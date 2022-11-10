ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Forecast: Clouds & leftover showers from Nicole

By Meteorologist Sami Squires
 5 days ago
The heavier rain and stronger winds have subsided as Nicole moves northwest away from SWFL. Drizzle or light, leftover showers will continue to make their rounds through the early evening and eventually tapering off.

Otherwise, it will be mainly cloudy and breezy. We will continue to have this tropical, humid airmass over us through Friday. As a result, it will feel muggy overnight, with lows near 70.

The clouds will take their time to clear out, and an isolated shower can’t be ruled out. However, we will be able to see more sunshine on Friday and it won’t be as breezy. With more of that sunshine peeking out in the afternoon, highs will approach the mid 80s.

Over the weekend, a cold front will move across the southeast and will provide us some relief with drier and less humid air late Saturday and Sunday. Rain chances will stay fairly low over the next several days.

