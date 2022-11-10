ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

Dodgers Offseason: Insider Predicts Carlos Correa Deal Worth North of $300M

There are four big shortstops on the free-agent market, and in his latest article for The Athletic, former big-league general manager Jim Bowden predicts landing spots for all four among his 25 offseason predictions. Bowden points out that not all of his predictions are meant to be serious, so it won't be too surprising if/when he swings and misses on all four shortstops.
Braves OF Michael Harris II Wins NL Rookie of the Year

MLB opened its parade of individual award winners for the 2022 season Monday by revealing the Rookie of the Year in each league. Braves outfielder Michael Harris II officially took home the NL Rookie of the Year award, edging out Atlanta pitcher Spencer Strider and Cardinals utility infielder Brendan Donovan.
ATLANTA, GA
Yankees’ Michael King Begins Throwing For First Time Since Elbow Injury

When Michael King first underwent surgery for a stress fracture in his throwing elbow in July, the Yankees right-hander wrote down all the things he could not do. A meticulous notetaker, King’s list included touching his shoulder and run-of-the-mill tasks such as brushing his air and putting on a backpack.
BRONX, NY
Royals’ Bobby Witt Jr. believes he ‘could have done better’ in his first year in majors

That first-year-in-the-majors learning experience for Kansas City Royals rookie phenom Bobby Witt Jr. turned out to be more than he ever could’ve imagined. From handling the spotlight — he got a standing ovation at Kauffman Stadium before his first at-bat — to managing his own expectations and the amount of pressure he placed on himself, to seeing the business side of the game with trades as well as front office and staff changes, Witt saw it all unfold right in front of his eyes.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Will 76ers Rival Consider Moving Former First-Round Pick?

Philadelphia 76ers rival, the New York Knicks, are off to a 6-6 start. While they could find themselves back into the playoff picture after missing out on the postseason last year, the Knicks might have to make a couple of moves to improve their roster. As that’s understood around the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

