Search underway for missing 6-year-old girl in Oswego County
Cleveland, N.Y. — A search is underway Monday night for a missing 6-year-old, Oswego County 911 dispatchers said. Someone called 911 at 10:07 p.m. to report the girl missing from a home on Center Street in the village of Cleveland, dispatchers said. State police, Oswego County sheriff’s deputies, Onondaga...
WKTV
Ilion man accusing of firing several gunshots in Central Plaza parking lot
ILION, N.Y. – An Ilion man is facing felony charges after allegedly shooting a gun in Central Plaza last week. Ilion police were called to the plaza on Nov. 7 after people reported hearing gunshots around 8 p.m. Officers found several shell casings belonging to two different guns. No...
WKTV
Utica man kid-naps ex girlfriend and threatens her with gun
A Utica man is facing charges after police say he threatened his ex-girlfriend with a gun. Utica Police responded to the 1200 block of Maple Street regarding a domestic incident on Nov. 1. Police say Jamar Key-Hickman allegedly pulled a gun and threatened the victim then demanded she drive him to a location in Syracuse. He took her phone so she couldn't make any calls to 9-1-1.
cnyhomepage.com
UPD investigating November 12th Bleeker Street shooting
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department is investigating a shooting on Bleeker Street that occurred on November 12th, during which a man was shot in the neck, and is asking the public for any information they may have. Around 4:00 am on Saturday, members of the Utica...
Man shoots flare gun in town of Manlius bar, injures one patron, police say
Manlius, N.Y. — A Madison County man was arrested after police say he fired a flare gun in a bar in the town of Manlius after a fight with bar customers early Sunday morning. Officer’s responded to CrossRoads Tavern at 7119 Minoa-Bridgeport Road (Schepps Corners Road) after reports of...
On the Lookout: Jaydin Huddleston
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police Department is putting NewsChannel 9 viewers ‘On the Lookout’ for 24-year-old Jaydin Huddleston who has 20 prior local arrests. Huddleston has an active arrest warrant for Assault in the second degree and Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the third degree. According to police Huddleston caused a disturbance inside […]
Homer woman arrested after Walmart Grand Larceny
According to New York State Police, a Homer woman was arrested on November 11th after stealing over $1,000 worth of items from the Walmart in Cortlandville.
Flames shoot from windows at Baldwinsville house fire
Baldwinsville, N.Y. — Firefighters responding to a house fire Sunday found flames bursting through the windows of the home. Around 4:38 p.m. firefighters received a call that the house at 51 Oswego St. in the village of Baldwinsville was on fire, according to dispatches from the Onondaga County 911 Center.
Fire on Syracuse’s West Side displaces 6 people
Syracuse, N.Y. — Six people are without a home after a fire broke out on Syracuse’s West Side early Tuesday morning. Around 4:12 a.m., a fire began in a home in the 400 block of Marcellus Street, according to Onondaga County 911 Center dispatches. There were six people...
Police looking for man who stole from Otsego Co. drug store
New York State Police are looking to identify the man pictured below who they say stole several items while at Kinney Drugs in the Village of Richfield Springs.
Central NY man dies when car crashes into pickup truck; deputies release name
Verona, N.Y. — An Oneida County man died Wednesday after his car crashed into a pickup truck in Verona, deputies said. Federick Rissman, 73, of Verona, was pronounced dead at the scene, Oneida County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release Thursday. Deputies responded to the crash on...
flackbroadcasting.com
Woman turns herself in for unlawfully remaining in a rental cottage and stealing a bottle of liquor: Town of Webb Police
WEBB- A woman from Maddison County is faced with theft and trespass charges in the Western Adirondacks after she turned herself in, authorities say. Britney B. Wilsey, 30, of Chittenango, NY was charged by the Town of Webb Police Sunday morning with counts of petit larceny and criminal trespass in the second-degree.
WKTV
David Drake, 31, of Utica faces multiple charges for allegedly attempting to stab two
UTICA, N.Y. -- David Drake, 31, of Utica was charged with Assault, Criminal Possession of a Weapon, Menacing, Endangering the Welfare of a Child, Obstructing Governmental Administration and Fleeing an Officer in a Motor Vehicle, on Thursday. On Nov. 10 Utica Police and Utica Fire units responded to reports of...
WKTV
21 bags of cocaine and loaded handgun found in New Hartford man's vehicle
FRANKFORT, N.Y. -- A New Hartford man was charged with multiple felonies Friday, following a traffic stop on Higby Road. According to police, 35-year-old Floyd Thorne was pulled over after he went speeding past an officer that was already clearing a traffic stop. Upon stopping the vehicle, Thorne was allegedly uncooperative with the officer, who later discovered Thorne had been driving with a suspended license.
Driver dead after 2-car crash in Oneida County, deputies say
Verona, N.Y. — A driver died Wednesday after two vehicles crashed in the town of Verona, deputies said. Deputies were called to Route 31 near Kelly Avenue around 5:30 p.m. for the crash, Oneida County Sheriff Robert Maciol said in a news release Wednesday night. A driver of one...
cnyhomepage.com
Utica man pleads guilty to conspiring to distribute fentanyl
SYRACUSE, N.Y. – (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – On November 10th, the United States Department of Justice Northern District of New York announced that a Utica man was sentenced to almost three years in federal prison for conspiring to distribute fentanyl. On Thursday, 26-year-old Daequon D. Perkins of Utica was sentenced...
WNYT
Search underway for man missing from Montgomery County
Investigators in Montgomery County are looking for a missing person. Eric Lancaster, 49, was last seen in the village of Nelliston on Monday. He is 6 ft., 1 in. tall and 190 lbs. Anyone with information can call the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Department at (518) 853-5500.
Gloversville woman arrested after Malta crash
According to police, a drug-impaired Gloversville woman crashed into a utility pole in Malta last week.
flackbroadcasting.com
NOTICE: Police have identified suspect in Lowville Walmart shoplifting case
LOWVILLE- Authorities in Lewis County have identified the suspect in regards to an ongoing shoplifting case from the Lowville Walmart. The Sheriff's Office would like to thank those who reached out with tips. Image provided via Lewis County Sheriff’s Office. This story was updated as of 5:31 a.m. Friday, November...
