Longtime actor John Aniston – Days of Our Lives icon, and the father of Jennifer Aniston – has died at the age of 89. Jennifer Aniston made the announcement herself in a social media post, writing: "Sweet papa… John Anthony Aniston... You were one of the most beautiful humans I ever knew. I am so grateful that you went soaring into the heavens in peace – and without pain. And on 11/11 no less! You always had perfect timing. That number will forever hold an even greater meaning for me now 🕊️I'll love you till the end of time💔 Don't forget to visit 💫🤗❤️".
Warner Bros. Report Reveals Why They Scrapped Plans for Harry Potter Sequel Films
Warner Bros. can't seem to get enough Harry Potter. Years after they finished the final adaptation of the series' books, WB is still making prequels set in the world of Fantastic Beasts, there's a TV show in the works, and they put a ton of money into that big cast reunion on HBO Max. So, it should be no surprise to anyone that the studio entertained the notion of adapting Harry Potter and the Cursed Child to the screen. The script, which was written for the stage, tells an untold story from the Wizarding World, but also features key characters from the original novels -- something Fantastic Beasts mostly does not have.
Tom & Jerry Snowman's Land Clip: You Ate Everything! (Exclusive)
Warner Bros. Home Entertainment has provided ComicBook.com with an exclusive clip from Tom & Jerry: Snowman's Land, a new animated feature film out today on Digital and coming to DVD and Blu-ray on November 29. Announced at the same time as last month's Trick-or-Treat, Scooby-Doo!, Snowman's Land is the second big brand at Warner Animation to get a seasonal special in the space of a few weeks, with both heading direct to DVD. In this movie, a snow mouse comes to life, giving a Frosty the Snowman-style adventure with little mousey buck teeth that give a little bit of an "Olaf from Frozen" vibe. You can check out the clip above.
Saturday Night Live: Dave Chappelle's Monologue Disses Kanye, Kyrie Irving
When it was announced that Dave Chappelle would be returning to host Saturday Night Live for the third time, taking place once again after a crucial election in the United States, many assumed that the Emmy-winning comedian would get this slot and use it to roast the political situation that occurred, but Chappelle had other targets in mind, roasting Kanye West and Kyrie Irving after the pair made headlines individually for their antisemitic behavior and language. While Chappelle had no shortage of jokes about how the Grammy-winner and NBA star conducted themselves, naturally he brought his own twist to it too.
Chainsaw Man Brings Pochita to Life in Cute CG Makeover
Chainsaw Man is one of the biggest series on TV right now, and there is nothing on the show more popular than Pochita. Sure, Power and Makima have their fans, but no character has a shot when pitted against Pochita. The Devil Dog captured fans as easily as he did Denji, and now, one artist has given the good boy an adorable CG makeover.
Tales From the Crypto: Hollywood’s Ready to Pounce on Saga of FTX and Sam Bankman-Fried
Given Hollywood’s obsession with tales of great financial ruin — and the trophies many actors have collected for playing the figures behind them — we say confidently that it is only a matter of time before we get a scripted account of the still-unfolding Sam Bankman-Fried disaster. Bankman-Fried is the wild-haired 30-year-old Silicon Valley whiz kid seen as a savior by the financial news establishment, a generous bundler for the Democrats and a deep-pocketed partner to celebrities like Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen. Most interesting? He no longer has a job. The entrepreneur (known mostly by his initials, SBF) has in the...
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Ironheart Star Reveals Surprising Costume Detail
One of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's stars revealed a surprising detail about their costume. Dominique Thorne's Riri Williams is a fan favorite after audiences have been introduced to her character. But, in a recent sit down with Variety, she revealed that she actually had to wear that Ironheart armor. It wasn't all CG for the first suit and it was actually pretty heavy. During the interview, Thorne explained that its a tribute to Williams' engineering prowess that the design can even get off the ground at that weight. Clearly, the fans want to see more of the Marvel hero as we head toward her Disney+ series next year. Check out her full explanation of the suit and everything that came with it down below!
A Fan-favorite MCU Character Is About To Make Their Comics Debut
A fan-favorite Marvel Cinematic Universe character is about to make their first appearance in the Marvel Comics universe. Darcy Lewis, played by Kat Dennings, became a fast favorite for fans after debuting in Thor and returning in Thor: The Dark World, bringing a wry sense of humor to the epic superhero stories she existed within. Her role expanded in the Disney+ series WandaVision, and it's that series that seems to have set the stage for her debut in the Marvel Comics universe. Darcy will show up in the second issue of Marvel's new Scarlet Witch series, hanging around Wanda Maximoff's magic shop.
Outlander Star "Desperate" For Lord of the Rings Role in Rings of Power
Sam Heughan may star as Jamie Fraser in Starz's Outlander, but he says he's "desperate" for a role in Amazon's Lord of the Rings series, Rings of Power. Speaking with Edinburgh News, the actor said that he's a big fan of the fantasy genre and he's always wanted to play an elf or dwarf — and that he even has some costume elements on hand if needed.
Black Adam Star Dwayne Johnson Comments on Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's Box Office Success
It should come as no surprise to hear that Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has been a massive hit at the box office in its opening weekend, following in the footsteps of its record-breaking predecessor. Wakanda Forever earned $180 million North America this weekend, making it the second-highest grossing film of the year (behind Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness) and delivering the biggest domestic opening in November history. To make things even more impressive, the film took in a global haul of $330 million in its first few days. Everyone is celebrating the theatrical achievement, including Dwayne Johnson, who just had his own superhero movie debut in theaters recently.
Ironheart Star Dominique Thorne Breaks Silence on Iron Man Connection After Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (Exclusive)
Like Captain America (Anthony Mackie) before her, Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne) is largely considered a legacy character, one that takes up the mantle of a superhero that has moved on. In this case, Williams/Ironheart fills the role of Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) after the character's sacrifice in Avengers: Endgame. In the Marvel Comics source material, Ironheart and Iron Man are closely aligned, with Williams using parts from old Iron Man suits to build her own take on the armor.
Doctor Who 60th Anniversary Specials Runtimes Revealed
After a truly shocking regeneration at the end of "The Power of the Doctor", Doctor Who will return in November 2023 for the iconic series' 60th anniversary specials and now, the runtimes for those three special episodes has been revealed. According to Doctor Who Magazine (via Digital Spy), the three special episodes will be "hour-long spectaculars". The episodes will see David Tennant as the Fourteenth Doctor ahead of Ncuti Gatwa taking over as the Fifteenth.
Captain America: New World Order Gets Major Update From Marvel Producer
The massive Marvel machine continues to turn. Studio producer Nate Moore recently saw Black Panther: Wakanda Forever through to release and will eventually oversee the production and development of Captain America: New World Order. In fact, the executive took to one recent interview to confirm principal photography on the Anthony Mackie-starring picture would start in the new year.
