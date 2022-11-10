The final AEW pay-per-view of the year is only days away, with Full Gear all set to go this Saturday, November 19, from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. But if for some reason one is unable to make it to Newark, there's no cause for alarm, as the promotion will have many other options that allow fans to view the show, and those options, as revealed in a press release issued earlier Monday morning, will be very familiar to AEW fans. Full Gear will be available on the B/R app, Bleacher Report's website, or on the Bleacher Report app on devices such as Apple TV and Roku. The event will also be available on traditional PPV, FITE TV for international audiences, and will be in select movie theaters in the US.

1 DAY AGO