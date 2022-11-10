Read full article on original website
Related
WRAL
All eyes on the consumer ahead of Black Friday and the holidays
CNN — It has been a tough year for American consumers. Inflation everywhere. Rapidly rising interest rates. A housing market that is starting to cool off. That begs a question with the holidays right around the corner: Are shoppers finally tapped out?. We'll get a better sense of that...
WRAL
More Americans consider opening credit cards for holiday spending
Americans aren’t letting sky-high interest rates deter them from using credit cards. More people said they are open to getting new store credit cards this winter, compared to last. According to a new Lending Tree study, 35% of Americans said they’re at least somewhat likely to apply for a...
Stocks gain ground after wholesale inflation eases in US
Stocks rose broadly on Wall Street after the government reported another decline in the pace of wholesale price inflation last month, the latest glimpse of hope that inflationary pressures in the U.S. might be easing
WRAL
Walmart Black Friday Event #2 is live online NOW: See the long list of deals!
* This post contains affiliate links and we may earn a small commission if you use them. The Walmart Black Friday Deals for Days Event #2 is live online NOW as of Nov. 14! See all the deals at Walmart.com HERE!. You'll find super deals on toys, vacuums, TVs, computers,...
WRAL
Inflation is cooling, and Wall Street loves it
CNN — Stocks surged Tuesday morning after the US government reported that wholesale prices rose at a far less dramatic rate than expected. That news come just a few days after another report showed that the pace of consumer price increases was also slowing. The Dow popped more than...
WRAL
Kraft Heinz turns to gimmicks and nostalgia to revive its 'dusty' brands
CNN — Oscar Mayer. Velveeta. Capri Sun. Kraft Heinz CEO Miguel Patricio admits: Some of the company's iconic products had become "a little bit dusty." "For a while, we were apologetic about the brands that we had," Patricio told CNN Business. "We got distracted believing that the future was launching new small brands, niche brands."
WRAL
Warren Buffett's company buys $4 billion stake in Taiwanese chip giant TSMC
CNN — Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company surged on Tuesday after Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway disclosed that it had purchased a $4.1 billion stake in one of the world's largest chipmakers. In a filing with the United States' Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday, Berkshire Hathaway said it...
WRAL
Moderna, Biogen rise; Oatly, Dentsply fall
NEW YORK — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Monday:. Monday.com Ltd., up $6.91 to $102.10. The project management software developer reported strong third-quarter financial results. Moderna Inc., up $7.83 to $179.03. The vaccine maker gave investors an encouraging update on the development of its latest...
WRAL News
Here's how to get major savings from new tax credits and rebates
The Inflation Reduction Act could save you thousands of dollars in tax credits and rebates. The act creates some new programs and updates other existing programs. Below are a few of those programs and some of the specific guidelines you have to follow to take advantage of them. -ELECTRIC VEHICLES.
WRAL
Free Planet Oat Frozen Dessert with new coupon at Publix
Score a free 16 oz. Planet Oat Frozen Dessert from Publix with the new digital coupon!. Once you log in on the Publix website or app, you can find the coupon in the Publix Digital Coupons on the Publix website. To find it easily, once you click on the Digital Coupons section, enter Planet Oat in the Filter by Keyword search box.
Comments / 0