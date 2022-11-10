Read full article on original website
Peter Grundy Perez
5d ago
Independent Redistricting Commissions seem to be the answer to customary partisan gerrymandering by political parties of every color. Gerrymandering is an obscene ploy of political bosses to obstruct & take away the will of the people. It should not be tolerated in Democratic societies.
Democrat Katie Hobbs defeats Republican Kari Lake in race for Arizona governor
Democrat Katie Hobbs has defeated Republican and Trump-endorsed candidate Kari Lake in the Arizona governor's race. The race was one of the most closely watched in the country. Christina Ruffini has more.
CBS News
Projected Maryland Governor Wes Moore announces first members of his administration
Projected Maryland Governor Wes Moore announced the first members of his leadership on Monday. This comes a week after the Associated Press projected Moore to win the Gubernatorial election over Republican candidate Dan Cox. Moore announced Fagan Harris as Chief of Staff, Tisha Edwards as Secretary of Appointments, Amanda La...
CBS News projects Democrat Katie Hobbs elected Arizona governor: CBS News Flash Nov. 15, 2022
CBS News projects Democrat Katie Hobbs has been elected Arizona governor, defeating Republican Kari Lake, who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump. Trump is expected to announce his own bid for reelection on Tuesday night, and a federal appeals court has blocked President Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan while a legal appeal plays out.
Eye Opener: Hobbs to win Arizona governor’s race
Democrat Katie Hobbs is projected to be Arizona's next governor over Republican Kari Lake. Also, a University of Virginia student is suspected of killing three of the school's football players on a school bus. All that and all that matters in today's Eye Opener.
Arizona governor and House races still toss-ups as more ballots get counted
The race for Arizona governor is still a toss-up, as are two House races. Some are complaining about how long it's taking to count all the ballots but state officials say this wait not abnormal. CBS News correspondent Christina Ruffini is in Phoenix with the latest.
Democrats clinch Senate, House still up for grabs
Democrats were able to maintain their grip on the Senate majority following Saturday night's projected victory in Nevada by incumbent Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto. Both parties are still on edge about who will control the House, with five seats still undecided but leaning Republican. Robert Costa has more.
Another court blocks Biden's student loan forgiveness plan: "No workable path"
A federal appeals court on Monday blocked the Biden administration's student loan forgiveness plan, placing yet another obstacle in the way of a program that had promised to forgive up to $20,000 in student debt for about 40 million Americans. The ruling from the 8th Circuit Court of Appeals comes...
Investigation finds women detained by ICE underwent "unnecessary gynecological procedures" at Georgia facility
Washington — A congressional investigation into medical abuse allegations that garnered national attention in 2020 found that some immigrant women held by U.S. immigration officials at a Georgia detention center likely underwent "unnecessary" invasive gynecological procedures, according to a report released Tuesday. The 18-month bipartisan investigation by the Senate's...
Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak ousted in Nevada
Gov. Steve Sisolak (D) was projected to lose reelection in the race for the Nevada governor’s mansion, making his Republican challenger, Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo, the first candidate to knock out a Democratic incumbent in a gubernatorial race this cycle. The Associated Press called the race for Lombardo...
MSNBC
Statewide win for Evers exposes distortion of Republican gerrymander of Wisconsin
An MSNBC panel talks about how Republicans in Wisconsin have so thoroughly rigged the election maps that a Democratic governor and a near Republican supermajority can be produced by the same election.Nov. 10, 2022.
Why AP called the Oregon governor race for Tina Kotek
WASHINGTON (AP) — There were no signs that Republican Christina Drazan was improving on her vote totals over recent days that would have enabled her to overtake Democrat Tina Kotek in the Oregon governor’s race. That’s what led the AP to call the race Thursday night for Kotek...
Pennsylvania weighs the extra revenue as another neighbor approves marijuana
(The Center Square) – While Pennsylvania lawmakers debate whether to legalize recreational marijuana, its neighbors have started to greenlight it. The midterm elections have seen Democratic gains on the state and federal level in the commonwealth, as The Center Square previously reported, and Maryland voters approved cannabis legalization. Maryland...
thecentersquare.com
Republicans reeling after Democrats poised to sweep control in Michigan
(The Center Square) – Matt Maddock's Facebook timeline photo is of him speaking while standing next to Donald Trump. Maddock, a GOP state representative from Michigan whose wife, Meshawn Maddock, is the co-chair of the state Republican party, had posted numerous times on social media about the Nov. 8 midterms.
Jesse Ventura says Gov. Walz told him marijuana legalization will be among 1st laws passed
MINNEAPOLIS -- Former governor Jesse Ventura says that Gov. Tim Walz, fresh off Tuesday's vote that will send the DFL incumbent to a second term, told him that legalizing marijuana will be "one of the first" things that gets passed by the incoming state legislature.The comments were made on a podcast with his son, Tyrel Ventura. The former governor said that Walz also invited him to the ceremony where he signs the bill into law.A spokesperson with Walz confirmed Jesse Ventura's comments, adding that they "may work together to get something done."This comes after voters flipped the Minnesota Senate, which...
Election gives Democrats veto-proof majority in State House
The state legislative landscape looks very different after Tuesday's election.Democrats will not only keep control of both chambers at the state capitol after Tuesday's election, but they will also have a veto-proof majority in the House and will be close to a veto-proof majority in the Senate. From education policy affecting your kids to tax policy affecting your budget, the legislature has a big impact on our everyday lives and Democrats have their biggest and most liberal majority in Colorado decades."I think this is very empowering to the Democratic left and Governor Polis should be very nervous about this,"...
Minnesota Democrats gain "trifecta" control of state government
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Democrats have taken control of both chambers of the Minnesota Legislature, putting the party in full control of state government for the first time since 2014.Republican Senate Majority Leader Jeremy Miller conceded Wednesday morning that his party had lost its majority to Senate Democrats. That followed a concession earlier Wednesday from GOP House Minority Leader Kurt Daudt and the re-election of Democratic Gov. Tim Walz on Tuesday night.RELATED: Election results: Republicans concede majority in Minnesota SenateThe DFL had already claimed the victory earlier on Wednesday. Party leaders planned to hold a press conference at 11 a.m. CBS News...
marijuanamoment.net
Wisconsin Voters Approve Marijuana Ballot Questions In Cities And Counties Across The State
Wisconsin voters in three counties and five municipalities across the state made their voices heard on marijuana legalization on Tuesday through non-binding advisory questions on their local ballots. A total of nine local reform measures qualified for the ballot across the right jurisdictions this cycle, and every one was approved...
Live Results: Arizona votes in congressional and state elections
Polls closed in the state at 7 p.m. local time, or 9 p.m. EST.
48,000 University of California workers go on strike
Nearly 48,000 unionized academic workers at all 10 University of California campuses walked off the job Monday, calling for better pay and benefits. The strike by researchers, postdoctoral scholars, tutors, teaching assistants and graders threatens to disrupt classroom and laboratory instruction across the statewide university system just weeks ahead of final exams in December.
WV voters reject all four amendments on ballot
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Voters in West Virginia rejected four proposed amendments to the state constitution Tuesday, including two that would have given the Republican-dominated legislature more power to regulate public education policy and certain taxes. Other failed amendments would have prohibited the state Supreme Court intervention in the...
CBS News
