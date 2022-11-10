The fact that stirring a new jar of natural nut butter can be more frustrating than building Ikea furniture by yourself hasn’t stopped me from eating it, mostly because I might die without it. Okay, that’s a slight exaggeration, but I eat a lot of plants, meaning nuts and seeds are one of my main sources of protein and satisfying fat. I add nut butter to oatmeal and smoothies, swirl it into yogurt, spread it on fruit and toast, bake with it, use it as the base of savory sauces, eat it straight from the jar, and smear it all over my body so I can become one with it.

