Top 5 Best Burgers in Virginia

VIRGINIA - If you think burgers are boring, you haven't tried Virginia's best. The top burger joints in the state boast world-class burgers at reasonable prices. They offer a diverse menu of choices, including classics like the double-double and a grilled cheeseburger. 80/20 Burger Bar in Norfolk. 80/20 Burger Bar...
Carnival to double cruise operations out of Norfolk in 2023

NORFOLK, Va. — In an announcement at the Half Moone Cruise and Celebration Center at Nauticus Monday morning, officials laid out Carnival Cruise Line's plans for Norfolk sailings in 2023 and beyond. The company will double cruise operations out of Norfolk next year, extending sailings to a consecutive six-month...
Top 5 Best Pizza Shops in Virginia

- If you are looking for the best pizza shops in Virginia, you've come to the right place. Whether you're craving a New York-style pizza or a more casual version, there are plenty of options in the area. These spots make great pizzas with fresh ingredients. If you're in the mood for something Italian, try Regino's Italian Restaurant in Norfolk or Osteria Marzano in Alexandria.
Get to know Patrice Covington

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – This should be a lot of fun! Patrice Covington will be joining us as a guest co-host until Tara Wheeler gets back from maternity leave. Get to know more about Patrice from today’s catchup.
Grand Illumination highlights busy weekend in Norfolk. Here’s what you need to know

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The holiday magic is returning to downtown Norfolk this weekend, but don’t let traffic or street closures cause you to lose it. A trio of events Saturday and Sunday (Nov. 19-20) – the Norfolk Harbor 5K, the Grand Illumination Parade and the Norfolk Harbor Half-Marathon and 10K – will mean street closures and having to find parking, and the city and Hampton Roads Transit have outlined their plans.
Victim in deadly UVA shooting has ties to Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — One of the three football players fatally shot at the University of Virginia on Sunday night had ties to Virginia Beach. Devin Chandler’s mom and brother live in the Resort City and his mom runs a small education company. Chandler’s dad was a...
What’s Selling at 17th Street Surf Shop

SES visits the flagship Virginia Beach store to talk to President Tyler Brown about business trends, what brands and categories are working, and how 17th is handling future orders given industry inventory levels. This article is available to our Executive Edition members. Click here to login or click here to...
School in Norfolk is getting 50-foot 'bioswale' to combat flooding

NORFOLK, Va. — The Chesapeake Bay Foundation worked with volunteers to combat flooding at a Norfolk elementary school Saturday, a spokesperson for CBF said. Volunteers and CBF staff planted more than 300 native plants in a 50-foot-long bioswale aimed at soaking up floodwaters that disrupt students as they try to walk about the school, the spokesperson said.
BellyButton’s Boutique Now Open On Richmond Road In Lightfoot

JAMES CITY-A new clothing store recently opened on Richmond Road in the Lightfoot area. BellyButton’s Boutique, which specializes in apparel made from recycled materials, opened earlier this year at 6623 Richmond Rd. A grand opening was held on October 21. Want to read the rest of the article?. Already...
