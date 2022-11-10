ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kiffin talks frustration from Alabama loss, looks ahead to Arkansas

OXFORD, Miss. – There are only so many chances teams get to beat Nick Saban and Alabama, and Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin was visibly frustrated after the Rebels’ 30-24 loss to the Crimson Tide on Saturday. After reviewing the game film, Kiffin on Monday said he...
Ole Miss drops three spots in this week’s AP Top 25 rankings

Alabama moved up two spots to No. 8 after defeating the Rebels. There are five Southeastern Conference teams in the AP rankings: Georgia (1), Tennessee (5), LSU (6), Alabama (8), and Ole Miss (14). The Rebels dropped five spots to No. 14 in this week’s coaches poll. Click here for...
Quinshon Judkins Named Conerly Trophy Finalist

Oxford, Miss. – The finalists for the C-Spire Conerly Trophy were announced on Monday afternoon, and Ole Miss superstar freshman running back Quinshon Judkins is included on the list. The trophy is given yearly to the best football player in the state of Mississippi. Judkins has set the college...
Defense leads Rebels to 58-40 road victory over Little Rock

OXFORD, Miss. – The Ole Miss women’s basketball team notched its first road win of the season by defeating the Little Rock Trojans, 58-40, Sunday afternoon. The Rebels used a great defensive effort, especially in the second and fourth quarters where they allowed only four and six points in those respective periods, to seal the victory.
