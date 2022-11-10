We are profoundly saddened by the news of a shooting at The University of Virginia that claimed the lives of three students. We send our deepest condolences to the family and friends of the victims, and the entire UVA community. There are no words that can alleviate the grief felt in the wake of this senseless tragedy. The Monarch Nation fully supports our Wahoo family today and every day.

NORFOLK, VA ・ 22 HOURS AGO