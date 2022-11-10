ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

NBC San Diego

Gunman Draws Long Sentence for Shootout With Police at San Diego Convention Center

A man who engaged in a shootout with a Harbor Police officer outside the San Diego Convention Center was sentenced Monday to 45 years to life in state prison. Daniel Quiroz, 31, was convicted earlier this year of attempted murder and assault with a semi-automatic firearm counts for the March 1, 2021, shooting that unfolded near Fifth Avenue and Harbor Drive.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS 8

17-year-old boy stabbed to death at Chula Vista house party identified

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — A 17-year-old boy who was killed in a house party stabbing in Chula Vista was identified to CBS 8 by his mother. Mateo Castillo, 17, was at a house party in the 900 block of Rigley Street in the Sunbow neighborhood of Chula Vista on November 12 when he was involved in an altercation at a house party, according to Chula Vista police.
CHULA VISTA, CA
NBC San Diego

Deadly Shooting in Chollas View Prompts SWAT Standoff, Manhunt

A SWAT team was called Monday after a shooting in the Chollas View neighborhood of San Diego left a man dead, police said. The shooting was reported before 7 a.m. outside a home near the intersection of Hilltop and 44th streets. SDPD Lt. Adam Sharki said one person was found...
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

Body Found in La Mesa ID'd as Missing 17-Year-Old

A body that was found behind a business in La Mesa earlier this year, has been identified as a 17-year-old who was reported missing, police said. The La Mesa Police Department said a body was found behind a business in the 7900 block of El Cajon Boulevard in March 2022 that appeared to be that of a woman but had no identifying information on her.
LA MESA, CA
Valley Roadrunner

Search continues for 14-year-old VC boy missing at Sea World

Search and rescue dogs are being employed by San Diego Police Department in their search for a Valley Center teenage, Angel-Rodas-Ramirez, 14, missing from Sea World last night. The Valley Center-Pauma Unified School District is working with San Diego Police, Sea World and parents to try to find 14-year-old Angel...
SAN DIEGO, CA

