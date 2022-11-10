CULLMAN, Ala. – UPDATE 6:40 p.m: Cullman Police Department released the following statement. “This evening at approximately 5:19 pm Cullman City Communications received a call about a robbery at Factory Connection. The subject was wearing a camo jacket, blue jeans, a gray hat and was wearing an orange colored mask. The subject was armed. This is believed to be an isolated incident and we do not believe there is any danger to the community. If anyone has any information about this incident please contact the Cullman Police Department’s Investigation division.” _____________________________________ According to Cullman Police Department Assistant Chief David Nassetta a robbery recently took place at Factory Connection on Monday evening. Factory Connection is located in the Town Square Shopping Center. Details are still coming in at this time and the story will be updated.

