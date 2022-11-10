Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WJHG-TV
Folds of Honor hosts 4th annual charity golf tournament in Panama City Beach
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Dozens were teeing off for a good cause this weekend. Folds of Honor hosted its 4th annual charity golf tournament at Bay Point Golf Club in Panama City Beach Saturday. The non-profit raises money to provide scholarships to family members of America’s fallen or...
WJHG-TV
‘Pack the Patrol Car’ event is coming to town
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Bay County Sheriff’s Office is hosting its “Pack the Patrol Car” event that’ll be held Tuesday, Nov. 15, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the sheriff’s office on Highway 77 in Lynn Haven. They are encouraging the public...
WJHG-TV
Painting and Sipping at Smashed Wine Bar
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Calling all artists and those looking for a relaxing evening. Smashed Wine Bar is hosting a paint and sip event Tuesday night from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. A local artist will be there to take painters step by step through the painting process. Tickets,...
WJHG-TV
Annual Flutterby Arts Festival celebrates 30 years
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Some Walton County locals got to see butterflies flutter by during a unique arts festival Sunday. The Cultural Arts Alliance of Walton County is celebrating the monarch butterfly’s migration through the area with the 30th annual Flutterby Arts Festival. The colorful event is a...
WJHG-TV
Bay County students receive unexpected gifts
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Some high school students in Bay County are going home with a different kind of backpack. Gulfview United Methodist Church of Panama City Beach partnered up with the Bay County Sheriff’s Office to put together “Blessing Backpacks” for students in need. “Anytime...
WJHG-TV
Anchorage Children’s Home receives lofty check from veterans
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A handful of local veteran-run organizations are giving back to the community as the holiday season approaches. American Legion Post 402 and the VFW in Panama City Beach are just two of the many groups that came together to raise money for Anchorage Children’s Home in Bay County.
WJHG-TV
Jordan Pride is our Player of the Week
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Our Manuel and Thompson Player of the Week. With it being the playoffs the scheduled games are a little more limited, so these players have even more eyes on them as they show out for their team. This week our player is Blountstown WR Jordan Pride.
WJHG-TV
Lynn Haven family loses everything in house fire
LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Lynn Haven community is rallying around a family who lost everything in a house fire Sunday afternoon. A normal day for the Breeden family turned into something they never imagined. “We went to watch the Bears game and have some chicken wings. They were...
WJHG-TV
Community Sends Liberty Off to Title Match
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Liberty Bulldogs departed for Winter Haven where they’ll play in the state title game tomorrow. The video and photos you see here is the sendoff at the school this morning, just incredible support from the community for this team throughout the year. Though...
WJHG-TV
Cottondale @ Sneads - Double Round 2
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - One of the 2 undefeated teams left this year, that being Coach Thomas and his Sneads Pirates, will host Cottondale this Friday. After going 10-0 during the regular season, the Pirates got the 1 seed and enjoyed a nice first round bye. It also means they get to host the 2nd and 3rd rounds games.
WJHG-TV
The Liberty Bulldogs Are State Champions
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Liberty Bulldogs have claimed the first ever State Title in volleyball with a 3 set sweep over Baker today. This the first volleyball title in Liberty history. The Bulldogs finished the year with a 28-2 record and a State title trophy. Final - Winter...
WJHG-TV
Liberty Volleyball: Emotions After Winning a State Title
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - In high school volleyball, the path to a state title run through Liberty County. The Bulldogs defeated Baker on Saturday in three straight sets to win Liberty County’s first volleyball state title. Coach Sewell and her Bulldogs did it through pure domination. Finishing the...
WJHG-TV
Walton County School District makes list for Highest Academic Performance Districts in Florida
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Walton County School District has gotten an A+ grade for the 2021-2022 school year from the Florida Department of Education. It is also one of the 14 districts in Florida to make the list of High Academic Performance. “We’re proud to be the number...
WJHG-TV
Panama City woman killed in Jackson County crash
JACKSON CO., Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - One person is dead after a car crash in Jackson County Saturday afternoon. Florida Highway Patrol troopers report a Panama City woman was driving north on County Road 167 in Jackson County at around 12:30 p.m. They said she made a left turn onto State Road 276, into the path of a truck that was traveling eastbound on roadway.
WJHG-TV
Monday Evening Forecast
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Rain chances return to the panhandle on Tuesday as a cold front slides across the northern Gulf Coast. For tonight skies will become mostly cloudy and lows will be in the low to mid 50s. Rain chances increase by daybreak Tuesday. Some of the storms could be strong to severe, but those chances will be pretty small. Rainfall totals likely will be <.5″. Highs will reach the low to mid 70s. Winds will be breezy and it will become briefly more humid as winds will be SE/S at 10-15 mph w/gusts over 20mph. In the way of the cold front clouds will linger, but it will turn much colder. Highs will fall into the 50s/low 60s with lows in the 30s the rest of the week. Our next chance of rain might return Saturday night into early Sunday.
WJHG-TV
Arrest made in fatal July crash in Okaloosa County
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Mossy Head woman has been arrested for a crash that killed a six-year-old in July. Sherry Lynn Clark was arrested on Saturday, November 12th, by the Florida Highway Patrol. On July 7, 2022, Clark drove a 2006 Pontiac that crashed head-on into a 2020...
WJHG-TV
Arnold’s Boys Soccer Preparing To Dominate New Season
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Arnold boys are preparing for their quest to an appearance in a 3rd straight State title game. The team won state in the 2020-2021 season but fell 1-0 to Belin Jesuit in the title match last season. In the 6 years Head Coach Jonathan...
Comments / 1