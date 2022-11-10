ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KAKE TV

Boil water advisory rescinded for the city of Maize, Sedgwick County

TOPEKA, Kan. (KAKE) – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has rescinded a boil water advisory for the City of Maize public water supply system located in Sedgwick County. The advisory was issued because of a loss of pressure in the system due to electrical interruption and mechanical failure. When adequate pressure isn't maintained, the chlorine in the water lessens, and bacterial contamination can happen.
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
WIBW

Wichita family hospitalized after Andover driver fails to yield on highway

BUTLER CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Wichita family was hospitalized after an Andover driver failed to yield at a posted sign on a Kansas highway. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just after 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 13, emergency crews were called to the area of milepost 21 on Kansas Highway 254 with reports of an injury crash.
ANDOVER, KS
kfdi.com

Police identify three women connected to hospital incident

Wichita police say they have identified the three women involved in an incident where a shot was fired inside a hospital. Police were called to Ascension Via Christi at 929 North St. Francis around 7 p.m. Monday. They learned that a single gunshot had been fired inside the pediatric unit.
WICHITA, KS
KSNT News

Cheese recall: 4 Kansas stores listed in FDA update

TOPEKA (KSNT) – An updated list of stores in Kansas impacted by a cheese recall has been released by the Food and Drug Administration. The FDA reports that four Dillons locations in Kansas have been added to an expanded list of retail establishments that received recalled bulk Brie and Camembert cheese from Old Europe Cheese, […]
TOPEKA, KS
KAKE TV

‘Gingerbread Village’ returns to Exploration Place this weekend

For the first time in three years, Exploration Place and the Assistance League of Wichita are hosting Gingerbread Village this weekend. The event runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Exploration Place Saturday and Sunday. Some of the money made from tickets goes back to the Assistance League. “In...
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

B-17 plane crash in Dallas spurs local reaction

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Sources confirm to KAKE News that the B-17 Flying Fortress that crashed during an airshow in Dallas is the same one that was in Wichita just two months ago. The plane was here for a Labor Day event at the B-29 Doc Hangar. Many in the...
DALLAS, TX
Little Apple Post

Police ID women in Kan. hospital gun discharge incident

SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating after a gun was fired inside the pediatric unit at a Wichita hospital asked the public for help to identify the women seen on security cameras. On Thursday afternoon, Wichita Police reported they had been able to learn the identity of all three. They...
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Wichita drivers, road crews prepare for first snow of the year

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) – For one reason or another, Wichita drivers were not excited about the first snow of the year Monday. "I've got a good den at home that I can hide out in," said Bob Epperson. "Well, I wasn't happy about it," said Lorraine Foos. Foos says...
WICHITA, KS
Salina Post

Police: Pregnant Kansas woman shot, unborn baby has died

RENO COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a shooting where a pregnant woman lost the baby and have made an arrest. Just after 2:20 a.m. Nov. 4, police were sent to a residence in the 500 block of East Avenue B in reference to an accidental shooting, according to to Hutchinson Police Lt. Dustin Loepp.
HUTCHINSON, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy