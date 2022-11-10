Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
FOX Carolina
Coroner identifies driver from crash in Spartanburg
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol said troopers are investigating a crash that killed one person on Monday morning. According to troopers, the crash happened at around 9:58 a.m. on Highway 9 near Overhill Circle on Nov.14. Highway Patrol said the driver of a 2018 Honda sedan...
Deputies respond to shooting in Greenville
The Greenville County Sheriff's Office responded to a shooting on Sunday night in Greenville.
Teen injured in shootout at Spartanburg parking lot; 1 charged
A teenager was injured when she was caught in the crossfire between two people who were shooting at each other in a Spartanburg parking lot.
Two dead after separate weekend crashes in Greenville County
Two people are dead after separate weekend crashes in Greenville County. The first collision involved a pedestrian being hit by a vehicle. That crash occurred around 5:40 Saturday Morning on Rock Quarry Road in Greenville.
WYFF4.com
Teen shot waiting on school bus in Greenwood, police say
GREENWOOD, S.C. — A school bus stop shooting left one teen injured in Greenwood, according to authorities with the Greenwood Police Department. Police say that the shooting happened around 7:15 a.m. on Monday in the area of Beadle Avenue. According to police, the victim was waiting at a school...
thejournalonline.com
House destroyed by fire – Old Pelzer Road
Piedmont and South Greenville firefighters work to extinguish a house fire Saturday evening. When firefighters arrived just minutes after receiving the call, the house on Old Pelzer Road was nearly engulfed in flames. Greenville County EMS stood by as a precaution while firefighters battled the blaze.
FOX Carolina
Coroner responding to crash in Anderson County
PENDLETON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Coroner’s Office is responding to a crash on Bishops Branch Road. A call for the crash was received just after 8 p.m. on Sunday night according to the South Carolina Department of Public Safety. Coroner Greg Shore says an 80-year-old man...
1 dead in Laurens Co. wreck
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died in Laurens County on Sunday afternoon in a car wreck. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, around 1:40 p.m., a person driving a 2008 Nissan Sedan was traveling west on Old Milton Road when they drove off the roadway to the right. The driver struck an […]
1 dead in Greenville Co. head-on crash
GREENVILLE, C.O. (WSPA) – A person has died following a vehicle collision in Greenville County Saturday afternoon. According to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, the driver of a 2022 Kia was traveling north on Jones Mill Road when they crossed the center line and collided head-on with a 2020 Ford. The driver of the 2022 […]
Passenger killed after vehicle flips following collision near Spartanburg
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A passenger was killed after an SUV flipped over following a collision near Spartanburg, South Carolina Highway Patrol said Sunday. Troopers responded to calls regarding the accident around 3 a.m. on SC 101 near Berry Shoals Road in Spartanburg County. Troopers say a 27-year-old victim driving an SUV was […]
One dead in single-car crash in Spartanburg Co.
One person died Monday following a single-vehicle crash in Spartanburg County.
130 acres in Woodruff sold to developer for single-family homes
Forestar Group Inc. has purchased 130 acres in Woodruff to develop single-family homes, according to a press release.
Deputies searching for missing Anderson Co. woman
The Anderson County Sheriff's office is searching for a woman who was last seen nearly a week ago.
Upstate teen shot while waiting for school bus
A teen has been arrested after another teen was shot while waiting for a school bus Monday morning in Greenwood.
WYFF4.com
Coroner responds to Upstate crash after driver was trapped in vehicle
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. — A driver is dead following a crash in Anderson County. Troopers said it happened Sunday on Bishops Branch Road. According to troopers, an 80-year-old driver was traveling south when their vehicle traveled off the side of the road, hit a culvert and overturned. The coroner...
FOX Carolina
SCHP: Vehicles collide in Spartanburg Co., resulting in one death and multiple injuries
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol says they’re investigating a crash that claimed one person’s life on Sunday. Officials say the collision occurred at Berry Shoals Rd., nearly four miles South of Duncan. Troopers say a 27-year-old driver of a Nissan sedan and the...
Clinton police officer accused of misconduct in office
A Clinton police officer is accused of taking pictures of investigative materials surrounding an active homicide investigation and sending them to someone outside of the department.
WYFF4.com
2 teens shot at Upstate home, deputies say
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — The Greenville County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting. (Video above: WYFF News 4 Morning Headlines) Deputies said it happened Saturday at about 6:23 p.m. at a home on Jacquline Lane. According to deputies, they received a call about shots fired, and when they arrived...
FOX Carolina
Deputies: Woman stabbed victim in neck, severing artery
OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A victim was airlifted to the hospital Sunday night after a woman violently attacked her, according to the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said the suspect, 41-year-old Wanda Harvey, was intoxicated and “acting belligerently” while in a car with several other people. According...
Woman dies in single-car crash in Laurens Co.
A woman died on Sunday afternoon in a single-car crash in Laurens County.
