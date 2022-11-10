A community of shipping container homes in Chicago starting at $300,000 is already attracting interest — see what it'll look like
- A community of 12 shipping container homes starting at $300,000 will be built in Chicago in 2023.
- Its project manager said they've already received interest from "hundreds" of prospective buyers.
- The Vincennes Village homes will be built out of locally sourced and lightly used containers.
Source: InsiderBut the team behind Vincennes Village believes the inverse. Darryl Burton, the project manager, told Insider in an email interview that building homes out of containers will require less materials, time, and labor compared to a traditional home … … allowing the team to introduce what it says will be "luxury housing at an affordable price" to Chicago's real estate market. The customizable houses in Vincennes Village will start at $300,000. To compare, the median sale price of homes in the Greater Grand Crossing market sits at $200,000, according to data from Redfin.
Source: RedfinThe container homes may be significantly above the median price, but at least they'll have a handful of luxurious amenities. "Considering the pandemic housing market and the current demographics of the area, we felt the neighborhood needed housing that better reflected the future of Chicago," Burton said. The one to two-car garage homes will range from 1,200 to 1,500 square-feet. Vincennes Village hasn't published any information regarding the floor plans … … but it has said the homes will have amenities like 10-foot-tall ceilings, recessed lights, and patios.
Source: Vincennes VillageThe team will be using 40-foot-long by eight-foot-wide containers to build these three to four bedroom homes. The containers — sourced locally — won't be worn down from heavy use. Instead, the steel boxes will have only been used once for their intended purpose before being turned into these homes, saving the container from landfill. Steel shipping containers aren't known for keeping interiors warm. So to make them more comfortable during Chicago's chilly winters, the team will be beefing up its insulation according to city guidelines, Burton said. And because the containers have built-in walls, the construction process will be fast: A home can be built in three to four months, the team says. The first will be on sale in January 2023 … … while the full community will be finished nine months later. Living in a home constructed out of steel boxes may not sound appealing to homebuilding traditionalists. But so far, Vincennes Village has already heard from hundreds of prospective buyers, Burton said. And this could be the start of more shipping container projects in the Windy City: The team is now in talks with some Chicago landowners about potential container home projects. Read the original article on Business Insider
