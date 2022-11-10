ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Comments / 0

Related
PBS NewsHour

PBS NewsHour reclassifies Idaho Secretary of State-elect Phil McGrane as an ‘election defender’

Following alerts from our audience and others, the PBS NewsHour has decided to delete a tweet we posted about Idaho Secretary of State-elect Phil McGrane. The NewsHour has moved McGrane from the category “fuels doubts” to “election defender”. Our original decision was based on Mr. McGrane’s previous words in the April primary debate. (We have three categories: those denying the election, those fueling doubt and those defending the election. Here is a look at our approach.)
IDAHO STATE
PBS NewsHour

Mark Kelly wins Senate race in Arizona

WASHINGTON (AP) — Blake Masters wasn’t posting the numbers of votes he needed in Election Day ballots as they were counted and released by officials in Arizona’s biggest county. The Republican challenger was significantly outpacing Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly only in a small number of vote batches...
ARIZONA STATE
PBS NewsHour

U.S. judge in Texas blocks Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — A U.S. judge in Texas on Thursday blocked President Joe Biden’s plan to provide millions of borrowers with up to $20,000 apiece in federal student-loan forgiveness — a program that was already on hold as a federal appeals court in St. Louis considers a separate lawsuit by six states challenging it.
TEXAS STATE
PBS NewsHour

What motivated voters on Election Day?

Voter support for a Republican surge during the 2022 midterm elections turned out to be more subdued than predicted, according to early results and voting data from the Associated Press. Amid Americans’ concerns over historic inflation and low job approval numbers for President Joe Biden, “Republicans should have run away...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PBS NewsHour

PBS NewsHour

Arlington, VA
29K+
Followers
17K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

For more than 40 years, millions of Americans and citizens of the world have turned to the PBS NewsHour for the solid, reliable reporting that has made it one of the most trusted news programs on television.

 https://www.pbs.org/newshour/

Comments / 0

Community Policy