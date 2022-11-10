ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamston, SC

FOX Carolina

Coroner identifies driver from crash in Spartanburg

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol said troopers are investigating a crash that killed one person on Monday morning. According to troopers, the crash happened at around 9:58 a.m. on Highway 9 near Overhill Circle on Nov.14. Highway Patrol said the driver of a 2018 Honda sedan...
SPARTANBURG, SC
WYFF4.com

Teen shot waiting on school bus in Greenwood, police say

GREENWOOD, S.C. — A school bus stop shooting left one teen injured in Greenwood, according to authorities with the Greenwood Police Department. Police say that the shooting happened around 7:15 a.m. on Monday in the area of Beadle Avenue. According to police, the victim was waiting at a school...
GREENWOOD, SC
thejournalonline.com

House destroyed by fire – Old Pelzer Road

Piedmont and South Greenville firefighters work to extinguish a house fire Saturday evening. When firefighters arrived just minutes after receiving the call, the house on Old Pelzer Road was nearly engulfed in flames. Greenville County EMS stood by as a precaution while firefighters battled the blaze.
PIEDMONT, SC
FOX Carolina

Coroner responding to crash in Anderson County

PENDLETON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Coroner’s Office is responding to a crash on Bishops Branch Road. A call for the crash was received just after 8 p.m. on Sunday night according to the South Carolina Department of Public Safety. Coroner Greg Shore says an 80-year-old man...
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

1 dead in Laurens Co. wreck

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died in Laurens County on Sunday afternoon in a car wreck. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, around 1:40 p.m., a person driving a 2008 Nissan Sedan was traveling west on Old Milton Road when they drove off the roadway to the right. The driver struck an […]
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

1 dead in Greenville Co. head-on crash

GREENVILLE, C.O. (WSPA) – A person has died following a vehicle collision in Greenville County Saturday afternoon. According to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, the driver of a 2022 Kia was traveling north on Jones Mill Road when they crossed the center line and collided head-on with a 2020 Ford. The driver of the 2022 […]
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

2 teens shot at Upstate home, deputies say

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — The Greenville County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting. (Video above: WYFF News 4 Morning Headlines) Deputies said it happened Saturday at about 6:23 p.m. at a home on Jacquline Lane. According to deputies, they received a call about shots fired, and when they arrived...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputies: Woman stabbed victim in neck, severing artery

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A victim was airlifted to the hospital Sunday night after a woman violently attacked her, according to the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said the suspect, 41-year-old Wanda Harvey, was intoxicated and “acting belligerently” while in a car with several other people. According...
OCONEE COUNTY, SC

