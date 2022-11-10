Read full article on original website
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Gurabo by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-15 10:52:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2022-11-15 16:45:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Gurabo FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 PM AST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Gurabo. * WHEN...Until 445 PM AST. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1052 AM AST, River gauge reports indicated that Rio Gurabo is close to moderate flood stage. In addition, emergency managers reported that road 941 was impassable due to the flood waters from the river. Run off from the previous heavy rainfall across Juncos and Las Piedras will maintain the river in Gurabo above flood stage for the next few hours.
Flood Advisory issued for Ceiba, Fajardo by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-15 07:07:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2022-11-15 09:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Ceiba; Fajardo FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 815 AM AST THIS MORNING The Flood Advisory will expire at 815 AM AST this morning for a portion of Puerto Rico, including the following counties, Ceiba, Fajardo, Luquillo and Rio Grande. The heavy rain has ended. Urban and small stream flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
Flood Advisory issued for Humacao, Maunabo, Naguabo, Patillas, Yabucoa by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-15 07:21:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2022-11-15 10:30:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Humacao; Maunabo; Naguabo; Patillas; Yabucoa FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 930 AM AST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of Puerto Rico, including the following municipalities, Humacao, Maunabo, Naguabo, Patillas and Yabucoa. * WHEN...Until 930 AM AST. * IMPACTS...Dangerous flows over low-water crossings. Water over roadways. Overflowing poor drainage areas. River or stream flows are elevated. Ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 530 AM AST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 6 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Flood Advisory issued for Juncos, Las Piedras, San Lorenzo by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-15 07:21:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2022-11-15 10:30:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Juncos; Las Piedras; San Lorenzo FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 AM AST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Juncos, Las Piedras and San Lorenzo. * WHEN...Until 815 AM AST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 622 AM AST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Up to 1 inch of rain has fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Flood Advisory issued for Luquillo, Rio Grande by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-15 07:21:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2022-11-15 10:30:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Luquillo; Rio Grande FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 815 AM AST THIS MORNING The Flood Advisory will expire at 815 AM AST this morning for a portion of Puerto Rico, including the following counties, Ceiba, Fajardo, Luquillo and Rio Grande. The heavy rain has ended. Urban and small stream flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
