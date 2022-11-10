Read full article on original website
OBITUARY: Angus E. Chisholm
Angus E. Chisholm was born Sept. 28, 1926 in Rowland, North Carolina. He sadly passed away on Nov. 12, 2022. He graduated from Maxton High School in 1944 and joined the U.S. Navy. Mr. Chisholm served as a gunner on a destroyer in the Atlantic and European Theater in World War II.
UNCP professor, alumna named as 2022 AASHE Sustainability Award finalists
UNC Pembroke professor Scott Hicks and alumna Olivia Sadler are finalists for a 2022 AASHE Sustainability Award recognizing outstanding scholarship in higher education. The Association for the Advancement of Sustainability in Higher Education announced that “A Survey of Environmental Attitudes and Knowledge of University Undergraduate Students for the Purpose of Faculty Development in Teaching and Learning for Sustainability” is among the finalists in the Campus Sustainability Research category.
RCSO: Needles, rifle recovered from South Carolina felon banging on doors
ROCKINGHAM — A South Carolina woman is facing several criminal charges after allegedly beating on the doors of several Richmond County homes — holding a rifle at one. Deputies responded to a call Saturday of a woman beating on the door of a home on Old Cheraw Highway, south of Rockingham, and found 33-year-old Krystal Dawn Hall still on the caller’s porch, according to a press release issued Monday by the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.
Be Antibiotics Aware: The risk of medication misuse
PINEHURST — Each November, Antibiotics Awareness Week highlights the importance of appropriate antibiotic use to prevent drug-resistant infections, which increased during the COVID-19 pandemic. FirstHealth of the Carolinas will join other health care networks and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Nov. 18-24 to take part in...
