towntalkradio.com
Texas Tech Steam Rolls Over Kansas
Texas Tech had a much-needed win this past weekend. Texas Tech won its fifth home game of the season. It was the first time since 2009 the Red Raiders recorded five or more wins at home in a season. With one final game in Lubbock slated on the schedule, Texas Tech could match the 6-1 home record of its 2009 squad. Texas Tech needs one win to become bowl-eligible.
towntalkradio.com
Brownfield Cubs Football players receive district honors
District 1-3A DI Football Committee has announced its district honors and the Brownfield Cubs had 22 football players honored. Not only were 22 honored, one received District 1-3A DI Offensive MVP and another received 1st Team on both sides of the ball. Check it out!. 1ST TEAM OFFENSE. 1ST TEAM...
towntalkradio.com
Talk of the Town: Nov. 14 – 19, 2022
Check out what’s happening in Brownfield and Terry County this week. Terry County Commissioners Court Meeting @ 9:00 am. ACES: Celebrity Readers @ 7pm: This month’s celebrities are Brownfield Regional Medical Center, staff members. Kids… COME GET A FREE BOOK!. Forever Fitness: Kickboxing @ 5:15 pm. Tuesday,...
towntalkradio.com
How Healthy Is Terry County?
How healthy is Terry County? According to a health report made by Texas A&M Agrilife Extension, it might be worse than you think. The Population of Terry County is 11,831 and out of those 32% of adults report being in fair or poor health. According to the CDC in a 2020 survey data from the CDC’s Behavioral Risk Factor Surveillance System, which collects data from U.S. residents on health risk behaviors, chronic conditions and use of preventative care. In 2020, 14.7 percent of adults in the U.S. reported having fair or poor health. and 15% in Texas.
everythinglubbock.com
Moderate injuries reported in South Lubbock stabbing Saturday afternoon
LUBBOCK, Texas — Police were investigating a stabbing in South Lubbock Saturday afternoon that left one person injured. The incident occurred during the 3:00 hour in the 2300 block of 79th Street. The Lubbock Police Department told EverythingLubbock.com one person suffered moderate injuries. This is a developing story and...
Texas Tech student files $40 million lawsuit against Houston lawyer, claims libel for tweet
LUBBOCK, Texas — A Texas Tech University student convicted of a misdemeanor in the shooting and injury of a homeless man in Nashville filed a defamation lawsuit against a Houston lawyer for a post on Twitter, according to a release from the Quackenbush Law Firm in Amarillo. The lawsuit was filed against Ben Crump on behalf of […]
Help Us Find These Two Lubbock Girls Who Are Missing
As we head into the holiday's one of the worst things for a parent to experience is for their own child to go missing. Families should be able to come together with their kids, family and friends to celebrate the holiday season. Sadly, too many communities and families across Texas have been impacted by missing kids, and cases involving missing kids can have lasting impacts on communities. And that is why when kids go missing often the community comes together to look for them. Sharing this story can help get the word out and hopefully help bring them home.
Lubbock Powerball Players Return To Work Sobbing After Blowing Rent Money On Tickets
Why!? I was feeling so lucky this time around. $2.04 billion dollars is pretty damn incredible. Of course, the winner just HAD to be someone in California. My boss fittingly pointed out that now, that person "can afford to live in California." Bummer, man. It was even more exciting because...
The Largest Buc-ee’s In America Will Be Under Construction In Texas Soon
Sorry, Tennessee. It's just about time for Texas to reclaim the largest Buc-ee's location in America. On November 16, ground will be broken on the largest Buc-ee's ever built. No, this one won't be built in Lubbock or in Amarillo, but instead will be built in Central Texas, replacing a smaller location that has been open since 2003.
PLEASE HELP: Police searching for suspects accused of targeting shoppers in Abilene, other parts of west Texas
MIDLAND, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Police are searching for suspects accused of targeting shoppers in Abilene and elsewhere in west Texas. Midland Crime Stoppers circulated a picture of one of the suspects on social media Wednesday, saying she and two others have been going to United Supermarkets and Wal-Marts in Abilene, Amarillo, Lubbock, Midland, and elsewhere […]
everythinglubbock.com
One injured in early morning crash at 50th Street and University, LPD says
LUBBOCK, Texas – One person had moderate injuries after a single-vehicle crash initially reported as a rollover, according to the Lubbock Police Department. This occurred on 50th Street and University Avenue just after 2:30 a.m., LPD said. LPD was continuing to investigating the cause of the crash.
Feds said Lubbock man was ‘on his way’ to becoming Anna Delvey
A judge accepted a plea deal on Wednesday for a Lubbock man who admitted to defrauding several victims for a "lavish lifestyle," according to the United States Department of Justice.
Lubbock man in stolen truck from Shallowater tries to cash fraudulent check, OPD says
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Lubbock man was arrested in Odessa earlier this week after he allegedly tried to cash a check that didn’t belong to him. Jacob Paredez, 41, has been charged with Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle, Forgery of a Financial Instrument, Evading Arrest, and Tampering with a Government Record. According to an affidavit, […]
Lubbock Dog Owners Beware of This Highly Contagious Canine Illness
If you own a dog and they suddenly start coughing, retching, or sneezing, they lose their appetite, act more fatigued than normal, or you start seeing abnormal discharge around their eyes or nose, they might have a respiratory infection. This condition, which you might know as ‘kennel cough’, is highly...
towntalkradio.com
Terry County Senior Center Menu for Nov. 14 – 18, 2022
Meals are $4.00 for ages 60 and over and $6.00 for those under the age of 60 Homebounds clients, please call before 10:00 AM if you need to cancel your meal. Monday: Steak Fingers, Mashed Potatoes, Okra & Tomatoes, & Dessert. Tuesday: Chicken & Dumplings, Carrots English Peas, & Bread...
Lubbock man hospitalized after assault with hammer, suspect arrested
Lubbock Police released information about an assault with a hammer which happened in the 2100 block of 31st Street.
Man arrested after assaulting Lubbock Police officer, report said
LUBBOCK, Texas — Robert Valles, 34, was arrested after he assaulted a police officer who tried to stop him from hitting his girlfriend with a pickup truck, according to a report from the Lubbock Police Department. On Saturday, LPD was called to the 1500 block of 24th Street at 5:46 p.m. According to a police […]
