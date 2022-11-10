Read full article on original website
NBC San Diego
Gunman Draws Long Sentence for Shootout With Police at San Diego Convention Center
A man who engaged in a shootout with a Harbor Police officer outside the San Diego Convention Center was sentenced Monday to 45 years to life in state prison. Daniel Quiroz, 31, was convicted earlier this year of attempted murder and assault with a semi-automatic firearm counts for the March 1, 2021, shooting that unfolded near Fifth Avenue and Harbor Drive.
17-year-old boy stabbed to death at Chula Vista house party identified
CHULA VISTA, Calif. — A 17-year-old boy who was killed in a house party stabbing in Chula Vista was identified to CBS 8 by his mother. Mateo Castillo, 17, was at a house party in the 900 block of Rigley Street in the Sunbow neighborhood of Chula Vista on November 12 when he was involved in an altercation at a house party, according to Chula Vista police.
NBC San Diego
Deadly Shooting in Chollas View Prompts SWAT Standoff, Manhunt
A SWAT team was called Monday after a shooting in the Chollas View neighborhood of San Diego left a man dead, police said. The shooting was reported before 7 a.m. outside a home near the intersection of Hilltop and 44th streets. SDPD Lt. Adam Sharki said one person was found...
Man arrested for allegedly shooting woman in Escondido
A 35-year-old man has been taken into custody following a shooting that left a woman injured in Escondido Sunday.
NBC San Diego
San Diego Teen Accused of Having 23 Guns, 1,000 Doses of Acid, 3 Kilos of Coke and $50K in Cash Enters Plea
A young man suspected of trafficking in an array of drugs and large numbers of guns, including assault rifles, was in court in downtown San Diego on Monday. Harrison Lee Stone, 18, was arrested Wednesday as part of SWAT raids at two homes, according to the San Diego Police Department. On Monday, he pleaded not guilty on 15 felony counts.
Homicide investigation underway after fatal shooting in Chollas View neighborhood
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — An argument between neighbors in Chollas View Monday led to a shooting that left a men dead, according to investigators. The fatal gunfire in the 700 block of 44th Street was reported shortly after 6 a.m., according to the San Diego Police Department. Paramedics...
Neighbors in Chula Vista react to violent house party that turned deadly
Neighbors describe young people scattering, jumping over fences and streaming out of a home, where a house party had been going on for hours.
Car fire set by enraged ex-boyfriend spreads to woman's National City home with 11-year-old daughter inside
NATIONAL CITY, Calif. — National City police arrested a man who could face charges of attempted homicide, elder abuse, child abuse, and arson after he set his ex-girlfriend's National City mobile home ablaze following a domestic dispute, according to officials. National City Firefighters responded to reports of a structure...
Suspect arrested in Fallbrook hit-and-run that killed motorcyclist
A 32-year-old motorcyclist from Fallbrook was struck and killed by a pickup truck on Saturday, according to the California Highway Patrol.
NBC San Diego
Body Found in La Mesa ID'd as Missing 17-Year-Old
A body that was found behind a business in La Mesa earlier this year, has been identified as a 17-year-old who was reported missing, police said. The La Mesa Police Department said a body was found behind a business in the 7900 block of El Cajon Boulevard in March 2022 that appeared to be that of a woman but had no identifying information on her.
eastcountymagazine.org
BODY FOUND IN LA MESA IDENTIFIED AS EL CAJON TEEN MISSING SINCE FEBRUARY: REWARD OFFERED FOR INFORMATION
November 13, 2022 (San Diego’s East County) – The San Diego Count Medical Examiner has identified a body found on March 13 as that of Cassidy Hopwood, according to El Cajon Police. Hopwood, an El Cajon resident, was reported missing in February. Both La Mesa and El Cajon...
NBC San Diego
14-Year-Old With Memory Loss Missing Following SeaWorld Band Trip: SDPD
San Diego police searched Monday for a 14-year-old at-risk boy who disappeared while at SeaWorld with his high school band. Around 7 p.m. that same day, Escondido Police said the boy had been found.
Teen who disappeared during SeaWorld San Diego visit found safe
San Diego Police announced Monday that a 14-year-old at-risk boy who disappeared while at SeaWorld with his high school band has been found.
Valley Roadrunner
Search continues for 14-year-old VC boy missing at Sea World
Search and rescue dogs are being employed by San Diego Police Department in their search for a Valley Center teenage, Angel-Rodas-Ramirez, 14, missing from Sea World last night. The Valley Center-Pauma Unified School District is working with San Diego Police, Sea World and parents to try to find 14-year-old Angel...
NBC San Diego
San Diego Rock Church Pastor Breaks Silence on Former Church Elder Charged With Child-Abuse Death
San Diego Rock Church Pastor Miles McPherson spoke publicly Sunday about the death of 11-year-old Aarabella McCormack. It was the first time he addressed the adopted child’s alleged killing and the arrest of three former church members in connection with her death. That included her adoptive mother Leticia McCormack, and that woman’s parents.
NBC San Diego
San Diego Teen Had Caches of Guns, $50K in Cash, 3 Kilos of Coke and a Thousand Hits of Acid: SDPD
A young man suspected of trafficking in an array of drugs and large numbers of guns, including assault rifles, was behind bars in San Diego Friday. Harrison Lee Stone, 18, was arrested Wednesday as part of SWAT raids at two homes, according to the San Diego Police Department. At a...
Deputies Report Man Shot in Leg Outside a Liquor Store in Encinitas
A 30-year-old man was shot in the leg outside a liquor store in Encinitas on Friday night and the shooter fled the scene. San Diego County Sheriff‘s deputies were called at 9:45 p.m. Friday to the Santa Fe Liquor Store in the 500 block of Santa Fe Drive where the victim sought help after being shot, said Lt. Christopher Lawrence.
Clarified: County Hospitals See Manageable Increase in Respiratory Illnesses
The number of influenza, COVID-19 and RSV cases continues to climb in San Diego County, but local hospitals Monday clarified that they are not seeing a massive spike in hospitalizations or being forced to use overflow tents as triage. The local health systems officials said they felt the need to...
San Diego Humane Society’s emergency response team rescues horse
A horse was rescued by the San Diego Humane Society’s Emergency Response Team in Escondido on Saturday, said a spokesperson for the organization.
El Cajon community raving over 99-cent Tijuana-style tacos
EL CAJON, Calif. — No, your eyes aren't deceiving you – an El Cajon taqueria slips Tijuana-style tacos for 99 cents. El Cilantro Mexican Grill in the El Cajon area of San Diego County has drawn many food lovers and curious individuals to see what all the hype is about.
