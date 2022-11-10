Read full article on original website
S. R. Elliott
5d ago
Darby gave the victim 11 seconds before he fired, he was last & least senior on scene. If he acted within Policy, both he and, the Policy Makers, need to be let go!
Melissa Teague
5d ago
ok how many others were denied a public trial during pandemic? just bc u was an officer of the law you get no special privileges.... murder is murder.
Jimmy Spencer formally sentenced to death following triple murder conviction
Spencer was found guilty of seven counts of capital murder on October 26 for the killings of Marie Martin, her 7-year-old great-grandson Colton Lee, and her neighbor Martha Reliford in Guntersville in July 2018.
WHNT-TV
Jimmy Spencer Sentenced to Death for Guntersville Triple Murder
More here: https://whnt.com/news/northeast-alabama/jimmy-spencer-sentenced-to-death-following-triple-murder-conviction/. Jimmy Spencer Sentenced to Death for Guntersville …. More here: https://whnt.com/news/northeast-alabama/jimmy-spencer-sentenced-to-death-following-triple-murder-conviction/. Dispatchers Wanted!. First responders can often be the difference maker in a life-or-death situation. Scottsboro Set to Vote on Medical Cannabis Dispensaries. The Scottsboro City Council is set to vote on whether to allow medical cannabis...
Alabama man delivering produce to Tennessee school allegedly caught with 7.6 ounces of fentanyl
A produce driver making a delivery to Sewanee Elementary School was busted by a Franklin County, Tennessee, school resource officer based on the suspected smell of marijuana as the truck passed by last week, authorities there said. When school resource officer Josh Alexander was welcoming students Thursday morning at the...
WAAY-TV
Family of Lincoln Co. escaped inmate says escape was not planned
One inmate is dead and another is back in jail after the two escaped from the Lincoln County, Tennessee, jail's work release program. Inmates Michael Bowden and Eric Short were found across state lines in Morgan County on Sunday morning, 24 hours after the escape. Michael Bowden's family told WAAY...
WAAY-TV
Sources: Murderer caught trying to escape Limestone Correctional Facility
An inmate serving a life sentence for murder made it to the outer perimeter fence at Limestone Correctional Facility in Harvest before being recaptured, WAAY has learned. The Alabama Department of Corrections will only confirm an inmate was “out of place” on Saturday at the state's largest high security prison.
Ex-Marine shoots, kills would-be robber at north Alabama gas station, sheriff says
Limestone County officials said a man shot and killed an armed robber exiting an Ardmore gas station Monday night. According to the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office, Athens police responded to a store robbery Monday night in the 200 block of U.S. 31 and obtained a description of the robber and his getaway vehicle.
Funeral arrangements for Marshall County’s Chief Deputy Steve Guthrie
Visitation with Guthrie's family is set for November 20, from 2 - 4 p.m. at the Albertville Fine Arts Center. The funeral service will immediately follow, starting at 4 p.m.
CPD confirms robbery at Factory Connection
CULLMAN, Ala. – UPDATE 6:40 p.m: Cullman Police Department released the following statement. “This evening at approximately 5:19 pm Cullman City Communications received a call about a robbery at Factory Connection. The subject was wearing a camo jacket, blue jeans, a gray hat and was wearing an orange colored mask. The subject was armed. This is believed to be an isolated incident and we do not believe there is any danger to the community. If anyone has any information about this incident please contact the Cullman Police Department’s Investigation division.” _____________________________________ According to Cullman Police Department Assistant Chief David Nassetta a robbery recently took place at Factory Connection on Monday evening. Factory Connection is located in the Town Square Shopping Center. Details are still coming in at this time and the story will be updated.
Preliminary hearing set for man charged with murdering wife
A preliminary hearing is set to be held on November 15 for an Athens man charged with killing his wife, court records show.
WAFF
Witness shoots, kills alleged robber in Limestone County
One of four teenagers involved in Decatur single-vehicle wreck has died from their injuries. One of four teenagers involved in Decatur single-vehicle wreck has died from their injuries. Police officer involved in one of two wrecks on Memorial Pkwy. Updated: 9 hours ago. Police officer involved in one of two...
How Democratic ‘discouragement’ allowed GOP to flex its muscle in Mobile, Madison counties
Republicans continued their dominance in Alabama by squashing any surprises and swamping Democrats in competitive contests in two of the state’s largest counties. Mobile and Madison counties standout because they trail only Jefferson County -- the state’s largest Democratic stronghold – in population size. But neither county has a Democrat in charge of a countywide office, and Tuesday’s election results suggest that Republicans have little reason to sweat.
72-year-old man killed in Cullman crash
CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A 72-year-old Cullman man was killed in a single-vehicle crash Monday afternoon. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, James Caudle was transported to UAB Hospital after the vehicle he was driving left the roadway and struck a tree. He died at the hospital due to his injuries. The crash […]
Multiple law enforcement agencies conducting death investigation in north Alabama
Multiple law enforcement agencies are conducting a death investigation Monday night in north Alabama, according to the Limestone County Sheriff Office. The sheriff’s office is assisting Ardmore police in the probe in the 26000 block of Main Street in Ardmore. Further details were not released other than the sheriff’s...
Athens police investigating after robbery
Athens Police Chief Floyd Johnson said his department is investigating after a robbery Monday.
Gadsden man arrested in Elkmont, charged with drug trafficking
A man from Gadsden is facing several drug and gun-related charges after he was arrested in Elkmont last week.
WAAY-TV
Appeals court hears oral arguments in former Huntsville police officer William Darby's case
The fate of a former Huntsville police officer's fight to overturn his murder conviction is now in the hands of Alabama's court of criminal appeals. William Darby is appealing his murder conviction for the 2018 shooting death of Jeffery Parker. The fatal officer-involved shooting was recorded by police body cameras.
Alabama House Democrats reelect Anthony Daniels of Huntsville as minority leader
The Alabama House Democratic caucus reelected Rep. Anthony Daniels of Huntsville as House minority leader on Monday. Daniels, a former teacher who was elected to the House of Representatives in 2014, has held the leadership position since the caucus first picked him in 2017. The 28-member caucus also elected Rep....
FOUND: Lincoln County inmate search ends
The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office in Tennessee are searching for two inmates.
WAAY-TV
Killen Police, Limestone Co. Sheriff's Office add new drop boxes for unwanted or expired medications
Residents in Lauderdale and Limestone counties now have another option for getting rid of unwanted or expired medications that doesn't involve waiting until the next Drug Take Back Day event. Killen Police Department and the Limestone County Sheriff's Office each announced the addition of a new, permanent dropoff box at...
WAFF
3 pounds of meth seized in Morgan County drug bust
One of four teenagers involved in Decatur single-vehicle wreck has died from their injuries. One of four teenagers involved in Decatur single-vehicle wreck has died from their injuries. Police officer involved in one of two wrecks on Memorial Pkwy. Updated: 4 hours ago. Police officer involved in one of two...
