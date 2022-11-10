ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Wichita Eagle

Raiders-Colts Have a Ghost in Their Past

The Las Vegas Raiders have been lost on the road, but this Sunday they are coming home to Allegiant Stadium in Sin City for a game against the Indianapolis Colts, a team that might be worse off mentally than they are. The Colts (3-5-1) have lost three straight games and...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
DT Jerry Tillery Claimed by Raiders Following Exit With Chargers

The Chargers moved on from defensive tackle Jerry Tillery on Thursday, making him subject to waivers for another club to claim. As it turns out, Tillery won't be going far. He'll remain in the AFC West as the Raiders have claimed Tillery, the team announced Monday afternoon. Tillery, a 2019...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Seahawks Win NFC West in Run-Away? The Post-Bye Playoff Schedule Look

They might not like to hear it, but the Seattle Seahawks have earned the right to lose a game. Of course, after jumping across time zones to play the first-ever NFL game in Germany on Sunday, the team would have certainly not wanted to end what felt like a wasted trip after a 21-16 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. But after reeling off four straight wins over the past month, Seattle remains in sole possession of first place in the NFC West despite wins by the San Francisco 49ers and Arizona Cardinals on Sunday.
SEATTLE, WA
8 Detroit Lions Midseason Takeaways

Through the first nine games of the season, the Detroit Lions have had plenty of ups and downs. Though the first seven matchups were saturated with losses, Lions head coach Dan Campbell and company have found recent success. As Week 10 in the NFL comes to a close, the Lions sit at 3-6, ahead of a game against the New York Giants.
DETROIT, MI
Green Bay Packers Hire Aubrey Pleasant

After being dismissed by the Detroit Lions, the team's former defensive backs coach has landed with a rival team in the NFC North. According to ESPN, the Green Bay Packers decided to hire longtime NFL assistant coach Aubrey Pleasant. He reportedly joined the Packers last week, soon after he was...
GREEN BAY, WI
Josh Allen - ‘My Shoulders’ - and Bills Again Haunted by OT Horrors

Shades of Kansas City reappeared in Orchard Park on Sunday afternoon as the Minnesota Vikings beat the Buffalo Bills 33-30 in an overtime thriller. "Thriller'' ... unless maybe you are a member of Bills Mafia. Buffalo star Josh Allen was questionable to play against the Vikings in the lead-up after...
BUFFALO, NY
Spread & Over/Under Predictions for Hornets at Magic

Spread: Magic -1 3 Star play on the Hornets: Charlotte didn't have LaMelo Ball when these two last met in what resulted in a 20-point beatdown by Orlando. The Hornets couldn't buy a shot in that contest, shooting just 38% from the floor. I know Charlotte hasn't played well, but I think this is a game they can win. If Melo can shake off the rust and see the ball go through the net, the Hornets will snap their eight-game skid.
ORLANDO, FL
Did Commanders QB Taylor Heinicke Win Starting Job After Victory vs. Eagles?

The Washington Commanders (5-5) are celebrating a massive 32-21 win against the once-undefeated Philadelphia Eagles (8-1) on Monday Night Football. But it's possible nobody is happier than quarterback Taylor Heinicke. Heinicke, who started his fourth consecutive game to replace the injured quarterback Carson Wentz, has a clause in his contract...
WASHINGTON, DC
Terry McLaurin Addresses QB Situation Ahead of Wentz Return

The Commanders became the first team of the 2022 season to beat the Eagles, knocking off their division rivals 32–21 on Monday Night Football. The victory not only lifted Washington to a .500 record, but also marked the third win in four games for the team with backup quarterback Taylor Heinicke under center.
WASHINGTON, DC
Saturday’s Colts on the Move in Latest NFL Power Rankings

It was a whirlwind week for Jeff Saturday and the Indianapolis Colts, culminating with a 25-20 win over Josh McDaniels and the Las Vegas Raiders. The Colts had 415 yards of offense in play-caller Parks Frazier's debut, and it was almost a perfect balance: 208-yards passing and 207-yards rushing (a season high).
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Kansas City Chiefs vs. Los Angeles Chargers: When, where, betting line, TV and AFC West stakes

The next Sunday Night Football game may be the last chance of any team catching the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC West. Chiefs at Los Angeles Chargers, originally scheduled for the late-afternoon slot, was flexed into prime time to showcase the reigning division champion against the current second-place team and what many expected to be the top challenger.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Why the Jets Need to Consider Drafting Malik Cunningham in 2023

If there is one player Jets' General Manager Joe Douglas and his scouting staff need to be paying attention to right now, it's the electrifying dual-threat Malik Cunningham. This University of Louisville quarterback is the best kept secret in the 2023 NFL Draft, and he would be a great pick for New York for four reasons:
ALABAMA STATE
Aidan Hutchinson Makes Incredible Play At The Goal Line

The Detroit Lions are now 3-6 after beating Green Bay and Chicago in back to back weeks and Aidan Hutchinson has made some big plays in both wins. Against Green Bay, the No. 2 pick had only two tackles, but he picked off Aaron Rodgers in the end zone, which certainly went a long way to lock up a win against a hated divisional foe.
DETROIT, MI
Hornets Get Payback on Magic, Snap Eight-Game Skid

ORLANDO, FL - Finally, the Charlotte Hornets have put an end to a long, eight-game losing streak with a 112-105 win over the Orlando Magic on Monday night. The Hornets scored the first seven points on the night and an 8-0 run to push the lead to 17-7 forced Orlando head coach Jamahl Mosley to burn an early timeout. P.J. Washington and Mason Plumlee were active early and often as each posted 10 points in the first 24 minutes of play, shooting a combined 10/15 from the floor.
CHARLOTTE, NC
