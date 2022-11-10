ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parolee sentenced in Wichita drive-by shooting that hurt 11-year-old girl

By Amy Renee Leiker
The Wichita Eagle
 5 days ago

A 26-year-old parolee will spend 14 years, four months in prison for hurting an 11-year-old girl last October when he opened fire on a house in the 1400 block of North Harding, near 13th and Oliver.

Police acting on a tip arrested Byron Monroe Purcell of Wichita on Oct. 14, 2021, after seeing him get into a vehicle at a local home two days after the attack. Court records say Purcell admitted responsibility for the drive-by shooting to a family friend after seeing news reports about the injured girl, an innocent victim who was lying in bed when gunfire hit the house around 12:30 a.m. on Oct. 12, 2021.

The girl had surgery to remove a bullet from the right side of her abdomen above her hip and battled an infection afterward, the court records say. Purcell, the records and police say, was targeting someone else at the house and didn’t mean to hurt her .

Purcell pleaded no contest to one count of aggravated battery on Sept. 26. He was sentenced Wednesday by Sedgwick County District Judge Tyler Roush. The 172-month prison term was recommended in Purcell’s plea agreement.

The Wichita Eagle

