NBC Miami

FTX Users Appear to Be Cashing Out of Bankrupt Crypto Exchange Through a Bahamas Loophole

Analysis by Argus found unusual trading patterns that suggest "desperate" customers are relying on FTX users in the Bahamas to withdraw their money. Some have been buying NFTs that appear to be owned by Bahamian citizens, at astronomical prices. In one case, a digital collectible that traded for $9 three weeks ago sold for $10 million.
NBC Miami

5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Tuesday

Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. Stocks fell Monday, snapping a strong two-day win streak following better-than-expected inflation data. Will it be enough to stop the momentum in what's been an otherwise good month, though? What Federal Reserve officials say as they chew over a fresh round of economic data will likely have a lot to do with it. On Monday, we had a little taste of this push and pull. Fed Vice Chair Lael Brainard sounded a more dovish note about potentially easing off rate increases, which the central bank has been using to fight inflation, while Fed Governor Christopher Waller said the market was getting ahead of itself. Get ready for more Fed speak, too. Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker, Fed Governor Lisa Cook and Fed Vice Chair for Supervision Michael Barr are all set to talk Tuesday. Read live market updates here.
NBC Miami

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Oatly, Amazon, Hasbro and More

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Oatly – Shares of the oat-based drinks maker tumbled 12.65% after the company reported a larger-than-expected quarterly loss and revenue that fell short of consensus. Oatly cited China Covid restrictions, production challenges and a stronger U.S. dollar for the weakness in its performance.
NBC Miami

Ad Market Worse Than During Lows of the Pandemic, Says Warner Bros Discovery CEO David Zaslav

Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav spoke Tuesday at RBC's 2022 Global TIMT Conference in New York. Zaslav said the advertising market was weaker than at any point during 2020's coronavirus pandemic. Zaslav said Discovery's merger with WarnerMedia has been "messier" than expected. The advertising market is currently weaker than...
NBC Miami

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves After Hours: Taiwan Semiconductor, Paramount Global and More

Check out the companies making headlines in after-hours trading. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing — Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor jumped 6.4% after Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway said it now has a $4.1 billion stake in the company. It's a new position for Buffett's firm. Paramount Global — Shares of Paramount Global...
NBC Miami

Treasury Yields Rise as Investors Consider Inflation Outlook, Future Fed Policy

Treasury yields climbed on Monday as markets scanned Federal Reserve speaker remarks and recent U.S. inflation figures for hints about the central bank's policy plans. The yield on the policy-sensitive 2-year Treasury was 7 basis points higher at 4.403%. The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield was last up by 4 basis points at 3.874%, remaining below the key 4% level.
NBC Miami

UK Property Market at Risk of Major Downturn as Recession Fears Loom

The U.K. property market could be on the verge of a major downturn, with some market watchers warning of a collapse in prices of up to 30%. New homebuyer enquiries plunged in October to their lowest level since the 2008 financial crash, the latest RICS housing surveyors report showed last week.
NBC Miami

Retailers' Biggest Holiday Wish Is to Get Rid of All That Excess Inventory

Wall Street will pay attention to retailers' inventory levels during earnings reports. Excess merchandise has weighed on profits at Walmart, Target and other retailers. Inventory woes are expected to drive deeper discounts this holiday season. As some of the nation's largest retailers report quarterly earnings and revenue this week, Wall...
NBC Miami

‘Huge Regime Shift': Active Managers See Boost From the Energy Trade

This may be the year for active managers investing heavily in the energy space — and commodity trading advisors, known as CTAs, appear to be among the winners. Dynamic Beta Investments' Andrew Beer is in the space. He co-runs the iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF, which is up 24% so far this year.
NBC Miami

Wholesale Prices Rose 0.2% in October, Less Than Expected, as Inflation Eases

The producer price index rose 0.2% in October, below the 0.4% estimate. A significant contributor to the slowdown in wholesale inflation was a 0.1% decline in services, the first outright decline in that measure since November 2020. On a year-over-year basis, PPI rose 8% compared to an 8.4% increase in...
NBC Miami

Alibaba's Cainiao Opens LatAm Headquarters in Brazil

BEIJING — Alibaba's logistics arm Cainiao announced Monday the opening of its Latin American headquarters in Sao Paulo, Brazil. The expansion comes as China's retail growth slows — Alibaba, for the first time, didn't release total sales for its flagship Singles' Day shopping festival that ended Friday. The company's international e-commerce platform AliExpress recently turned to South Korea and Brazil, in addition to a years-long attempt to push into Europe.
The Hollywood Reporter

Endeavor to Pause New Hires Until End of the Year

Amid a broader economic downturn, Endeavor — the parent company of assets like agencies WME and IMG, sports league UFC and events firm On Location Experiences — is pausing new hires through the end of the year. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter while attending an RBC Capital Markets investor event, Endeavor president Mark Shapiro said that the firm will put in place a hiring freeze until 2023 but noted that the Beverly Hills-based conglomerate will be backfilling positions. The Endeavor executive emphasized that no broader cost-cutting would be instituted and travel/expenses, bonuses and spending would not be subject to review at this time. More from The Hollywood ReporterEndeavor Posts $1.2B in Revenue, Overall Loss In Q3 As Sports, Representation Make GainsEndeavor's IMG Sells Miss Universe Organization to Thailand's JKNA Slowdown in Content Spending? Ari Emanuel Says "I Don't See It" “The state of the business is strong, but we have to be responsible given the time of the year and the national economic environment,” Shapiro said. More to come.

