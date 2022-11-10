Read full article on original website
Virginia Beach's Free Things To DoTerry MansfieldVirginia Beach, VA
Chevron UFO surprises Virginia father-daughter drifting over nearby treesRoger MarshNorfolk, VA
Virginia pastor William Maxwell being investigated for campaigning from the pulpitCheryl E PrestonVirginia State
3 Great Seafood Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Get to know Patrice Covington
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – This should be a lot of fun! Patrice Covington will be joining us as a guest co-host until Tara Wheeler gets back from maternity leave. Get to know more about Patrice from today’s catchup.
Hampton Roads Holiday Guide | 2022
If you are looking for some holiday cheer, take a look at the guide for what festive events are happening around the area.
Carnival adding more cruises from Virginia in 2023
Carnival Cruise Lines is expanding its service for Norfolk starting in May 2023. It will then be six months of cruises. Then, it will be year-round starting in 2025.
Thanksgiving food donations and events
10 On Your Side compiled a list of places you can donate food or receive this holiday season.
Norfolk to announce future plans with Carnival Cruise Line
The City of Norfolk and Carnival cruise lines are preparing to make a big announcement Monday. It's expected to have a huge economic impact.
Top 5 Best Burgers in Virginia
VIRGINIA - If you think burgers are boring, you haven't tried Virginia's best. The top burger joints in the state boast world-class burgers at reasonable prices. They offer a diverse menu of choices, including classics like the double-double and a grilled cheeseburger. 80/20 Burger Bar in Norfolk. 80/20 Burger Bar...
Rivers Casino Portsmouth launches community engagement program with $20K Foodbank donation
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Rivers Casino Portsmouth has announced plans to launch its longstanding community engagement program, “Rivers Gives” in Hampton Roads. The program, according to a news release, “aims to support and enhance the quality of life for all residents in the local community.”. It...
London Oaks community comes together for Thanksgiving celebration
Darrell Redmond grew up in the London Oaks community and has done several of these events in London Oaks this year. He said it's important to give the community opportunities they often don't get.
Jeep Fest coming to Virginia Beach Nov. 12-13
This will be the first time that the public is allowed to drive on the sand of Virginia Beach and more than 500 Jeep owners are expected to come out to the event.
Grand Illumination highlights busy weekend in Norfolk. Here’s what you need to know
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The holiday magic is returning to downtown Norfolk this weekend, but don’t let traffic or street closures cause you to lose it. A trio of events Saturday and Sunday (Nov. 19-20) – the Norfolk Harbor 5K, the Grand Illumination Parade and the Norfolk Harbor Half-Marathon and 10K – will mean street closures and having to find parking, and the city and Hampton Roads Transit have outlined their plans.
Wedding dreams dashed after brides say venue closed last minute with no refund
Two local brides say their wedding dreams were dashed when their wedding venue closed down just weeks before their big day -- without refunding them any money.
Minium: Nancy Lieberman Was "Broken" as a Freshman, But Was Healed by Her Surrogate ODU Family
NORFOLK, Va. -- Most of the Old Dominion University community knows Nancy Lieberman as a self-assured, outgoing woman who speaks her mind. The former basketball star-turned-entrepreneur has been a coach, broadcaster, businesswoman and a passionate and articulate voice for women's sports. But she was not that way when she came...
Moving closer: The end or just the beginning?
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The past couple of weeks here at WAVY have been the most impactful for me thus far. I have gotten much of my checklist completed during these weeks and I have learned so much in regards to what I can see myself doing and most importantly, what I do not want to do. I have worked with the Hampton Roads Show, the Production team, Sales team, and some digital members.
Annual Grand Illumination Parade returns to Norfolk with holiday magic
NORFOLK, Va. — Downtown Norfolk is kicking off the holiday season in a big, bright way. For the first time since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, The 36th Annual Grand Illumination Parade will return on November 19 at 7 p.m. The festivities will begin at the corner of...
2 killed in separate crashes in Hampton, York County
Two people were killed in separate crashes in Hampton and in York County over the Veterans Day holiday weekend, according to Virginia State Police. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/2-killed-in-separate-crashes-in-hampton-york-county/. 2 killed in separate crashes in Hampton, York County. Two people were killed in separate crashes in Hampton and in York County over the Veterans...
A look ahead at this weekend’s events | Nov. 11-13
HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – Here is a look ahead at this weekend’s events in Hampton Roads. Friday, November 11 is Veterans Day. Take a look here to see what ceremonies are happening across the area. We’ve also listed what services are closed due to the holiday.
Auto dealer in Chesapeake donates car to be raffled for charity
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A woman who friends and coworkers say is always looking out for others got a big surprise Saturday. Veneeca Jeffries works with ForKids in Chesapeake. She does a lot for the organization, and recently decided she would purchase a car to use as a raffle prize in a fund raiser.
Portsmouth man in custody after multi-city pursuit
Portsmouth man in custody after multi-city pursuit. UVA holds campus vigil following deadly shooting, …. Devin Chandler, one of the three football players fatally shot at the University of Virginia, had ties to Virginia Beach, and comedian Rickey Smiley. Read more: https://bit.ly/3EboHTl. UVA football player remembers teammates killed in …
Crash in Portsmouth leaves one dead Sunday night
Portsmouth Police said a crash left one person dead Sunday night. On Twitter, the police department said it happened just after 7:35 p.m. in the 2200 block of High Street.
Former Williamsburg Yankee Candle store to become upscale bowling alley
The City of Williamsburg announced Thursday that Uptown Alley is hoping to open its fifth location inside the longtime "Candle Village" off Richmond Road sometime in 2023.
