ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beloit, WI

Beloit Tactical Operations Unit arrests man after gunshot, alleged threat overnight

By Jaymes Langrehr
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16Wods_0j6964oR00

BELOIT, Wis. — Police in Beloit say a tactical situation overnight began with a report of gunshots early Thursday morning.

In a Facebook post, the Beloit Police Department said officers were called at 3:39 a.m. after someone reported they were being threatened by a man who later fired a gunshot into the air.

Nothing was hit by the bullet, police said.

The department’s Tactical Operations Unit was called in to arrest the 38-year-old man, who faces possible charges of recklessly endangering safety, disorderly conduct while armed, and possessing a firearm after a previous felony conviction. The man has not yet been officially charged with a crime.

The man was arrested on the 1600 block of Wisconsin Ave., police said.

The department says it may release more information about the incident later in the day Thursday.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Suspect damages cars in Belvidere, caught on video

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — Belvidere Police are asking the public to help identify a suspect after multiple vehicles were damaged early Monday. According to police, the damage happened to several cars in the 1600 block of South State Street around 1 a.m. and 5 a.m. The suspect was captured on surveillance video, and police released […]
BELVIDERE, IL
x1071.com

Shullsburg Man Arrested For 2nd OWI Following Crash

A man from Shullsburg was arrested for his 2nd offense of Operating While Intoxicated Sunday around 1am. Deputies with the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department responded to County Highway W in White Oak Springs Township for a two vehicle accident. 43 year old Elizabeth Rood of Benton was traveling on County Highway W, and was slowing to stop at the intersection when she was rear ended by a vehicle driven by 33 year old Adam Kaiser of Shullsburg. Kaiser was arrested for his 2nd offense of Operating while Intoxicated and he was cited for Failure to Maintain Control. Kaiser was taken to the Lafayette County Jail where he was booked and released to a responsible party. Rood was taken to a hospital for minor injuries. Both vehicles had severe damage and were towed from the scene. Shullsburg Fire and Shullsburg EMS assisted at the scene.
SHULLSBURG, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

‘I feel gutted’: Victims of parade crash speak at sentencing

Victims and their family members have begun speaking at sentencing proceedings for a man convicted of killing six people when he drove his SUV through a Christmas parade in suburban Milwaukee last year. A jury convicted Darrell Brooks in October of 76 charges in the November 2021 crash in Waukesha. He will face six mandatory life terms when Judge Jennifer Dorow sentences him Wednesday. Dorow set aside Tuesday for victims and their families to address Brooks. It marked the first time they have been allowed to confront him. The mother of an 8-year-old boy who was killed told the court she feels “gutted."
WAUKESHA, WI
rockfordscanner.com

RockfordScanner.com : Another Shooting incident in Rockford

We post our opinions on what allegedly may have possibly happened,. Based on the information that has currently been provided to us. We strongly recommend you doing your own research, and forming your own opinions. If you have any information, photos, videos, Please email us at: RockfordScanner@gmail.com. If you are...
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Numerous Retail Thefts and Robberies That Have Happened Recently. Just imagine, how many suspects WOULD BE CAUGHT if the public were informed….

We post our opinions on what allegedly may have possibly happened,. Based on the information that has currently been provided to us. We strongly recommend you doing your own research, and forming your own opinions. If you have any information, photos, videos, Please email us at: RockfordScanner@gmail.com. If you are...
95.5 FM WIFC

Hit-and-Run Reported in Portage County

TOWN OF LANARK, WI (WSAU-WAOW) — Authorities in Portage County are looking for a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run crash in the Town of Lanark on Saturday. WAOW TV reports that the incident occurred near the intersection of Highway 54 and County Road TT. According to the victim he was hit by a car, who then fled the scene.
PORTAGE COUNTY, WI
rockfordscanner.com

RockfordScanner.com : More shots fired on the West side

We post our opinions on what allegedly may have possibly happened,. Based on the information that has currently been provided to us. We strongly recommend you doing your own research, and forming your own opinions. If you have any information, photos, videos, Please email us at: RockfordScanner@gmail.com. If you are...
ROCKFORD, IL
nbc15.com

One dead after US 14 crash in Rock Co.

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - One man died in a two-vehicle crash on US Highway 14 Sunday morning after going to a nearby hospital, according to the Rock County Sheriff’s Office. Officials said the 66-year-old from Evansville has not been identified by the Rock County Medical Examiner’s Office yet.
ROCK COUNTY, WI
seehafernews.com

Evansville Man Killed In Rock Co. Crash

An Evansville man is dead following a two-vehicle crash in Rock County. Authorities say a Beloit man turned onto US Highway 14 at Highway H when he was hit by a vehicle being driven by the victim, who died at the hospital. One person in the other vehicle was treated...
ROCK COUNTY, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Manufacturers find no defects in officer’s gun that accidentally fired inside Janesville school

JANESVILLE, Wis. — Manufacturers have determined that a school liaison officer’s gun that was accidentally fired inside of a Janesville middle school earlier this year did not have any defects, officials with the Janesville Police Department said Friday. School district officials initially said the gun went off inside Edison Middle School on Sept. 19 when the school’s liaison officer was...
JANESVILLE, WI
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Felon arrested for Beloit shooting on Thursday

BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — Beloit Police have arrested Christopher Baumann, 38, after he reportedly tried to intimidate a victim by firing a gun. According to police, at 3:39 a.m., police were called to the 1600 block of Wisconsin Avenue for a report of shots fired and learned that Baumann had made threats toward the victim […]
BELOIT, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Monona PD: Retail theft suspects crash into squad car, lead officers on pursuit

MONONA, Wis. — Police are searching for two suspects who they said crashed into a Monona police officer’s squad car before leading officers on a pursuit through multiple cities Thursday afternoon. In a news release, the Monona Police Department said its officers were called to the Kohl’s department store in the 2500 block of West Broadway shortly before 3:40 p.m....
MONONA, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Madison, WI
16K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Channel3000.com and WISC News 3 Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Madison and South-Central Wisconsin.

 https://morganmurphymedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy