Visalia, CA

Woman accused of fatal hit-and-run of bicyclist in Visalia turns herself in, CHP says

By Thaddeus Miller
The Fresno Bee
 5 days ago

A woman accused of a fatal hit-and-run in Visalia who initially eluded arrest and was on the run for four days turned herself in, the California Highway Patrol said Thursday.

CHP said Shay Dejonge, 32, struck a 30-year-old man on a bike north of Visalia on Avenue 144 south of Avenue 313 about 1 p.m. Saturday.

She was held in Tulare County Jail in lieu of $100,000 in bail after surrendering to law enforcement on Wednesday, CHP said.

The bicyclist, who has not been named publicly, was rushed to Kaweah Delta Medical Center and later died, CHP said.

The description of the gray Mazda officers say driven by Dejonge was shared online the same day and a number of tips came in, CHP said. By about 4 p.m. Saturday, CHP officers went to a home to make an arrest.

The person inside the Visalia home fled on foot and evaded arrest.

The CHP impounded the car, which had damage matching the scene of the crash, including a missing side mirror.

The Visalia CHP office has asked anyone with information to call 559-734-6767 .

