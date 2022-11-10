Read full article on original website
Running out of time: The child tax credit filing period closes Tuesday night
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Families who have yet to file for their expanded 2021 Child Tax Credit under the American Rescue Act are running out of time to file. Families who are eligible for the credit but have not been receiving monthly payments have until 1:59 a.m, CST, Nov. 16. People can click here to claim their money.
Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma announces partnership to combat hunger in Sooner State
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma announced a partnership with Google.org, Google’s philanthropic arm, and Feeding America to deliver meals to Oklahomans in need. The announcement is part of a larger initiative from Google.org and Feeding America to help provide 50 million meals to...
FOX 25 Team Coverage: Winter weather arrives in Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Winter weather has officially arrived in Oklahoma. FOX 25 has a team of reporters out surveying conditions around the area. Watch the reports below to see what the weather is like where you are. Stay with FOX 25, we'll keep you advised.
Raising Oklahoma: Co-Parenting During The Holidays
Navigating a new family dynamic can be hard during the holidays. With divorced families, planning can be a bit more challenging. OSU family and consumer sciences educator Lisa Hamblin gives us tips on making holiday co-parenting a little easier. There are all sorts of resources from the OSU County Extension...
Kingpin found guilty of sending over 2,000 pounds of meth to Oklahoma, Missouri
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A federal jury convicted a California drug kingpin of directing a continuing criminal enterprise by organizing and directing at least three separate methamphetamine conspiracies in Oklahoma and Missouri, announced U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson. Luis Alfredo Jacobo, 31, of Bakersfield, California, was found guilty of continuing...
Officials warn of peak season for Oklahomans hitting deer
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahomans are more likely to hit a deer with their car right now than any other time of year. The Oklahoma Highway Safety Office says 836 cars struck deer in 2021, but most deer impacts aren’t reported, so the true number is much higher.
Oklahoma Blood Institute looking for O negative donors
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma Blood Institute needs more O-negative blood donors. The organization said its losing hundreds of O-negative blood units a month due to a blood bag shortage. O negative is the only universal blood type, meaning it can be transfused in an emergency to any...
First Americans Museum honors veterans with service project
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - It's the second year for the First Americans Museum's Making History Project this Veterans Day weekend. The museum is collecting the stories of those Native Americans in Oklahoma that have served in the military and are making a digital interactive project were the public can view those that have served.
Mental Health Monday: Coping with Stress During the Holidays
It's one of the most wonderful times of the year, but it can also be incredibly stressful. From holiday parties to feeling the pressure to buy gifts, it can be a lot to handle, which is why it's important to take inventory of your mental health. If you need help...
BAPS band places third in Grand National Championships in Indiana
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Broken Arrow Public Schools' band The Pride competed in the Bands Of America Grand National Championships this weekend. The school announced it placed third at the competition in Indiana with a score of 96.05. The band won its Super Regionals competition in St. Louis and...
