Michigan State

Peter Grundy Perez
5d ago

Independent Redistricting Commissions seem to be the answer to customary partisan gerrymandering by political parties of every color. Gerrymandering is an obscene ploy of political bosses to obstruct & take away the will of the people. It should not be tolerated in Democratic societies.

CBS News

Eye Opener: Hobbs to win Arizona governor’s race

Democrat Katie Hobbs is projected to be Arizona's next governor over Republican Kari Lake. Also, a University of Virginia student is suspected of killing three of the school's football players on a school bus. All that and all that matters in today's Eye Opener.
ARIZONA STATE
CBS News

Democrats clinch Senate, House still up for grabs

Democrats were able to maintain their grip on the Senate majority following Saturday night's projected victory in Nevada by incumbent Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto. Both parties are still on edge about who will control the House, with five seats still undecided but leaning Republican. Robert Costa has more.
NEVADA STATE
CBS News

Investigation finds women detained by ICE underwent "unnecessary gynecological procedures" at Georgia facility

Washington — A congressional investigation into medical abuse allegations that garnered national attention in 2020 found that some immigrant women held by U.S. immigration officials at a Georgia detention center likely underwent "unnecessary" invasive gynecological procedures, according to a report released Tuesday. The 18-month bipartisan investigation by the Senate's...
OCILLA, GA
The Hill

Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak ousted in Nevada

Gov. Steve Sisolak (D) was projected to lose reelection in the race for the Nevada governor’s mansion, making his Republican challenger, Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo, the first candidate to knock out a Democratic incumbent in a gubernatorial race this cycle. The Associated Press called the race for Lombardo...
NEVADA STATE
thecentersquare.com

Republicans reeling after Democrats poised to sweep control in Michigan

(The Center Square) – Matt Maddock's Facebook timeline photo is of him speaking while standing next to Donald Trump. Maddock, a GOP state representative from Michigan whose wife, Meshawn Maddock, is the co-chair of the state Republican party, had posted numerous times on social media about the Nov. 8 midterms.
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Minnesota

Jesse Ventura says Gov. Walz told him marijuana legalization will be among 1st laws passed

MINNEAPOLIS -- Former governor Jesse Ventura says that Gov. Tim Walz, fresh off Tuesday's vote that will send the DFL incumbent to a second term, told him that legalizing marijuana will be "one of the first" things that gets passed by the incoming state legislature.The comments were made on a podcast with his son, Tyrel Ventura. The former governor said that Walz also invited him to the ceremony where he signs the bill into law.A spokesperson with Walz confirmed Jesse Ventura's comments, adding that they "may work together to get something done."This comes after voters flipped the Minnesota Senate, which...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Denver

Election gives Democrats veto-proof majority in State House

The state legislative landscape looks very different after Tuesday's election.Democrats will not only keep control of both chambers at the state capitol after Tuesday's election, but they will also have a veto-proof majority in the House and will be close to a veto-proof majority in the Senate.   From education policy affecting your kids to tax policy affecting your budget, the legislature has a big impact on our everyday lives and Democrats have their biggest and most liberal majority in Colorado decades."I think this is very empowering to the Democratic left and Governor Polis should be very nervous about this,"...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Democrats gain "trifecta" control of state government

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Democrats have taken control of both chambers of the Minnesota Legislature, putting the party in full control of state government for the first time since 2014.Republican Senate Majority Leader Jeremy Miller conceded Wednesday morning that his party had lost its majority to Senate Democrats. That followed a concession earlier Wednesday from GOP House Minority Leader Kurt Daudt and the re-election of Democratic Gov. Tim Walz on Tuesday night.RELATED: Election results: Republicans concede majority in Minnesota SenateThe DFL had already claimed the victory earlier on Wednesday. Party leaders planned to hold a press conference at 11 a.m. CBS News...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS News

48,000 University of California workers go on strike

Nearly 48,000 unionized academic workers at all 10 University of California campuses walked off the job Monday, calling for better pay and benefits. The strike by researchers, postdoctoral scholars, tutors, teaching assistants and graders threatens to disrupt classroom and laboratory instruction across the statewide university system just weeks ahead of final exams in December.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Lootpress

WV voters reject all four amendments on ballot

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Voters in West Virginia rejected four proposed amendments to the state constitution Tuesday, including two that would have given the Republican-dominated legislature more power to regulate public education policy and certain taxes. Other failed amendments would have prohibited the state Supreme Court intervention in the...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
CBS News

CBS News

