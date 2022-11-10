Read full article on original website
Supreme Court allows Jan. 6 panel to obtain Arizona GOP leader’s phone records
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court has cleared the way for the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol to get phone records belonging to the leader of the Arizona Republican Party. The high court on Monday rejected GOP state chair Kelli Ward’s request...
Adrian Fontes wins secretary of state race in Arizona
PHOENIX (AP) — Democrat Adrian Fontes won the top elections post in Arizona on Friday, defeating a Republican rival who attended the Jan. 6 rally that preceded the violent attack on the U.S. Capitol and who said he would not have certified Joe Biden’s win in the state.
Donald Trump files lawsuit to avoid Jan. 6 committee subpoena
WASHINGTON (AP) — Former President Donald Trump is suing the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol in an attempt to block a subpoena requiring him to testify. The suit contends that, while former presidents have voluntarily agreed to provide testimony or documents in response...
Democrats maintain narrow lead in key Arizona races but still an early call
PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Democrats maintained small but dwindling leads over their Republican rivals in the races for U.S. Senate and governor, with control of the Senate and the rules for the 2024 election in a crucial battleground state at stake. The races remained too early to call two...
PBS NewsHour reclassifies Idaho Secretary of State-elect Phil McGrane as an ‘election defender’
Following alerts from our audience and others, the PBS NewsHour has decided to delete a tweet we posted about Idaho Secretary of State-elect Phil McGrane. The NewsHour has moved McGrane from the category “fuels doubts” to “election defender”. Our original decision was based on Mr. McGrane’s previous words in the April primary debate. (We have three categories: those denying the election, those fueling doubt and those defending the election. Here is a look at our approach.)
Mark Kelly wins Senate race in Arizona
WASHINGTON (AP) — Blake Masters wasn’t posting the numbers of votes he needed in Election Day ballots as they were counted and released by officials in Arizona’s biggest county. The Republican challenger was significantly outpacing Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly only in a small number of vote batches...
WATCH: Biden and Harris thank Democratic campaign staffers and volunteers at D.C. event
U.S. President Joe Biden and his Vice President Kamala Harris headed out Thursday to thank supporters for what they consider a good midterm election. Watch Biden and Harris’ remarks in the player above. As the counting of votes continues out west, Republicans are on track for a slim majority...
WATCH: Biden says there’s still not enough votes to codify abortion rights
NUSA DUA, Indonesia (AP) — President Joe Biden said Monday that Democrats still lack the power to codify abortion rights into law despite his party’s stronger-than-expected performance in the midterm elections. Watch Biden’s remarks in the player above. “I don’t think there’s enough votes,” he said at...
WATCH: U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin salutes veterans in speech on National Mall
U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin thanked veterans for making American “safer and stronger” in a speech under rainy skies at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial on the National Mall Friday. Watch Austin’s remarks in the player above. “To all of our veterans, lending your talents to the United...
How Georgia’s Senate runoff election between Walker and Warnock will work
WASHINGTON (AP) — Georgia’s election runoff rules could determine control of the Senate for the second time in a row, and Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock finds himself in the middle of it again — this time against Republican Herschel Walker. Two years ago, Senate control came down...
WATCH: Arizona officials give an update on ballot counting for 2022 election
PHOENIX (AP) — A key question hangs over the more than 600,000 ballots left to be tallied in Arizona: Do they look like the state’s late-counted 2020 ballots that overwhelmingly went to Republicans or break down more like the 2018 midterms, when Democrats won most of them?. Watch...
WATCH: Senate returns for first time since the 2022 midterm elections
WASHINGTON (AP) — Congress returned to an extremely volatile post-election landscape, with control of the House still undecided, party leadership in flux and a potentially consequential lame-duck session with legislation on gay marriage, Ukraine and government funding. The event is scheduled to begin at 3 p.m. ET. Watch in...
Democrats keep slight leads in Arizona Senate, governor races
PHOENIX (AP) — Democrats maintained their narrow leads in key Arizona contests on Thursday, but the races for U.S. Senate and governor were still too early to call Friday with about a fifth of the total ballots left to be counted. Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly led Republican Blake Masters...
Effort to further restrict abortion in South Carolina fails
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — After a dozen meetings and sessions over the summer and fall, South Carolina efforts to pass a stricter abortion law failed Wednesday after senators rejected a House-backed proposal and House members didn’t return for another meeting to try and work out a compromise. A...
U.S. judge in Texas blocks Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — A U.S. judge in Texas on Thursday blocked President Joe Biden’s plan to provide millions of borrowers with up to $20,000 apiece in federal student-loan forgiveness — a program that was already on hold as a federal appeals court in St. Louis considers a separate lawsuit by six states challenging it.
Where does student debt relief stand after being blocked by a Texas judge?
President Joe Biden’s plan to provide millions of borrowers with up to $20,000 apiece in federal student-loan forgiveness has been blocked by a second federal court, leaving millions of borrowers to wonder if they’ll get debt relief at all. On Thursday, U.S. District Judge Mark Pittman ruled that...
WATCH: Sen. Chuck Schumer’s remarks after Democrats keep control of Senate
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer spoke to the press the day after Democrats kept control of the Senate on Saturday, repelling Republican efforts to retake the chamber and making it harder for them to thwart President Joe Biden’s agenda. Watch Schumer’s remarks in the player above. The fate...
What motivated voters on Election Day?
Voter support for a Republican surge during the 2022 midterm elections turned out to be more subdued than predicted, according to early results and voting data from the Associated Press. Amid Americans’ concerns over historic inflation and low job approval numbers for President Joe Biden, “Republicans should have run away...
Federal appeals court ruling keeps Biden’s student debt relief plan on hold
ST. LOUIS (AP) — President Joe Biden’s plan to forgive student loan debt for millions of borrowers lost another battle in court on Monday when a federal appeals court panel agreed to a preliminary injunction halting the program while an appeal plays out. The ruling by the three-judge...
After disappointing GOP results, Trump urged to delay 2024 presidential launch
WASHINGTON (AP) — It was supposed to be a red wave that former President Donald Trump could triumphantly ride to the Republican nomination as he prepares to launch another White House run. Instead, Tuesday night’s disappointing results for the GOP are raising new questions about Trump’s appeal and the...
