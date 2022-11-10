A community of shipping container homes in Chicago starting at $300,000 is already attracting interest — see what it'll look like

Vincennes Village

A community of 12 shipping container homes starting at $300,000 will be built in Chicago in 2023.

Its project manager said they've already received interest from "hundreds" of prospective buyers.

The Vincennes Village homes will be built out of locally sourced and lightly used containers.

Wood-framed homes have had their time in the spotlight. Now, it's all about creative construction methods.The US’ ongoing housing crisis has forced many construction companies and startups to seek out unique ways to build homes.While some have turned to 3D printing or prefabrication …… others are now breathing new life into used shipping containers by turning them into modern and luxurious multi-story homes.And soon, potential homeowners in Chicago could find themselves living in one of these unique steel dwellings.In 2023, a community of 12 shipping container homes will be built in the South Side of Chicago's Greater Grand Crossing community.These units will be the first shipping container-based single family homes in the city, according to the team behind the project.And buyers' interest in these distinctive dwellings is already strong.The "Vincennes Village" will be built on a plot of land owned by the project's developer Anthony Casboni.Some critics say working with these steel boxes can be difficult and costly.

But the team behind Vincennes Village believes the inverse.Darryl Burton, the project manager, told Insider in an email interview that building homes out of containers will require less materials, time, and labor compared to a traditional home …… allowing the team to introduce what it says will be "luxury housing at an affordable price" to Chicago's real estate market.The customizable houses in Vincennes Village will start at $300,000.To compare, the median sale price of homes in the Greater Grand Crossing market sits at $200,000, according to data from Redfin.

The container homes may be significantly above the median price, but at least they'll have a handful of luxurious amenities."Considering the pandemic housing market and the current demographics of the area, we felt the neighborhood needed housing that better reflected the future of Chicago," Burton said.The one to two-car garage homes will range from 1,200 to 1,500 square-feet.Vincennes Village hasn't published any information regarding the floor plans …… but it has said the homes will have amenities like 10-foot-tall ceilings, recessed lights, and patios.

