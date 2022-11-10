Read full article on original website
How fat are North Carolinians? Which food is our most comforting? We have the meat (of the answers)
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Just in time for Thanksgiving, we have some bad news for you: We North Carolinians are too fat. In fact, North Carolina ranks as the 15th worst state nationally for having the biggest problem with being overweight (at least) and obese (at worst). We are sorry to point our fat finger, […]
WNCT
GOP’s Chavez-DeRemer flips Oregon 5th Congressional District
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Republican Lori Chavez-DeRemer has won the open U.S. House seat in Oregon’s 5th Congressional District, flipping the district for the GOP in a hard-fought contest that drew millions in outside money to the state. Chavez-DeRemer’s victory makes her the first Latina congresswoman from Oregon,...
Women charged with harboring Orange County double-murder suspect in Delaware identified
Orange County investigators determined the murder suspect, 17-year-old Issiah Ross, of Mebane, had fled North Carolina on Sept. 18, the night after the deadly shootings.
How NC plays into FTX Crypto scandal
"Financial fraud, wire fraud, false advertising, misappropriation of funds, embezzlement," said Robert Ross, founder of Tikstocks.
