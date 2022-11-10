Read full article on original website
How Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes called his shot twice — and came through right after
NBC cameras followed Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes as he walked to the sideline, with coach Andy Reid and offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy meeting him there. The discussion that ensued in Sunday’s Tennessee game wasn’t about whether the Chiefs would go for it on fourth-and-1 in overtime; they were....
Commanders BREAKING: Chase Young TO Move to Roster, Play at Texans - Report
The good news keeps rolling in for the Washington Commanders. It was a year ago when defensive end Chase Young tore his ACL, and while many thought "Monday Night Football'' would be the perfect time for him to "unveil'' himself and return to the field, the former No. 2 overall pick watched - one more time - as his Commanders shocked the Eagles 32-21.
‘Are they protecting us?’ Chiefs are ticked about the hit on JuJu, and they should be
The replay must have been shown more than a dozen times here inside Arrowhead Stadium, each of them as uncomfortable to watch as the last. All the while Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster lay helplessly on the ground with several teammates kneeling beside him, including one who would later say he was on the verge of tears.
Did Commanders QB Taylor Heinicke Win Starting Job After Victory vs. Eagles?
The Washington Commanders (5-5) are celebrating a massive 32-21 win against the once-undefeated Philadelphia Eagles (8-1) on Monday Night Football. But it's possible nobody is happier than quarterback Taylor Heinicke. Heinicke, who started his fourth consecutive game to replace the injured quarterback Carson Wentz, has a clause in his contract...
Washington Commanders Sale by Dan Snyder on ‘Fast Track’?
NOV 15 SNYDER SALE 'IMMINENT'? Fans of the Washington Commanders got good Monday news in two doses ... though the first one was delivered with a lot of "if's'' and "maybe's'' couching. Once the game started, it was all good: Washington engineered one of the upsets of the year, overcoming...
Bengals Reveal 2023 Pro Bowl Nominees
CINCINNATI — The Bengals just opened up their 2023 Pro Bowl voting with a bunch of big names eligible for ballots. Fans can vote now with an NFL.com login. For more on the Bengals, watch the video below and subscribe to our YouTube Channel.Get Your Bengals Tickets From SI Tickets HERE.
Micah Parsons Blasts ‘Undisciplined’ (Selfish?) Cowboys Teammates After Loss
FRISCO - There is no member of the Dallas Cowboys roster who speaks more boldly, in a positive way, about what this team can accomplish than second-year leader Micah Parsons. Turns out, there might be nobody who is more bold and frank about the negative as well. “Until we (put)...
Rams LB Ernest Jones: ‘Nobody Will Say Anything’ Once LA Flips a Switch
Los Angeles Rams linebacker Ernest Jones has apparently heard all the talk surrounding his team during a three-game losing streak. But even after Sunday's 27-17 loss to the Arizona Cardinals at home -- LA's fifth loss in six games -- Jones continues to have unwavering confidence in the Rams' (3-6) ability to turn it all around and get back to the postseason.
Zac Taylor: DJ Reader in a ‘Healthy Mindset’
CINCINNATI — returned to practice for the Bengals on Monday and head coach Zac Taylor said the defensive tackle is in a "healthy mindset." "Optimistic," Taylor said about Reader's chances to play against the Steelers on Sunday. "We’ll take it day-to-day once we actually get to see him practice. I think he’s in a healthy mindset right now."
‘I’m here for a reason’: Why Kadarius Toney’s career reset could be vital for Chiefs
Over the last week, the Chiefs designed a couple play schemes that Patrick Mahomes figured would spring newcomer Kadarius Toney to his first NFL touchdown against Jacksonville on Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium. Nevermind that their first and goal call at the 6-yard-line in the first quarter of a scoreless game...
Josh Allen - ‘My Shoulders’ - and Bills Again Haunted by OT Horrors
Shades of Kansas City reappeared in Orchard Park on Sunday afternoon as the Minnesota Vikings beat the Buffalo Bills 33-30 in an overtime thriller. "Thriller'' ... unless maybe you are a member of Bills Mafia. Buffalo star Josh Allen was questionable to play against the Vikings in the lead-up after...
Ravens Taking Time With Rookies Ojabo & Kolar
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens are taking their time with rookies David Ojabo and Charlier Kolar and they will likely have to wait a couple of more weeks to make their NFL debuts. Ojabo has recovered from an Achilles injury and the outside linebacker will be a boost...
8 Detroit Lions Midseason Takeaways
Through the first nine games of the season, the Detroit Lions have had plenty of ups and downs. Though the first seven matchups were saturated with losses, Lions head coach Dan Campbell and company have found recent success. As Week 10 in the NFL comes to a close, the Lions sit at 3-6, ahead of a game against the New York Giants.
Why the Jets Need to Consider Drafting Malik Cunningham in 2023
If there is one player Jets' General Manager Joe Douglas and his scouting staff need to be paying attention to right now, it's the electrifying dual-threat Malik Cunningham. This University of Louisville quarterback is the best kept secret in the 2023 NFL Draft, and he would be a great pick for New York for four reasons:
Podcast: Big win, ugly hit, milestone sack and TD worthy of a Toney covered in Chiefs podcast
The possibility of a defeat for a team that loses the turnover battle by three, falls victim to an opening onside kick and misses an extra point has to be high. But the Chiefs also did many things well in defeating the Jacksonville Jaguars, 27-17, on Sunday. We unpacked most...
Lions’ Midseason Grades: Defense Proves To Be Achilles’ Heel
Detroit's defense has primarily performed like a subpar unit through the team's first nine games in 2022. In fact, thus far this season, the Lions have allowed a league-worst 264 points (29.3 points/game). Without further ado, here are All Lions' first-half grades for the team's position groups on the defensive...
‘This is Sort of that Rookie Wall’: Devin Lloyd’s Rut Leads to More Opportunities For Chad Muma
When the Jacksonville Jaguars drafted two linebackers with their first four picks in April's NFL Draft, it was widely expected the Jaguars would have to be creative to find ways for both to get on the field. What wasn't expected, though, is for the first of those two picks to...
NFL Draft Profile: DJ Turner, Cornerback, Michigan Wolverines
Browns Waived DT Roderick Perry II
Cleveland Browns made a roster move on Monday afternoon by cutting defensive tackle Roderick Perry II. Perry was signed to the active roster shortly before the Miami Dolphins game, in which he played. Perry played 23 snaps on defense for the Browns in their 39-17 loss to the Dolphins. He...
Five In-Season Additions Paying Paying Off
NASHVILLE – In the closing seconds of the Tennessee Titans’ victory over Denver on Sunday, Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson lofted a fourth-down pass toward the end zone, hoping for a miraculous reception. Instead, defensive back Josh Kalu tipped the ball, which settled in the hands of cornerback Terrance...
