Mobile, AL

AL.com

South Alabama looking to increase accountability, urgency this week vs. Southern Miss

South Alabama is 8-2 for the first time in the program’s FBS history, and at 5-1 in the Sun Belt Conference remains alive to win its first league championship in football. Still, head coach Kane Wommack sees plenty he’d like to fix in his team as it prepares for a trip to Southern Miss (5-5, 3-3 Sun Belt) on Saturday. Chief among the issues is the Jaguars’ status as the most-penalized team in the country.
MOBILE, AL
AL.com

Auburn edge Eku Leota accepts Senior Bowl invite

Auburn edge Eku Leota is officially heading to Mobile. Leota on Monday accepted his invite to the 2023 Senior Bowl, making him the first of five Auburn players who received invites last week to commit to participating in the annual all-star game/scouting event. Along with Leota, fellow edge defender Derick Hall, linebacker Owen Pappoe, and defensive backs Nehemiah Pritchett and D.J. James received invites last Thursday, when interim coach Cadillac Williams presented them during the team’s practice -- which included the players getting Reese’s Cups “baths.”
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

South Alabama surges to 38-21 win over Texas State, but Wommack still sees room for improvement

Perhaps a sign of South Alabama’s growth as a football program is that the Jaguars can win a conference game by 17 points and still be largely unsatisfied. Carter Bradley threw four touchdown passes and the Jaguars’ defense held visiting Texas State to just 230 total yards in a 38-21 victory on Saturday at Hancock Whitney Stadium. However, head coach Kane Wommack had something of a bad taste in his mouth after his team was penalized 11 times for 121 yards and gave up three touchdowns in the second half.
MOBILE, AL
Highschool Basketball Pro

Foley, November 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Theodore High School basketball team will have a game with Foley High School on November 14, 2022, 14:30:00.
FOLEY, AL
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Alabama

If you live in Alabama and you love eating seafood, this article is for you because below I have put together a list of four amazing seafood places in Alabama that are well-known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so definitely give them a try if you haven't already.
ALABAMA STATE
WKRG News 5

List of free Thanksgiving food distributions along the Gulf Coast

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Dozens of food distributions are happening along the Gulf Coast to provide help before Thanksgiving. As the price of groceries remains inflated, nonprofits have seen an increase in the number of families that have needed assistance this year. Feeding the Gulf Coast plans to distribute nearly 200,000 lbs. of food to […]
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Rain and storms headed our way later tonight…

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A system working its way east along the Gulf Coast will bring us rain and storms for tonight into the overnight hours and into Tuesday morning. The first showers should enter our area around 8pm-10pm and then increase in coverage from west to east overnight. Rain and a few storms will be around for the morning commute on Tuesday. After that, the rain moves out to the east.
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Rain on the way for overnight into Tuesday

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Thankfully it’ll be warmer today than it was Sunday afternoon. We’ll reach the mid 60s later this afternoon with a gradual increase in clouds. We remain dry today, but some much needed rain will roll through here late tonight and early tomorrow thanks to a gulf low. Rain coverage will be at 70%. Severe weather is unlikely due to warm unstable air remaining offshore. Most of this will be straight rain as it moves from west to east and then exits the area during the day Tuesday.
MOBILE, AL
Atmore Advance

World’s Toughest Mudder being held

People from all over the globe are competing in the World’s Toughest Mudder (WTM) off Ewing Farm Road in Atmore today and tomorrow. The WTM is a 24-hour extreme endurance experience, where participants complete a 5-mile loop as many times as possible until Sunday at noon. The course is...
ATMORE, AL
AL.com

How Democratic ‘discouragement’ allowed GOP to flex its muscle in Mobile, Madison counties

Republicans continued their dominance in Alabama by squashing any surprises and swamping Democrats in competitive contests in two of the state’s largest counties. Mobile and Madison counties standout because they trail only Jefferson County -- the state’s largest Democratic stronghold – in population size. But neither county has a Democrat in charge of a countywide office, and Tuesday’s election results suggest that Republicans have little reason to sweat.
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Semmes man extradited to Alabama for threats against a public official

SARALAND, Ala. (WALA) - A Semmes man was extradited back to Alabama today from the Escambia County Florida Sheriff’s Office. Justice Clyde Morgan had a warrant for making terroristic threats back on October 07, 2022. According to authorities, a warrant was issued for Morgan after the results of an investigation found he had threatened a public official in Saraland.
SEMMES, AL
