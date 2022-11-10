Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
An Alabama Woman Helps Catch Thieves at Dick's Sporting Goods That Recently Used Her Stolen Debit Card, Find Out HowZack LoveDaphne, AL
4 Great Seafood Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Baldwin County Boss Babes to host 2022 Holiday MarketAna KimberBaldwin County, AL
4 Great Seafood Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Head to Wales West RV Park Pumpkin Patch Express and Scary Night Train for some Halloween funAna KimberSilverhill, AL
Related
South Alabama looking to increase accountability, urgency this week vs. Southern Miss
South Alabama is 8-2 for the first time in the program’s FBS history, and at 5-1 in the Sun Belt Conference remains alive to win its first league championship in football. Still, head coach Kane Wommack sees plenty he’d like to fix in his team as it prepares for a trip to Southern Miss (5-5, 3-3 Sun Belt) on Saturday. Chief among the issues is the Jaguars’ status as the most-penalized team in the country.
How to Watch: No. 18 Alabama Basketball at South Alabama
The Crimson Tide hits the road for the first time this season for a late tipoff in Mobile.
Nate Oats wants crimson tint to Alabama vs. South Alabama game in Mitchell Center
The next stop on Alabama’s hoops tour of the state is Mobile’s Mitchell Center. After playing games in Birmingham and Huntsville over the past three seasons, the Tide will head to the gulf coast Tuesday night for a road game at South Alabama. In a part of the...
Auburn edge Eku Leota accepts Senior Bowl invite
Auburn edge Eku Leota is officially heading to Mobile. Leota on Monday accepted his invite to the 2023 Senior Bowl, making him the first of five Auburn players who received invites last week to commit to participating in the annual all-star game/scouting event. Along with Leota, fellow edge defender Derick Hall, linebacker Owen Pappoe, and defensive backs Nehemiah Pritchett and D.J. James received invites last Thursday, when interim coach Cadillac Williams presented them during the team’s practice -- which included the players getting Reese’s Cups “baths.”
South Alabama surges to 38-21 win over Texas State, but Wommack still sees room for improvement
Perhaps a sign of South Alabama’s growth as a football program is that the Jaguars can win a conference game by 17 points and still be largely unsatisfied. Carter Bradley threw four touchdown passes and the Jaguars’ defense held visiting Texas State to just 230 total yards in a 38-21 victory on Saturday at Hancock Whitney Stadium. However, head coach Kane Wommack had something of a bad taste in his mouth after his team was penalized 11 times for 121 yards and gave up three touchdowns in the second half.
Instant Analysis: South Alabama turns back Texas State 38-21 despite sloppy 2nd half
South Alabama held off a second-half rally by Texas State to win 38-21 on Saturday at Hancock Whitney Stadium, and tied a program record for Sun Belt Conference victories in a season. Carter Bradley threw for 274 yards and four touchdown passes as the Jaguars improved to 8-2 overall, 5-1...
Alabama WR commit Ryan Williams has 34 touchdowns, ‘limitless’ potential
Saraland head coach Jeff Kelly describes wide receiver Ryan Williams’ potential as simply “limitless.”. The sophomore Alabama commit accounted for 6 total touchdowns in the Spartans’ 56-31 victory at Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa on Friday in the second round of the Class 6A playoffs and now has 34 touchdowns for the season.
5-time state champion baseball coach Talley Haines steps down at Mobile Christian
One of Alabama’s most successful baseball coaches during the last decade has stepped down. Mobile Christian’s Talley Haines told AL.com Tuesday morning he has resigned as the school’s athletic director and head baseball coach. Haines led the Leopards to five state titles in 11 years at the school, including the last two Class 4A titles.
utv44.com
Jackson State takes home the win as the Gulf Coast Challenge comes to a close
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — The ultimate HBCU experience played ball Saturday in Mobile!. The big football matchup between the Bulldogs of Alabama A&M vs. Tigers of Jackson State University lead by Deion Sanders or as most call him “Coach Prime” packed out Ladd PEEBLES Stadium. The final...
