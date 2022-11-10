Read full article on original website
Between $1 Billion and $2 Billion of FTX Customer Funds Have Disappeared, SBF Had a Secret ‘Back Door' to Transfer Billions: Report
Reuters reports that at least $1 billion worth of customer funds have vanished from the failed crypto exchange. Two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters that ex-CEO Sam Bankman-Fried transferred $10 billion of customer funds from FTX to the digital asset trading house, Alameda Research. As Sam Bankman-Fried's FTX...
FTX Users Appear to Be Cashing Out of Bankrupt Crypto Exchange Through a Bahamas Loophole
Analysis by Argus found unusual trading patterns that suggest "desperate" customers are relying on FTX users in the Bahamas to withdraw their money. Some have been buying NFTs that appear to be owned by Bahamian citizens, at astronomical prices. In one case, a digital collectible that traded for $9 three weeks ago sold for $10 million.
Investors Bought Nearly $7 Billion in Series I Bonds in October. Here's the Best Time to Cash Them in, Experts Say
Investors purchased nearly $7 billion in Series I bonds in October, according to the U.S. Department of the Treasury. If you're one of the masses of new I bond owners, there are a few things to weigh before cashing in your assets, experts say. If you're one of the masses...
5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Tuesday
Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. Stocks fell Monday, snapping a strong two-day win streak following better-than-expected inflation data. Will it be enough to stop the momentum in what's been an otherwise good month, though? What Federal Reserve officials say as they chew over a fresh round of economic data will likely have a lot to do with it. On Monday, we had a little taste of this push and pull. Fed Vice Chair Lael Brainard sounded a more dovish note about potentially easing off rate increases, which the central bank has been using to fight inflation, while Fed Governor Christopher Waller said the market was getting ahead of itself. Get ready for more Fed speak, too. Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker, Fed Governor Lisa Cook and Fed Vice Chair for Supervision Michael Barr are all set to talk Tuesday. Read live market updates here.
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Oatly, Amazon, Hasbro and More
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Oatly – Shares of the oat-based drinks maker tumbled 12.65% after the company reported a larger-than-expected quarterly loss and revenue that fell short of consensus. Oatly cited China Covid restrictions, production challenges and a stronger U.S. dollar for the weakness in its performance.
Ad Market Worse Than During Lows of the Pandemic, Says Warner Bros Discovery CEO David Zaslav
Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav spoke Tuesday at RBC's 2022 Global TIMT Conference in New York. Zaslav said the advertising market was weaker than at any point during 2020's coronavirus pandemic. Zaslav said Discovery's merger with WarnerMedia has been "messier" than expected. The advertising market is currently weaker than...
Bezos Urges Consumers and Business Owners to Reduce Risk in the Face of a Likely Recession
Amazon Founder Jeff Bezos once again warned of the challenges of an economic recession. He urged consumers and small business owners to reduce their risk by holding cash and delaying big purchases. Many executives have recently warned of difficult economic times ahead, with a fresh wave of layoffs and cost...
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves After Hours: Taiwan Semiconductor, Paramount Global and More
Check out the companies making headlines in after-hours trading. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing — Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor jumped 6.4% after Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway said it now has a $4.1 billion stake in the company. It's a new position for Buffett's firm. Paramount Global — Shares of Paramount Global...
Panasonic and Redwood Materials Strike Multibillion-Dollar Battery Component Deal for U.S. Production
Battery recycling company Redwood Materials, founded by former Tesla CTO JB Straubel, will supply high-nickel cathode to Panasonic Energy starting in 2025. The deal is worth multiple billions, Straubel told CNBC without providing a specific figure. Panasonic Energy of North America, the largest supplier of battery cells for electric vehicles...
Treasury Yields Rise as Investors Consider Inflation Outlook, Future Fed Policy
Treasury yields climbed on Monday as markets scanned Federal Reserve speaker remarks and recent U.S. inflation figures for hints about the central bank's policy plans. The yield on the policy-sensitive 2-year Treasury was 7 basis points higher at 4.403%. The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield was last up by 4 basis points at 3.874%, remaining below the key 4% level.
India, Mexico and Southeast Asia Will Benefit From ‘the Great Diversification,' Australia's Kevin Rudd Says
For businesses seeking diversification into new markets, India, Mexico and Southeast Asia are top contenders, former Australian Prime Minister Kevin Rudd said Sunday. India in particular has seen a pivotal shift in economic policies over the past year that could turn it into a new market and manufacturing hub, Rudd said.
UK Property Market at Risk of Major Downturn as Recession Fears Loom
The U.K. property market could be on the verge of a major downturn, with some market watchers warning of a collapse in prices of up to 30%. New homebuyer enquiries plunged in October to their lowest level since the 2008 financial crash, the latest RICS housing surveyors report showed last week.
British Government to Usher in New Era of Austerity in Effort to Restore Market Confidence
Hunt is expected to announce tax rises and spending cuts totaling between £50 billion ($58.85 billion) and £60 billion per year as he tries to plug a substantial hole in the country's public finances. The Bank of England has projected that the U.K. is at the beginning of...
Retailers' Biggest Holiday Wish Is to Get Rid of All That Excess Inventory
Wall Street will pay attention to retailers' inventory levels during earnings reports. Excess merchandise has weighed on profits at Walmart, Target and other retailers. Inventory woes are expected to drive deeper discounts this holiday season. As some of the nation's largest retailers report quarterly earnings and revenue this week, Wall...
‘Huge Regime Shift': Active Managers See Boost From the Energy Trade
This may be the year for active managers investing heavily in the energy space — and commodity trading advisors, known as CTAs, appear to be among the winners. Dynamic Beta Investments' Andrew Beer is in the space. He co-runs the iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF, which is up 24% so far this year.
Wholesale Prices Rose 0.2% in October, Less Than Expected, as Inflation Eases
The producer price index rose 0.2% in October, below the 0.4% estimate. A significant contributor to the slowdown in wholesale inflation was a 0.1% decline in services, the first outright decline in that measure since November 2020. On a year-over-year basis, PPI rose 8% compared to an 8.4% increase in...
Alibaba's Cainiao Opens LatAm Headquarters in Brazil
BEIJING — Alibaba's logistics arm Cainiao announced Monday the opening of its Latin American headquarters in Sao Paulo, Brazil. The expansion comes as China's retail growth slows — Alibaba, for the first time, didn't release total sales for its flagship Singles' Day shopping festival that ended Friday. The company's international e-commerce platform AliExpress recently turned to South Korea and Brazil, in addition to a years-long attempt to push into Europe.
Endeavor to Pause New Hires Until End of the Year
Amid a broader economic downturn, Endeavor — the parent company of assets like agencies WME and IMG, sports league UFC and events firm On Location Experiences — is pausing new hires through the end of the year. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter while attending an RBC Capital Markets investor event, Endeavor president Mark Shapiro said that the firm will put in place a hiring freeze until 2023 but noted that the Beverly Hills-based conglomerate will be backfilling positions. The Endeavor executive emphasized that no broader cost-cutting would be instituted and travel/expenses, bonuses and spending would not be subject to review at this time. More from The Hollywood ReporterEndeavor Posts $1.2B in Revenue, Overall Loss In Q3 As Sports, Representation Make GainsEndeavor's IMG Sells Miss Universe Organization to Thailand's JKNA Slowdown in Content Spending? Ari Emanuel Says "I Don't See It" “The state of the business is strong, but we have to be responsible given the time of the year and the national economic environment,” Shapiro said. More to come.
