Fairbanks, AK

webcenterfairbanks.com

Troopers seize illicit narcotics and arrest lower 48 drug dealers in Fairbanks

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - Three men from Arizona were arrested in Fairbanks for trafficking narcotics from the lower 48 to Interior Alaska on Wednesday, November 10. According to the Alaska State Troopers (AST), more than 4,100 counterfeit oxycodone pills containing fentanyl were seized. Troopers also confiscated 88 grams of heroin...
FAIRBANKS, AK
webcenterfairbanks.com

Women Veterans share their stories and are celebrated for their service

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - Veterans Day is widely celebrated each year on November 11. November 9 is also a special commemorative day that honors women who have served in our Armed Forces and recognizes the accomplishments, contributions, duty, and sacrifice they have given to the nation and their families. On...
FAIRBANKS, AK
webcenterfairbanks.com

Festival Fairbanks hosts Veterans Day event at Westmark Hotel

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - Friday, November 11 is Veteran’s Day in the United States, a holiday honoring those who have served in the U.S. military. Known as Armistice Day until 1954, the day marks the armistice and ceasefire between allied forces and Germany in 1918, ending World War I.
FAIRBANKS, AK
kinyradio.com

UA Board of Regents adopts FY24 budgets and union contracts

Fairbanks, Alaska (KINY) - The University of Alaska Board of Regents approved the FY24 operating and capital budgets during its November 10-11 meeting. The operating budget includes a $5.2 million state funding increase to build capacity to train Alaskans for the workforce, provide better service to students, attract and retain high-quality faculty, and increase financial aid opportunities.
FAIRBANKS, AK
webcenterfairbanks.com

Begich, Bye, Palin and Peltola run for U.S. House of Representatives

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - Republicans Nick Begich and Sarah Palin, Libertarian Chris Bye and incumbent Democrat Mary Peltola are running for Alaska’s seat in the U.S. House of Representatives. Begich said Alaska has always offered the possibility of generational wealth. “As we think about the future of the state,...
ALASKA STATE
webcenterfairbanks.com

Fairbanks School District and ESSA announce impasse in contract negotiations

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - The Fairbanks North Star Borough School District and the Education Support Staff Association, a union which represents 750 district employees, have announced an impasse in contract negotiations. In a joint press release on Monday, November 7, the two groups agreed that the situation needs a mediator...
FAIRBANKS, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Man indicted for death of 1-year-old in Fairbanks

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTUU) - A Fairbanks man was indicted Thursday on charges of murder related to the death of his girlfriend’s 1-year-old child. Content Warning: This article contains information that some readers might find disturbing. Specific details have been omitted to protect the victims’ identities. According to a...
FAIRBANKS, AK
kinyradio.com

Young woman found deceased in accidental fire

North Pole, Alaska (KINY) - On Tuesday afternoon, the North Star Volunteer Fire Department received a report of a residential structure fire in North Pole. Crews found the 2-story single-family residence moderately involved around 12:55 p.m. While fire suppression efforts were underway, additional crews made entry into the structure and...
NORTH POLE, AK
webcenterfairbanks.com

Fairbanks man charged with 1st Degree Murder in Washington Drive homicide

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - Fairbanks Police Department (FPD) has reported a homicide that took place early this morning in the neighborhood of Washington Drive in Fairbanks. Around 2 a.m., Monday morning, a caller alerted the Fairbanks Communications Center stating that they had heard gunshots coming from a neighbor’s house, then witnessed a man walk out of the residence and throw a gun on the ground, according to a FPD press release.
FAIRBANKS, AK

