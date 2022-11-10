Effective: 2022-11-15 08:43:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-15 21:30:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Seminole The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida St Johns River Near Sanford affecting Seminole County. .The Saint Johns River at Sanford is forecast to slowly rise through Minor Flood Stage and approach Moderate Flood Stage by Wednesday as rainfall from Nicole moves through the basin. Residents and interests along the river should be prepared for near Moderate flood impacts. For the St. Johns River...including Sanford...Moderate flooding is forecast. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this evening at 930 PM EST. ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...St Johns River Near Sanford. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 7.0 feet, Water begins to move over sea wall around Lake Monroe and rises into grassy areas around the sea wall. Water begins to encroach on Seminole Boulevard. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:30 AM EST Tuesday the stage was 6.9 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:30 AM EST Tuesday was 6.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to 7.0 feet early tomorrow afternoon. Additional rises are possible thereafter. - Flood stage is 5.5 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (7 am) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun St Johns River Sanford 5.5 6.9 Tue 7 am 6.9 7.0 7.0 7.0 7.0

SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL ・ 4 HOURS AGO