Effective: 2022-11-15 07:21:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2022-11-15 10:30:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Humacao; Maunabo; Naguabo; Patillas; Yabucoa FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 930 AM AST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of Puerto Rico, including the following municipalities, Humacao, Maunabo, Naguabo, Patillas and Yabucoa. * WHEN...Until 930 AM AST. * IMPACTS...Dangerous flows over low-water crossings. Water over roadways. Overflowing poor drainage areas. River or stream flows are elevated. Ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 530 AM AST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 6 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

