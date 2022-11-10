ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 0

Related
KTAR.com

Education Supt. Kathy Hoffman holds slim lead over GOP challenger Tom Horne

PHOENIX — Incumbent Superintendent of Public Instruction Kathy Hoffman holds a slim lead over Republican challenger Tom Horne on Sunday night. Hoffman leads by 592 votes, down 9,003 votes after Maricopa County’s 98,618 ballots released on Sunday night, 50.0% to 50.0%, according to results posted around 6 p.m. by Arizona’s Secretary of State’s Office.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy