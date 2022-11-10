They might not like to hear it, but the Seattle Seahawks have earned the right to lose a game. Of course, after jumping across time zones to play the first-ever NFL game in Germany on Sunday, the team would have certainly not wanted to end what felt like a wasted trip after a 21-16 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. But after reeling off four straight wins over the past month, Seattle remains in sole possession of first place in the NFC West despite wins by the San Francisco 49ers and Arizona Cardinals on Sunday.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 18 HOURS AGO