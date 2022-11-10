Read full article on original website
fox13news.com
No arrests after man dragged by hit-and-run driver on Orient Road
TAMPA, Fla. - The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating a driver they say hit and dragged a man on Orient Road before speeding off, leaving the man for dead. According to investigators, a man was walking in the middle of Orient Road, just south of...
11-year-old injured after hit-and-run in Polk County; suspect turns himself in
An 11-year-old child is recovering after a hit-and-run Tuesday morning, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office.
fox13news.com
Poinciana driver arrested after fleeing from crash that left 11-year-old child with broken leg, deputies say
POINCIANA, Fla. - A child was hospitalized with a broken leg after a Poinciana driver crashed into the 11-year-old and fled. The man behind the wheel was arrested, deputies said. The incident occurred Tuesday around 8 a.m. at the intersection of Cedar Side Drive and Rio Grande Canyon Loop. According...
fox13news.com
Woman dies after walking into path of vehicle while trying to cross Tampa road, police say
TAMPA, Fla. - Tampa police are investigating a deadly pedestrian crash that occurred Tuesday morning. Just after 4 a.m., a female pedestrian was struck by a vehicle as she attempted to cross 22nd Street near the East Henry Avenue intersection. Police said she was not in a crosswalk. "According to...
Lakeland Police Want To Speak With This Man In Reference To Stolen Bike Trailer
LAKELAND, Fla. – Can you identify the subject pictured above who detectives would like to speak with related to a burglary at a residence in the area of Lake Beulah Drive. Police say an Instep Quick-N-EZ double-tow bike trailer, neon yellow in color, was stolen
fox13news.com
Polk County child struck by vehicle in Poinciana neighborhood
POINCIANA, Fla. - A child was hit by a vehicle in a Poinciana neighborhood. The incident occurred Tuesday morning on Rio Grande Forest Lane. There is no word yet on what led up to the collision. According to the Polk County Sheriff's Office, the child has a broken leg. :...
fox13news.com
St. Pete officer justified in fatally shooting man armed with mother's handgun, state attorney rules
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - A St. Petersburg police officer was justified in a September shooting that killed a man who refused to drop a weapon, according to a review by the State Attorney's Office. State Attorney Bruce Barlett sent a letter to Chief Anthony Holloway Monday, stating that the officer...
Man arrested after shooting, killing guest at New Port Richey house party: PCSO
A man was arrested and charged with second-degree murder after a shooting on Saturday night left one person dead at a house party in New Port Richey, according to the Pasco County Sheriff's Office.
Lake Wales woman arrested in search for ‘armed and dangerous suspect’, who remains at large
Lake Wales police arrested a woman in connection to a wanted suspect, who they said is still on the run and is considered armed and dangerous.
Silver Alert Canceled For Missing 83-Year-Old Hillsborough County Man, Located Safe
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. – The Silver Alert has been canceled as Mr. Rembert was located. He is safe and uninjured. A Silver Alert was been issued for an 83-year-old man missing out of Hillsborough County. The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Herbert
4th person arrested after woman's body found burned in St. Pete alley
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A 43-year-old man has become the fourth person arrested for setting a body on fire in a St. Petersburg alley in August, according to an arrest affidavit. Martellish Hale was charged with abuse of a dead body — the same charge 64-year-old Julie Heltman Curran,...
fox13news.com
Surveillance video shows moment when Poinciana hit-and-run driver collided with child
In this surveillance footage, the driver is seen crashing into an 11-year-old child. Polk County deputies said the driver fled but turned himself in that morning. The child was taken to a nearby hospital and has a broken leg.
‘It’s a nightmare’: Victims’ families asking for answers as Central Florida violence increases
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — In a nearly three-week span, there have been four people killed and six others injured in shootings in Orange County. Primecia Nixon who lost her brother Anthony Nixon to violence on Oct. 27 said her life since has been like a nightmare. >>> STREAM CHANNEL...
73-year-old woman dies, another driver seriously hurt after crash in Winter Haven
WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — A woman died after a car crashed into her SUV Sunday evening in Polk County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash happened just after 7 p.m. on Lucerne Park Road (State Road 544), east of Wildflower Drive in Winter Haven. Troopers say a...
1 dead after 5-car collision in Highlands County
The Florida Highway Patrol said one person is dead after a five-car crash in Highlands County on Monday.
10NEWS
Twin siblings identified as 2 people electrocuted in Central Florida following Nicole's impacts
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A pair of twin siblings have been identified as the two people who died Thursday after they came in contact with a downed power line in the Orange County area left in the wake of Tropical Storm Nicole, according to a GoFundMe. The brother and...
Woman dies after being hit by car in Tampa
TAMPA, Fla. — A woman was killed when she was hit by a car early Tuesday morning while trying to cross the street in Tampa, police said. Tampa police officers said the crash happened just after 4 a.m. on N. 22nd Avenue in the area between E. Henry Avenue and E. Clifton Street. The driver reportedly told police the woman — who reportedly wasn't in a designated crosswalk — stepped into the car's path and didn't give the driver enough time to break and avoid hitting her.
Lawyers argue over Polk County quadruple homicide suspect’s medical records at VA
Prosecutors are trying to gain access to years of medical records from a Tampa VA hospital involving a Marine accused of killing four members of a north Lakeland family, including a three-month-old baby, in September 2021.
Sheriff's office: Deadly shooting stemmed from argument in New Port Richey
NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — The Pasco County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that left one person dead in New Port Richey Saturday evening. Just before 10 p.m., sheriff's deputies responded to the area of Magnolia Valley Drive and Raintree Drive. That's where they found one person dead, the sheriff's office said in a news release.
fox13news.com
Florida toddler found dead in retention pond after wandering away from home, deputies say
WINTER SPRINGS, Fla. - A three-year-old boy, who was at the center of a Florida Missing Child Alert on Sunday, has been found dead, according to the Seminole County Sheriff's Office. The agency said members of its dive team located the body of 3-year-old Axel Caballero in a nearby retention...