AL.com Power 25: Hoover, Theodore top rankings entering Round 3 of the playoffs
The top team in Class 7A and the top team in Class 6A also top this week’s AL.com Power 25 rankings entering Round 3 of the 2022 playoffs. Class 7A Hoover, winners of 11 straight, is No. 1 again this week heading into its semifinal rematch against rival Thompson.
Foley, November 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice
The Theodore High School basketball team will have a game with Foley High School on November 14, 2022, 14:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
4 Great Seafood Places in Alabama
If you live in Alabama and you love eating seafood, this article is for you because below I have put together a list of four amazing seafood places in Alabama that are well-known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so definitely give them a try if you haven't already.
WALA-TV FOX10
Alabama lists eight Mobile County schools as ‘failing,’ but officials tout improvements
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Alabama’s latest list of “failing” schools names eight in Mobile County, but officials highlighted improvement by two schools that were on previous assessments. This is the first failing schools list in three years because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Mobile County list includes...
List of free Thanksgiving food distributions along the Gulf Coast
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Dozens of food distributions are happening along the Gulf Coast to provide help before Thanksgiving. As the price of groceries remains inflated, nonprofits have seen an increase in the number of families that have needed assistance this year. Feeding the Gulf Coast plans to distribute nearly 200,000 lbs. of food to […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Rain and storms headed our way later tonight…
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A system working its way east along the Gulf Coast will bring us rain and storms for tonight into the overnight hours and into Tuesday morning. The first showers should enter our area around 8pm-10pm and then increase in coverage from west to east overnight. Rain and a few storms will be around for the morning commute on Tuesday. After that, the rain moves out to the east.
WALA-TV FOX10
Rain on the way for overnight into Tuesday
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Thankfully it’ll be warmer today than it was Sunday afternoon. We’ll reach the mid 60s later this afternoon with a gradual increase in clouds. We remain dry today, but some much needed rain will roll through here late tonight and early tomorrow thanks to a gulf low. Rain coverage will be at 70%. Severe weather is unlikely due to warm unstable air remaining offshore. Most of this will be straight rain as it moves from west to east and then exits the area during the day Tuesday.
Atmore Advance
World’s Toughest Mudder being held
People from all over the globe are competing in the World’s Toughest Mudder (WTM) off Ewing Farm Road in Atmore today and tomorrow. The WTM is a 24-hour extreme endurance experience, where participants complete a 5-mile loop as many times as possible until Sunday at noon. The course is...
How Democratic ‘discouragement’ allowed GOP to flex its muscle in Mobile, Madison counties
Republicans continued their dominance in Alabama by squashing any surprises and swamping Democrats in competitive contests in two of the state’s largest counties. Mobile and Madison counties standout because they trail only Jefferson County -- the state’s largest Democratic stronghold – in population size. But neither county has a Democrat in charge of a countywide office, and Tuesday’s election results suggest that Republicans have little reason to sweat.
An Alabama Woman Helps Catch Thieves at Dick's Sporting Goods That Recently Used Her Stolen Debit Card, Find Out How
A woman from Daphne, AL goes to the police station to file a report that her debit card was stolen when she receives fraud alert texts that help the police find the thieves quickly. Find out what the police find on the men.
WALA-TV FOX10
Semmes man extradited to Alabama for threats against a public official
SARALAND, Ala. (WALA) - A Semmes man was extradited back to Alabama today from the Escambia County Florida Sheriff’s Office. Justice Clyde Morgan had a warrant for making terroristic threats back on October 07, 2022. According to authorities, a warrant was issued for Morgan after the results of an investigation found he had threatened a public official in Saraland.
AL.com
Birmingham, AL
204K+
Followers
62K+
Post
72M+
Views
ABOUT
AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.https://www.al.com
Comments / 0