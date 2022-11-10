A Utica man is facing charges after police say he threatened his ex-girlfriend with a gun. Utica Police responded to the 1200 block of Maple Street regarding a domestic incident on Nov. 1. Police say Jamar Key-Hickman allegedly pulled a gun and threatened the victim then demanded she drive him to a location in Syracuse. He took her phone so she couldn't make any calls to 9-1-1.

UTICA, NY ・ 15 HOURS AGO