting films in the MCU — according to its fans — or an overlong and overburdened entry in the franchise — if you’re one of its detractors.
Talokan’s existence in ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ may have caused a plot hole in the MCU’s continuity
Warning: This article contains spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has introduced viewers to the fictional city of Talokan, an underwater city that also utilizes vibranium as one of its main resources. However, the introduction to what has to be the Earth’s most hidden, yet powerful civilization has got people bringing up a plot hole that was not noticed since Eternals.
Mike Flanagan’s latest Netflix series leaves fans yearning for a ‘Hill House’ tier story
You’d be forgiven for forgetting that Mike Flanagan’s latest Netflix series, The Midnight Club, hit the streaming service recently. After all, last month was enormous for TV – with House of the Dragon, The Rings of Power, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, and Andor all airing almost simultaneously at one point.
Rip Wheeler shares a terrifying thought that could drastically change the future of ‘Yellowstone’
Warning: This article contains spoilers for the season premiere of Yellowstone. Paramount’s number one series, Yellowstone, kicked off with a highly anticipated and extremely emotional season five opener with two hours of Dutton glory tonight. The excitement was tangible in households worldwide as we tuned in to see John Dutton swear in as governor and Beth and Rip embrace wedded bliss.
A sci-fi reboot that thrilled crowds while irritating diehards blasts off on streaming
J.J. Abrams has accidentally developed a reputation for pissing off longtime fans of iconic sci-fi properties, with Star Trek supporters the first to voice their disdain towards the filmmaker’s handling of a franchise multiple generations hold close to their hearts. There was skepticism right from the off when it...
A genre-bending horror Western sees renewed praise for its shocking brutality
There’s an age-old debate over when a movie goes from thriller to outright horror, and what exact elements make something horror. Stephen King said there’s three types of horror, gross-out, and terror. Where do cannibals in the American frontier days fit in, though? Because the debate was swirled...
Jimmy Kimmel discusses his third gig hosting the Oscars and yes, the slap will be addressed
Jimmy Kimmel will be back to host the Academy Awards in 2023 for the third time after hosting in both 2017 and 2018. The late-night host will be taking the reins after last year’s “the slap heard around the world” incident which saw Will Smith strike Chris Rock after he joked about Jada Pinkett Smith’s alopecia. Kimmel is going to have to mention this at the ceremony, but just how well will that gag land?
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ star improvised one of the movie’s most hilarious lines
As a production defined by grief, loss, and tragedy both on and offscreen, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is understandably less reliant on the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s signature style of humor than the majority of the franchise’s other projects. That doesn’t mean it isn’t funny, though, with several great...
A classic legal thriller that got a short-lived TV show nobody cared about launders a top spot on streaming
The 1990s saw the John Grisham adaptation become a wildly popular subgenre for a hot minute, with countless legal thrillers based on the author’s work emerging in a remarkably short space of time. Depending on your personal preference, you could make an incredibly solid argument stating the case that none of them were better than The Firm.
An acclaimed legacy sequel that actually justified its existence for once takes the fight to streaming
An alarming number of legacy sequels appear to exist solely for the sake of squeezing as much cash as possible out of a lucrative property, instead of genuinely justifiable storytelling reasons. There are exceptions to the rule, though, and Rocky Balboa is most definitely one of them. Even the most...
‘Star Wars’ reacts to a ‘Wakanda Forever’ star getting their franchises hopelessly confused
As you’d expect from two humongous franchises, there are a lot of actors who’ve appeared in both Star Wars and the MCU. Prominent examples are Natalie Portman, Paul Bettany, Andy Serkis, and Oscar Isaac, though one Oscar-winning star clearly needs a reminder of which franchise is which. Black...
An infamously tortured production that delivered a stone-cold sci-fi classic remains as beloved as ever
Any blockbuster that suffers from extensive behind the scenes issues tends to be viewed with a degree of skepticism, and the knives were being sharpened very early on for Doug Liman’s Edge of Tomorrow given the widespread tales of woe that were emanating from the set on a worryingly regular basis.
The insane, audacious, and highly controversial Nazi-hunting show everyone forgot about drops first look at season 2
When it was first released to much fanfare, the internet and pop culture in general couldn’t get enough of Prime Video’s incendiary pulp thriller Hunters, which reigned as the streaming service’s most popular episodic effort for weeks. However, reaching such highs out of the gate inevitably leads...
Channing Tatum bares all his heart in new ‘Magic Mike’s Last Dance’ trailer
Actor Channing Tatum spent his earliest years as a stripper and made those experiences into a surprisingly strong film series. Now, the end is near with Magic Mike’s Last Dance and today a trailer for the bumping, grinding and the globe-trotting sweaty story is out. In the teaser posted...
