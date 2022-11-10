Following alerts from our audience and others, the PBS NewsHour has decided to delete a tweet we posted about Idaho Secretary of State-elect Phil McGrane. The NewsHour has moved McGrane from the category “fuels doubts” to “election defender”. Our original decision was based on Mr. McGrane’s previous words in the April primary debate. (We have three categories: those denying the election, those fueling doubt and those defending the election. Here is a look at our approach.)

IDAHO STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO