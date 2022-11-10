ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Wichita Eagle

Commanders BREAKING: Chase Young TO Move to Roster, Play at Texans - Report

The good news keeps rolling in for the Washington Commanders. It was a year ago when defensive end Chase Young tore his ACL, and while many thought "Monday Night Football'' would be the perfect time for him to "unveil'' himself and return to the field, the former No. 2 overall pick watched - one more time - as his Commanders shocked the Eagles 32-21.
WASHINGTON STATE
Wichita Eagle

Did Commanders QB Taylor Heinicke Win Starting Job After Victory vs. Eagles?

The Washington Commanders (5-5) are celebrating a massive 32-21 win against the once-undefeated Philadelphia Eagles (8-1) on Monday Night Football. But it's possible nobody is happier than quarterback Taylor Heinicke. Heinicke, who started his fourth consecutive game to replace the injured quarterback Carson Wentz, has a clause in his contract...
WASHINGTON, DC
Wichita Eagle

Washington Commanders Sale by Dan Snyder on ‘Fast Track’?

NOV 15 SNYDER SALE 'IMMINENT'? Fans of the Washington Commanders got good Monday news in two doses ... though the first one was delivered with a lot of "if's'' and "maybe's'' couching. Once the game started, it was all good: Washington engineered one of the upsets of the year, overcoming...
WASHINGTON, DC
Wichita Eagle

Bengals Reveal 2023 Pro Bowl Nominees

CINCINNATI — The Bengals just opened up their 2023 Pro Bowl voting with a bunch of big names eligible for ballots. Fans can vote now with an NFL.com login. For more on the Bengals, watch the video below and subscribe to our YouTube Channel.Get Your Bengals Tickets From SI Tickets HERE.
CINCINNATI, OH
Wichita Eagle

Rams LB Ernest Jones: ‘Nobody Will Say Anything’ Once LA Flips a Switch

Los Angeles Rams linebacker Ernest Jones has apparently heard all the talk surrounding his team during a three-game losing streak. But even after Sunday's 27-17 loss to the Arizona Cardinals at home -- LA's fifth loss in six games -- Jones continues to have unwavering confidence in the Rams' (3-6) ability to turn it all around and get back to the postseason.
Wichita Eagle

Zac Taylor: DJ Reader in a ‘Healthy Mindset’

CINCINNATI — returned to practice for the Bengals on Monday and head coach Zac Taylor said the defensive tackle is in a "healthy mindset." "Optimistic," Taylor said about Reader's chances to play against the Steelers on Sunday. "We’ll take it day-to-day once we actually get to see him practice. I think he’s in a healthy mindset right now."
CINCINNATI, OH
Wichita Eagle

Josh Allen - ‘My Shoulders’ - and Bills Again Haunted by OT Horrors

Shades of Kansas City reappeared in Orchard Park on Sunday afternoon as the Minnesota Vikings beat the Buffalo Bills 33-30 in an overtime thriller. "Thriller'' ... unless maybe you are a member of Bills Mafia. Buffalo star Josh Allen was questionable to play against the Vikings in the lead-up after...
BUFFALO, NY
Wichita Eagle

Ravens Taking Time With Rookies Ojabo & Kolar

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens are taking their time with rookies David Ojabo and Charlier Kolar and they will likely have to wait a couple of more weeks to make their NFL debuts. Ojabo has recovered from an Achilles injury and the outside linebacker will be a boost...
BALTIMORE, MD
Wichita Eagle

8 Detroit Lions Midseason Takeaways

Through the first nine games of the season, the Detroit Lions have had plenty of ups and downs. Though the first seven matchups were saturated with losses, Lions head coach Dan Campbell and company have found recent success. As Week 10 in the NFL comes to a close, the Lions sit at 3-6, ahead of a game against the New York Giants.
DETROIT, MI
Wichita Eagle

Why the Jets Need to Consider Drafting Malik Cunningham in 2023

If there is one player Jets' General Manager Joe Douglas and his scouting staff need to be paying attention to right now, it's the electrifying dual-threat Malik Cunningham. This University of Louisville quarterback is the best kept secret in the 2023 NFL Draft, and he would be a great pick for New York for four reasons:
ALABAMA STATE
Wichita Eagle

Lions’ Midseason Grades: Defense Proves To Be Achilles’ Heel

Detroit's defense has primarily performed like a subpar unit through the team's first nine games in 2022. In fact, thus far this season, the Lions have allowed a league-worst 264 points (29.3 points/game). Without further ado, here are All Lions' first-half grades for the team's position groups on the defensive...
DETROIT, MI
Wichita Eagle

Browns Waived DT Roderick Perry II

Cleveland Browns made a roster move on Monday afternoon by cutting defensive tackle Roderick Perry II. Perry was signed to the active roster shortly before the Miami Dolphins game, in which he played. Perry played 23 snaps on defense for the Browns in their 39-17 loss to the Dolphins. He...
CLEVELAND, OH
Wichita Eagle

Five In-Season Additions Paying Paying Off

NASHVILLE – In the closing seconds of the Tennessee Titans’ victory over Denver on Sunday, Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson lofted a fourth-down pass toward the end zone, hoping for a miraculous reception. Instead, defensive back Josh Kalu tipped the ball, which settled in the hands of cornerback Terrance...
NASHVILLE, TN

