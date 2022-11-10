ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

Get to know Patrice Covington

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – This should be a lot of fun! Patrice Covington will be joining us as a guest co-host until Tara Wheeler gets back from maternity leave. Get to know more about Patrice from today’s catchup.
PORTSMOUTH, VA
Top 5 Best Burgers in Virginia

VIRGINIA - If you think burgers are boring, you haven't tried Virginia's best. The top burger joints in the state boast world-class burgers at reasonable prices. They offer a diverse menu of choices, including classics like the double-double and a grilled cheeseburger. 80/20 Burger Bar in Norfolk. 80/20 Burger Bar...
VIRGINIA STATE
Grand Illumination highlights busy weekend in Norfolk. Here’s what you need to know

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The holiday magic is returning to downtown Norfolk this weekend, but don’t let traffic or street closures cause you to lose it. A trio of events Saturday and Sunday (Nov. 19-20) – the Norfolk Harbor 5K, the Grand Illumination Parade and the Norfolk Harbor Half-Marathon and 10K – will mean street closures and having to find parking, and the city and Hampton Roads Transit have outlined their plans.
NORFOLK, VA
Moving closer: The end or just the beginning?

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The past couple of weeks here at WAVY have been the most impactful for me thus far. I have gotten much of my checklist completed during these weeks and I have learned so much in regards to what I can see myself doing and most importantly, what I do not want to do. I have worked with the Hampton Roads Show, the Production team, Sales team, and some digital members.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
2 killed in separate crashes in Hampton, York County

Two people were killed in separate crashes in Hampton and in York County over the Veterans Day holiday weekend, according to Virginia State Police. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/2-killed-in-separate-crashes-in-hampton-york-county/. 2 killed in separate crashes in Hampton, York County. Two people were killed in separate crashes in Hampton and in York County over the Veterans...
YORK COUNTY, VA
A look ahead at this weekend’s events | Nov. 11-13

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – Here is a look ahead at this weekend’s events in Hampton Roads. Friday, November 11 is Veterans Day. Take a look here to see what ceremonies are happening across the area. We’ve also listed what services are closed due to the holiday.
NORFOLK, VA
Auto dealer in Chesapeake donates car to be raffled for charity

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A woman who friends and coworkers say is always looking out for others got a big surprise Saturday. Veneeca Jeffries works with ForKids in Chesapeake. She does a lot for the organization, and recently decided she would purchase a car to use as a raffle prize in a fund raiser.
CHESAPEAKE, VA
Portsmouth man in custody after multi-city pursuit

Portsmouth man in custody after multi-city pursuit. UVA holds campus vigil following deadly shooting, …. Devin Chandler, one of the three football players fatally shot at the University of Virginia, had ties to Virginia Beach, and comedian Rickey Smiley. Read more: https://bit.ly/3EboHTl. UVA football player remembers teammates killed in …
PORTSMOUTH, VA

