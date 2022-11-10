Read full article on original website
Blue Apron Made My Thanksgiving Easy With Its Holiday Meal Kit
Now that it’s November, the holidays are in full swing—and if you’re like me, that means a lot more time spent cooking. While I consider myself a pretty experienced cook, (I meal-prep all of my meals every week), Thanksgiving cooking is at another level. Normally, I pick up some rolls and whip up a gluten-free apple pie, but last Thanksgiving I was hosting for the first time. If you’re nervous about preparing your first Thanksgiving meal, I had the opportunity to try Blue Apron’s Classic Thanksgiving Meal Kit, and it was a game changer.
How to Stir a Jar of Nut Butter Without Wanting to Scream
The fact that stirring a new jar of natural nut butter can be more frustrating than building Ikea furniture by yourself hasn’t stopped me from eating it, mostly because I might die without it. Okay, that’s a slight exaggeration, but I eat a lot of plants, meaning nuts and seeds are one of my main sources of protein and satisfying fat. I add nut butter to oatmeal and smoothies, swirl it into yogurt, spread it on fruit and toast, bake with it, use it as the base of savory sauces, eat it straight from the jar, and smear it all over my body so I can become one with it.
ABOUT
SELF is wellness you can trust. We help people feel better. No matter the platform—website, Snapchat, newsletters, consumer products, events—our work reflects this service-driven mission and the core values of inclusivity, accuracy, and empathy. We recognize that wellness is as much about self-expression and self-compassion as it is about workout classes and healthy eating; that it’s not an all-or-nothing thing; and that every person’s individual goals for wellness are different, and that’s great.https://www.self.com/
