Virginia Beach's Free Things To DoTerry MansfieldVirginia Beach, VA
Chevron UFO surprises Virginia father-daughter drifting over nearby treesRoger MarshNorfolk, VA
Virginia pastor William Maxwell being investigated for campaigning from the pulpitCheryl E PrestonVirginia State
3 Great Seafood Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Hampton Roads Holiday Guide | 2022
If you are looking for some holiday cheer, take a look at the guide for what festive events are happening around the area.
Thanksgiving food donations and events
10 On Your Side compiled a list of places you can donate food or receive this holiday season.
Carnival adding more cruises from Virginia in 2023
Carnival Cruise Lines is expanding its service for Norfolk starting in May 2023. It will then be six months of cruises. Then, it will be year-round starting in 2025.
PhillyBite
Top 5 Best Burgers in Virginia
VIRGINIA - If you think burgers are boring, you haven't tried Virginia's best. The top burger joints in the state boast world-class burgers at reasonable prices. They offer a diverse menu of choices, including classics like the double-double and a grilled cheeseburger. 80/20 Burger Bar in Norfolk. 80/20 Burger Bar...
Norfolk to announce future plans with Carnival Cruise Line
The City of Norfolk and Carnival cruise lines are preparing to make a big announcement Monday. It's expected to have a huge economic impact.
Carnival to double cruise operations out of Norfolk in 2023
NORFOLK, Va. — In an announcement at the Half Moone Cruise and Celebration Center at Nauticus Monday morning, officials laid out Carnival Cruise Line's plans for Norfolk sailings in 2023 and beyond. The company will double cruise operations out of Norfolk next year, extending sailings to a consecutive six-month...
PhillyBite
Top 5 Best Pizza Shops in Virginia
- If you are looking for the best pizza shops in Virginia, you've come to the right place. Whether you're craving a New York-style pizza or a more casual version, there are plenty of options in the area. These spots make great pizzas with fresh ingredients. If you're in the mood for something Italian, try Regino's Italian Restaurant in Norfolk or Osteria Marzano in Alexandria.
WAVY News 10
Get to know Patrice Covington
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – This should be a lot of fun! Patrice Covington will be joining us as a guest co-host until Tara Wheeler gets back from maternity leave. Get to know more about Patrice from today’s catchup.
WAVY News 10
Grand Illumination highlights busy weekend in Norfolk. Here’s what you need to know
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The holiday magic is returning to downtown Norfolk this weekend, but don’t let traffic or street closures cause you to lose it. A trio of events Saturday and Sunday (Nov. 19-20) – the Norfolk Harbor 5K, the Grand Illumination Parade and the Norfolk Harbor Half-Marathon and 10K – will mean street closures and having to find parking, and the city and Hampton Roads Transit have outlined their plans.
Hundreds of Jeep drivers cruise on the beach for inaugural ‘Jeep Fest’
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — For the first time, members of the public got to drive their cars on the sand at the Virginia Beach oceanfront for the city’s inaugural Jeep Festival. Event organizer William Younce said they had a big showing of Jeep enthusiasts. “Virginia Beach does not...
WAVY News 10
Victim in deadly UVA shooting has ties to Virginia Beach
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — One of the three football players fatally shot at the University of Virginia on Sunday night had ties to Virginia Beach. Devin Chandler’s mom and brother live in the Resort City and his mom runs a small education company. Chandler’s dad was a...
What’s that smell? Strange odor across parts of Norfolk leaves officials scratching their heads
Virginia Natural Gas and Norfolk Fire & Rescue say they investigating an odor that has left residents and businesses in parts of Norfolk covering their noses.
Youngkin visits tourism summit in Norfolk, announces grants for small businesses
NORFOLK, Va. — Gov. Glenn Youngkin came to Downtown Norfolk Monday morning to speak at the VA1 Governor's Tourism Summit. Youngkin painted a picture of an economy that was bouncing back nicely, with some new business opportunities in the wings. He said although the hotel industry faced some challenges...
shop-eat-surf.com
What’s Selling at 17th Street Surf Shop
SES visits the flagship Virginia Beach store to talk to President Tyler Brown about business trends, what brands and categories are working, and how 17th is handling future orders given industry inventory levels. This article is available to our Executive Edition members. Click here to login or click here to...
Wedding dreams dashed after brides say venue closed last minute with no refund
Two local brides say their wedding dreams were dashed when their wedding venue closed down just weeks before their big day -- without refunding them any money.
School in Norfolk is getting 50-foot 'bioswale' to combat flooding
NORFOLK, Va. — The Chesapeake Bay Foundation worked with volunteers to combat flooding at a Norfolk elementary school Saturday, a spokesperson for CBF said. Volunteers and CBF staff planted more than 300 native plants in a 50-foot-long bioswale aimed at soaking up floodwaters that disrupt students as they try to walk about the school, the spokesperson said.
Former Williamsburg Yankee Candle store to become upscale bowling alley
The City of Williamsburg announced Thursday that Uptown Alley is hoping to open its fifth location inside the longtime "Candle Village" off Richmond Road sometime in 2023.
U.S. Capitol Christmas tree ‘Ruby’ comes to Suffolk
The stop is one of the 14 stops that the tree will make during its trip on its way to the U.S. Capitol Lawn in D.C.
Coast Guard rescues 4 people near Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel
The Coast Guard rescued four people from a disabled sailing vessel Monday. They say it was about two miles east of Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel.
peninsulachronicle.com
BellyButton’s Boutique Now Open On Richmond Road In Lightfoot
JAMES CITY-A new clothing store recently opened on Richmond Road in the Lightfoot area. BellyButton’s Boutique, which specializes in apparel made from recycled materials, opened earlier this year at 6623 Richmond Rd. A grand opening was held on October 21. Want to read the rest of the article?. Already...
