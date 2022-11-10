Beloit Tactical Operations Unit arrests man after gunshot, alleged threat overnight

BELOIT, Wis. — Police in Beloit say a tactical situation overnight began with a report of gunshots early Thursday morning.

In a Facebook post, the Beloit Police Department said officers were called at 3:39 a.m. after someone reported they were being threatened by a man who later fired a gunshot into the air.

Nothing was hit by the bullet, police said.

The department’s Tactical Operations Unit was called in to arrest the 38-year-old man, who faces possible charges of recklessly endangering safety, disorderly conduct while armed, and possessing a firearm after a previous felony conviction. The man has not yet been officially charged with a crime.

The man was arrested on the 1600 block of Wisconsin Ave., police said.

The department says it may release more information about the incident later in the day Thursday.

