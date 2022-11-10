ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

A community of shipping container homes in Chicago starting at $300,000 is already attracting interest — see what it'll look like

By Brittany Chang
Business Insider
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Or1Dk_0j6999uB00

Vincennes Village

  • A community of 12 shipping container homes starting at $300,000 will be built in Chicago in 2023.
  • Its project manager said they've already received interest from "hundreds" of prospective buyers.
  • The Vincennes Village homes will be built out of locally sourced and lightly used containers.
Wood-framed homes have had their time in the spotlight. Now, it's all about creative construction methods.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=327FUN_0j6999uB00

andykazie/Getty Images

The US’ ongoing housing crisis has forced many construction companies and startups to seek out unique ways to build homes.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AoFe6_0j6999uB00
New US home sales dropped sharply in June, data showed on Tuesday.

CHRIS DELMAS/Getty Images

While some have turned to 3D printing or prefabrication …
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KVyhC_0j6999uB00

Casey Dunn

… others are now breathing new life into used shipping containers by turning them into modern and luxurious multi-story homes.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zhjIa_0j6999uB00

The Box Hop

And soon, potential homeowners in Chicago could find themselves living in one of these unique steel dwellings.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZKrWG_0j6999uB00

Vincennes Village

In 2023, a community of 12 shipping container homes will be built in the South Side of Chicago's Greater Grand Crossing community.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16psWA_0j6999uB00

Vincennes Village

These units will be the first shipping container-based single family homes in the city, according to the team behind the project.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4c43hS_0j6999uB00

Vincennes Village

And buyers' interest in these distinctive dwellings is already strong.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CEXxr_0j6999uB00

Vincennes Village

The "Vincennes Village" will be built on a plot of land owned by the project's developer Anthony Casboni.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IBbsc_0j6999uB00

Vincennes Village

Some critics say working with these steel boxes can be difficult and costly.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TzBev_0j6999uB00

Vincennes Village

Source: Insider

But the team behind Vincennes Village believes the inverse.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36ObGA_0j6999uB00

Vincennes Village

Darryl Burton, the project manager, told Insider in an email interview that building homes out of containers will require less materials, time, and labor compared to a traditional home …
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qnyMU_0j6999uB00

Vincennes Village

… allowing the team to introduce what it says will be "luxury housing at an affordable price" to Chicago's real estate market.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2l2WAZ_0j6999uB00

Vincennes Village

The customizable houses in Vincennes Village will start at $300,000.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VcNLI_0j6999uB00

Vincennes Village

To compare, the median sale price of homes in the Greater Grand Crossing market sits at $200,000, according to data from Redfin.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OT4Dl_0j6999uB00

Vincennes Village

Source: Redfin

The container homes may be significantly above the median price, but at least they'll have a handful of luxurious amenities.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OA4UY_0j6999uB00

Vincennes Village

"Considering the pandemic housing market and the current demographics of the area, we felt the neighborhood needed housing that better reflected the future of Chicago," Burton said.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OVntz_0j6999uB00

Vincennes Village

The one to two-car garage homes will range from 1,200 to 1,500 square-feet.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1v1hHv_0j6999uB00

Vincennes Village

Vincennes Village hasn't published any information regarding the floor plans …
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oe9Ji_0j6999uB00

Vincennes Village

… but it has said the homes will have amenities like 10-foot-tall ceilings, recessed lights, and patios.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eYraK_0j6999uB00

Vincennes Village

Source: Vincennes Village

The team will be using 40-foot-long by eight-foot-wide containers to build these three to four bedroom homes.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ouadE_0j6999uB00

Vincennes Village

The containers — sourced locally — won't be worn down from heavy use.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tOY35_0j6999uB00

Vincennes Village

Instead, the steel boxes will have only been used once for their intended purpose before being turned into these homes, saving the container from landfill.

Vincennes Village

Steel shipping containers aren't known for keeping interiors warm.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Unutx_0j6999uB00

Vincennes Village

So to make them more comfortable during Chicago's chilly winters, the team will be beefing up its insulation according to city guidelines, Burton said.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fHnNP_0j6999uB00

Vincennes Village

And because the containers have built-in walls, the construction process will be fast: A home can be built in three to four months, the team says.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ecyap_0j6999uB00

Vincennes Village

The first will be on sale in January 2023 …
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pyq7E_0j6999uB00

Vincennes Village

… while the full community will be finished nine months later.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=122lh6_0j6999uB00

Vincennes Village

Living in a home constructed out of steel boxes may not sound appealing to homebuilding traditionalists.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XonMA_0j6999uB00

Vincennes Village

But so far, Vincennes Village has already heard from hundreds of prospective buyers, Burton said.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TN89x_0j6999uB00

Vincennes Village

And this could be the start of more shipping container projects in the Windy City: The team is now in talks with some Chicago landowners about potential container home projects.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4H7kls_0j6999uB00

Vincennes Village

Read the original article on Business Insider

Business Insider

