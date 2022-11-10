Read full article on original website
Here's How Home Depot (HD) is Positioned Ahead of Q3 Earnings
HD - Free Report) is expected to register top and bottom-line growth when it reports third-quarter fiscal 2022 results on Nov 15, before market open. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its fiscal third-quarter earnings of $4.11 per share suggests growth of 4.9% from the year-ago period’s reported figure. The consensus estimate has been unchanged in the past 30 days.
Consolidated Water (CWCO) Q3 Earnings Miss, Revenues Beat
CWCO - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2022 operating earnings per share of 5 cents, lagging the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 18 cents by 72.2%. The company’s total revenues for third-quarter 2022 were $25.1 million, up 53% from the year-ago figure of $16.4 million. The year-over-year improvement was due to a strong contribution from the Bulk, Retail, Services and Manufacturing segments.
Pembina (PBA) Stock Rises 6.5% After Q3 Earnings Top Estimates
PBA - Free Report) stock has gone up 6.5% since the third-quarter 2022 earnings announcement on Nov 3. This rise could be attributed to Pembina Pipeline’s third-quarter earnings beating the consensus mark and a year-over-year improvement in quarterly sales. Inside Pembina Pipeline's Earnings. Pembina Pipeline reported third-quarter 2022 earnings...
3 School Stocks to Buy Despite Industry Headwinds
The popularity of e-books, online learning in the country, the launch of new technologies and prudent acquisitions for wider global reach have been resulting in the growth of the multifaceted U.S. education industry. However, the companies in the Zacks Schools industry have been facing COVID-related challenges like higher advertising and marketing expenses along with costs pertaining to online education. That said, companies’ prudent cost management, persistent focus on driving profitability and strategic initiatives are expected to lend support to some prominent players in this industry like PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (
Walmart (WMT) Q3 Earnings & Revenues Top Estimates, View Raised
WMT - Free Report) reported robust third-quarter fiscal 2023 results, wherein the top and bottom lines surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate and increased year over year. A robust third-quarter show encouraged management to raise its overall guidance for fiscal 2023. Strength in Walmart and Sam’s Club in the United States,...
PRA Group (PRAA) Rises 8% Since Q3 Earnings Beat on Low Costs
PRAA - Free Report) have grown 7.6% since reporting third-quarter 2022 results on Nov 3. The quarterly results benefited from strong European operations and lower operating expenses. Yet, the positives were partly offset by declining portfolio income and weak cash collections from its four sources, namely Americas and Australia Core, Americas Insolvency, Europe Core and Europe Insolvency.
Enbridge (ENB) Shares Up 4.6% Since Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates
ENB - Free Report) shares have gained 4.6% since it reported strong third-quarter 2022 earnings on Nov 4, before the opening bell. Enbridge recorded third-quarter adjusted earnings per share of 51 cents, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by a penny. The bottom line increased from the year-ago quarter’s 47 cents.
Range Resources (RRC) Stock Gains 9% Since Q3 Earnings Beat
RRC - Free Report) stock jumped more than 9% since it reported strong third-quarter 2022 results on Oct 24, thanks to higher realizations of commodity prices. The company posted third-quarter adjusted earnings of $1.37 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.32. The bottom line significantly improved from the prior-year quarter’s earnings of 52 cents per share.
Embraer (ERJ) Q3 Earnings Lag Estimates, Revenues Fall Y/Y
ERJ - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of 13 cents per American Depository Share (“ADS”), missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 15 cents per ADS. Moreover, the bottom line declined 27.8% from the 18 cents per ADS reported in the prior-year quarter. Total Revenues. Embraer’s third-quarter...
Monster Beverage (MNST) Q3 Earnings Surpass Estimates
MNST - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.60 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.58 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.63 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 3.45%. A...
SOHU's Q3 Loss Narrower Than Expected, Revenues Decline
SOHU - Free Report) reported relatively soft third-quarter 2022 results with a year-over-year decrease in revenues and earnings due to lower contributions from both the brand advertising sector and online games. The company aims to focus on refining its products and improving operational efficiency in the impending quarters. Quarter Details.
Stryve Foods, Inc. (SNAX) Reports Q3 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
SNAX - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.15 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.21. This compares to loss of $0.47 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
MainStreet Bank (MNSB) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
MNSB - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.97 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.72 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.56 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 34.72%. A...
Genpact's (G) Q3 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Increase Y/Y
G - Free Report) reported impressive third-quarter 2022 results, wherein both earnings and revenues surpassed the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. However, better-than-expected results failed to impress the investors as the stock has shown no significant price change price change since the earnings release on Nov 9. Adjusted EPS (excluding 24...
Can Select Bancorp (SLCT) Run Higher on Rising Earnings Estimates?
Select Bancorp appears an attractive pick given a noticeable improvement in the company's earnings outlook. The stock has been a strong performer lately, and the momentum might continue with analysts still raising their earnings estimates for the company. The rising trend in estimate revisions, which is a result of growing...
Alimera Sciences (ALIM) Reports Q3 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
ALIM - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.75 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.37. This compares to loss of $0.60 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
New York City REIT, Inc. (NYC) Reports Q3 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
NYC - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.14 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.05. This compares to loss of $0.06 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an FFO surprise of...
Sema4 Holdings Corp. (SMFR) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
SMFR - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.20 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.19. This compares to loss of $0.43 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
FlexShopper Inc. (FPAY) Reports Q3 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
FPAY - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.18 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.14. This compares to earnings of $0.05 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -228.57%. A quarter...
Wave Life Sciences (WVE) Reports Q3 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
WVE - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.42 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.48. This compares to loss of $0.12 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
