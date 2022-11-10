TAMPA, Fla. — A woman was killed when she was hit by a car early Tuesday morning while trying to cross the street in Tampa, police said. Tampa police officers said the crash happened just after 4 a.m. on N. 22nd Avenue in the area between E. Henry Avenue and E. Clifton Street. The driver reportedly told police the woman — who reportedly wasn't in a designated crosswalk — stepped into the car's path and didn't give the driver enough time to break and avoid hitting her.

