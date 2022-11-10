ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

towntalkradio.com

Texas Tech Steam Rolls Over Kansas

Texas Tech had a much-needed win this past weekend. Texas Tech won its fifth home game of the season. It was the first time since 2009 the Red Raiders recorded five or more wins at home in a season. With one final game in Lubbock slated on the schedule, Texas Tech could match the 6-1 home record of its 2009 squad. Texas Tech needs one win to become bowl-eligible.
LUBBOCK, TX
towntalkradio.com

Brownfield Cubs Football players receive district honors

District 1-3A DI Football Committee has announced its district honors and the Brownfield Cubs had 22 football players honored. Not only were 22 honored, one received District 1-3A DI Offensive MVP and another received 1st Team on both sides of the ball. Check it out!. 1ST TEAM OFFENSE. 1ST TEAM...
BROWNFIELD, TX
towntalkradio.com

Talk of the Town: Nov. 14 – 19, 2022

Check out what’s happening in Brownfield and Terry County this week. Terry County Commissioners Court Meeting @ 9:00 am. ACES: Celebrity Readers @ 7pm: This month’s celebrities are Brownfield Regional Medical Center, staff members. Kids… COME GET A FREE BOOK!. Forever Fitness: Kickboxing @ 5:15 pm. Tuesday,...
BROWNFIELD, TX
towntalkradio.com

How Healthy Is Terry County?

How healthy is Terry County? According to a health report made by Texas A&M Agrilife Extension, it might be worse than you think. The Population of Terry County is 11,831 and out of those 32% of adults report being in fair or poor health. According to the CDC in a 2020 survey data from the CDC’s Behavioral Risk Factor Surveillance System, which collects data from U.S. residents on health risk behaviors, chronic conditions and use of preventative care. In 2020, 14.7 percent of adults in the U.S. reported having fair or poor health. and 15% in Texas.
TERRY COUNTY, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Moderate injuries reported in South Lubbock stabbing Saturday afternoon

LUBBOCK, Texas — Police were investigating a stabbing in South Lubbock Saturday afternoon that left one person injured. The incident occurred during the 3:00 hour in the 2300 block of 79th Street. The Lubbock Police Department told EverythingLubbock.com one person suffered moderate injuries. This is a developing story and...
LUBBOCK, TX
Talk 1340

Help Us Find These Two Lubbock Girls Who Are Missing

As we head into the holiday's one of the worst things for a parent to experience is for their own child to go missing. Families should be able to come together with their kids, family and friends to celebrate the holiday season. Sadly, too many communities and families across Texas have been impacted by missing kids, and cases involving missing kids can have lasting impacts on communities. And that is why when kids go missing often the community comes together to look for them. Sharing this story can help get the word out and hopefully help bring them home.
LUBBOCK, TX
B93

The Largest Buc-ee’s In America Will Be Under Construction In Texas Soon

Sorry, Tennessee. It's just about time for Texas to reclaim the largest Buc-ee's location in America. On November 16, ground will be broken on the largest Buc-ee's ever built. No, this one won't be built in Lubbock or in Amarillo, but instead will be built in Central Texas, replacing a smaller location that has been open since 2003.
LULING, TX
BigCountryHomepage

PLEASE HELP: Police searching for suspects accused of targeting shoppers in Abilene, other parts of west Texas

MIDLAND, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Police are searching for suspects accused of targeting shoppers in Abilene and elsewhere in west Texas. Midland Crime Stoppers circulated a picture of one of the suspects on social media Wednesday, saying she and two others have been going to United Supermarkets and Wal-Marts in Abilene, Amarillo, Lubbock, Midland, and elsewhere […]
ABILENE, TX
everythinglubbock.com

One injured in early morning crash at 50th Street and University, LPD says

LUBBOCK, Texas – One person had moderate injuries after a single-vehicle crash initially reported as a rollover, according to the Lubbock Police Department. This occurred on 50th Street and University Avenue just after 2:30 a.m., LPD said. LPD was continuing to investigating the cause of the crash.
LUBBOCK, TX
towntalkradio.com

Terry County Senior Center Menu for Nov. 14 – 18, 2022

Meals are $4.00 for ages 60 and over and $6.00 for those under the age of 60 Homebounds clients, please call before 10:00 AM if you need to cancel your meal. Monday: Steak Fingers, Mashed Potatoes, Okra & Tomatoes, & Dessert. Tuesday: Chicken & Dumplings, Carrots English Peas, & Bread...
TERRY COUNTY, TX

