ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Verona, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKTV

Utica man kid-naps ex girlfriend and threatens her with gun

A Utica man is facing charges after police say he threatened his ex-girlfriend with a gun. Utica Police responded to the 1200 block of Maple Street regarding a domestic incident on Nov. 1. Police say Jamar Key-Hickman allegedly pulled a gun and threatened the victim then demanded she drive him to a location in Syracuse. He took her phone so she couldn't make any calls to 9-1-1.
UTICA, NY
cnyhomepage.com

UPD investigating November 12th Bleeker Street shooting

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department is investigating a shooting on Bleeker Street that occurred on November 12th, during which a man was shot in the neck, and is asking the public for any information they may have. Around 4:00 am on Saturday, members of the Utica...
UTICA, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

On the Lookout: Jaydin Huddleston

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police Department is putting NewsChannel 9 viewers ‘On the Lookout’ for 24-year-old Jaydin Huddleston who has 20 prior local arrests. Huddleston has an active arrest warrant for Assault in the second degree and Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the third degree. According to police Huddleston caused a disturbance inside […]
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Flames shoot from windows at Baldwinsville house fire

Baldwinsville, N.Y. — Firefighters responding to a house fire Sunday found flames bursting through the windows of the home. Around 4:38 p.m. firefighters received a call that the house at 51 Oswego St. in the village of Baldwinsville was on fire, according to dispatches from the Onondaga County 911 Center.
BALDWINSVILLE, NY
Syracuse.com

Fire on Syracuse’s West Side displaces 6 people

Syracuse, N.Y. — Six people are without a home after a fire broke out on Syracuse’s West Side early Tuesday morning. Around 4:12 a.m., a fire began in a home in the 400 block of Marcellus Street, according to Onondaga County 911 Center dispatches. There were six people...
SYRACUSE, NY
WKTV

21 bags of cocaine and loaded handgun found in New Hartford man's vehicle

FRANKFORT, N.Y. -- A New Hartford man was charged with multiple felonies Friday, following a traffic stop on Higby Road. According to police, 35-year-old Floyd Thorne was pulled over after he went speeding past an officer that was already clearing a traffic stop. Upon stopping the vehicle, Thorne was allegedly uncooperative with the officer, who later discovered Thorne had been driving with a suspended license.
NEW HARTFORD, NY
cnyhomepage.com

Utica man pleads guilty to conspiring to distribute fentanyl

SYRACUSE, N.Y. – (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – On November 10th, the United States Department of Justice Northern District of New York announced that a Utica man was sentenced to almost three years in federal prison for conspiring to distribute fentanyl. On Thursday, 26-year-old Daequon D. Perkins of Utica was sentenced...
UTICA, NY
WNYT

Search underway for man missing from Montgomery County

Investigators in Montgomery County are looking for a missing person. Eric Lancaster, 49, was last seen in the village of Nelliston on Monday. He is 6 ft., 1 in. tall and 190 lbs. Anyone with information can call the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Department at (518) 853-5500.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, NY
flackbroadcasting.com

NOTICE: Police have identified suspect in Lowville Walmart shoplifting case

LOWVILLE- Authorities in Lewis County have identified the suspect in regards to an ongoing shoplifting case from the Lowville Walmart. The Sheriff's Office would like to thank those who reached out with tips. Image provided via Lewis County Sheriff’s Office. This story was updated as of 5:31 a.m. Friday, November...

Comments / 0

Community Policy