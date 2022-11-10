Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KAKE TV
'We want to be able to come together and be one': Ascension Via Christi St. Francis nurse talks unionization
Shelly Rader has been a nurse at Ascension Via Christi St Francis for 19 years. Even during the peaks of the COVID pandemic, her love for her job didn’t waiver. “I stayed because this is my home, this is my hospital and these are my patients. Wichita is my city," Rader told KAKE.
KAKE TV
How likely is Kansas to pass medical marijuana after Missouri votes to legalize recreational use?
Teressa Hammond opened The Health Connection, CBD store, in Wichita in 2018 after her husband started using the product to help is COPD. Today, she says they see all sorts of illness. “We see people every day that are suffering with high blood pressure, anxiety, Crohn's, cancer.”. Hammond says...
KAKE TV
Boil water advisory rescinded for the city of Maize, Sedgwick County
TOPEKA, Kan. (KAKE) – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has rescinded a boil water advisory for the City of Maize public water supply system located in Sedgwick County. The advisory was issued because of a loss of pressure in the system due to electrical interruption and mechanical failure. When adequate pressure isn't maintained, the chlorine in the water lessens, and bacterial contamination can happen.
Looking for work? Head to job fair in Wichita on Thursday
There's a big job fair in Wichita on Thursday, Nov. 10 that will feature nearly 70 companies.
WIBW
Wichita family hospitalized after Andover driver fails to yield on highway
BUTLER CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Wichita family was hospitalized after an Andover driver failed to yield at a posted sign on a Kansas highway. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just after 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 13, emergency crews were called to the area of milepost 21 on Kansas Highway 254 with reports of an injury crash.
3 pets killed in house fire south of downtown Wichita
The Wichita Fire Department said three pets were killed in a house fire Monday south of downtown.
Longtime automobile dealer Mike Steven dies: ‘Something’s missing around here’
For most of last week, there was a table reserved at the Candle Club for someone who would not be coming to use it.
Wichita-area first responders busy early Monday
Early morning house fires kept first responders busy Monday. Around 1:15 a.m. firefighters were called to the 1000 block of S. Lulu. They found “heavy fire showing” from a residence. No injuries were reported.
5 people injured in Butler County crash
Five people were injured in a Butler County crash Sunday afternoon.
kfdi.com
Police identify three women connected to hospital incident
Wichita police say they have identified the three women involved in an incident where a shot was fired inside a hospital. Police were called to Ascension Via Christi at 929 North St. Francis around 7 p.m. Monday. They learned that a single gunshot had been fired inside the pediatric unit.
Cheese recall: 4 Kansas stores listed in FDA update
TOPEKA (KSNT) – An updated list of stores in Kansas impacted by a cheese recall has been released by the Food and Drug Administration. The FDA reports that four Dillons locations in Kansas have been added to an expanded list of retail establishments that received recalled bulk Brie and Camembert cheese from Old Europe Cheese, […]
Wichita cops think shooting in hospital’s child unit was negligence but still investigating
Wichita police said Thursday that three women wanted for questioning in a shooting Monday inside of a local hospital’s children’s unit have been identified.
KAKE TV
‘Gingerbread Village’ returns to Exploration Place this weekend
For the first time in three years, Exploration Place and the Assistance League of Wichita are hosting Gingerbread Village this weekend. The event runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Exploration Place Saturday and Sunday. Some of the money made from tickets goes back to the Assistance League. “In...
KAKE TV
B-17 plane crash in Dallas spurs local reaction
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Sources confirm to KAKE News that the B-17 Flying Fortress that crashed during an airshow in Dallas is the same one that was in Wichita just two months ago. The plane was here for a Labor Day event at the B-29 Doc Hangar. Many in the...
Police ID women in Kan. hospital gun discharge incident
SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating after a gun was fired inside the pediatric unit at a Wichita hospital asked the public for help to identify the women seen on security cameras. On Thursday afternoon, Wichita Police reported they had been able to learn the identity of all three. They...
KAKE TV
Wichita drivers, road crews prepare for first snow of the year
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) – For one reason or another, Wichita drivers were not excited about the first snow of the year Monday. "I've got a good den at home that I can hide out in," said Bob Epperson. "Well, I wasn't happy about it," said Lorraine Foos. Foos says...
Update: Large fire that burned 30+ acres in Harvey County is now under control
Fire units from around the state are currently heading to assist Harvey County in a fire that is burning over 30 acres.
Police: Pregnant Kansas woman shot, unborn baby has died
RENO COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a shooting where a pregnant woman lost the baby and have made an arrest. Just after 2:20 a.m. Nov. 4, police were sent to a residence in the 500 block of East Avenue B in reference to an accidental shooting, according to to Hutchinson Police Lt. Dustin Loepp.
Family of K-96 crash victim speaks out
A community is in mourning following the deaths of a young couple killed in a fatal crash on Thursday.
Comments / 0