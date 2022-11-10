ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NBC San Diego

From Elon Musk to Sam Bankman-Fried, a Bad Week for Market Geniuses, But Was It Their Fault?

A chaotic week for Twitter and the collapse of crypto exchange FTX are the latest examples of how the lone genius model of capitalism can lead to governance failures. From Sam Bankman-Fried to Mark Zuckerberg, genius doesn't mean corporate governance should be an afterthought in how companies are run, says Yale leadership guru Jeffrey Sonnenfeld.
NBC San Diego

Sam Bankman-Fried's Alameda Quietly Used FTX Customer Funds for Trading, Say Sources

Alameda Research, a trading firm founded by Sam Bankman-Fried, was trading billions of dollars from FTX accounts and leveraging the exchange's native token as collateral, according to a source. Many employees and outside auditors were unaware that FTX did not have enough money to match customer withdrawals, the source says.
NBC San Diego

FTX Users Appear to Be Cashing Out of Bankrupt Crypto Exchange Through a Bahamas Loophole

Analysis by Argus found unusual trading patterns that suggest "desperate" customers are relying on FTX users in the Bahamas to withdraw their money. Some have been buying NFTs that appear to be owned by Bahamian citizens, at astronomical prices. In one case, a digital collectible that traded for $9 three weeks ago sold for $10 million.
NBC San Diego

European Markets Close Flat as Investors Assess Fed Outlook; DAX Up 20% From September Low

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European stocks closed mixed on Monday as investors assessed recent U.S. inflation data alongside a warning from a top Federal Reserve official. The pan-European Stoxx 600 closed up 0.1% provisionally, having struggled to break away from the flatline throughout the session. Technology...
NBC San Diego

European Markets Climb as Another Report Suggests Cooling U.S. Inflation

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European markets advanced on Tuesday after another report signaled that U.S. inflation could be slowing, boosting bets that the Federal Reserve may ease up on interest rate hikes. The pan-European Stoxx 600 was up 0.3% by mid-afternoon, gaining on the back of...
NBC San Diego

Top Wall Street Analysts Bet on These Stocks to Beat Market Volatility

The fall rally seems to have regained its strength this past week. A better-than-expected reading of the consumer price index last week lifted investor sentiment and pushed the Dow Jones Industrial Average to a 1,200-point jump on Thursday. The gains continued on Friday, and all three major averages advanced for the week.
NBC San Diego

‘We Will See Spectacular Failures': CEOs and Investors on What the End of Cheap Money Means for Tech

LISBON, Portugal — Once high-flying tech unicorns are now having their wings clipped as the era of easy money comes to an end. That was the message from the Web Summit tech conference in Lisbon, Portugal, earlier this month. Startup founders and investors took to the stage to warn fellow entrepreneurs that it was time to rein in costs and focus on fundamentals.
NBC San Diego

5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Tuesday

Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. Stocks fell Monday, snapping a strong two-day win streak following better-than-expected inflation data. Will it be enough to stop the momentum in what's been an otherwise good month, though? What Federal Reserve officials say as they chew over a fresh round of economic data will likely have a lot to do with it. On Monday, we had a little taste of this push and pull. Fed Vice Chair Lael Brainard sounded a more dovish note about potentially easing off rate increases, which the central bank has been using to fight inflation, while Fed Governor Christopher Waller said the market was getting ahead of itself. Get ready for more Fed speak, too. Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker, Fed Governor Lisa Cook and Fed Vice Chair for Supervision Michael Barr are all set to talk Tuesday. Read live market updates here.
NBC San Diego

S&P 500, Nasdaq Close Lower to Snap Two-Day Rally, Dow Sheds 200 Points

Check here for real-time updates of the U.S. stock market. Stocks fell to start the week as investors took a pause from last week's big rally and digested a slew of corporate and economic news. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 211.16 points, or 0.6%, to 33,536.70. The S&P 500...
NBC San Diego

Dow Rises 200 Points After Another Report Hints That Inflation Could Be Slowing

Stocks rose Tuesday after another report signaled that inflation could be slowing, reigniting a rally in equities. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 202 points, or 0.6%. The S&P 500 added 1.4% and the Nasdaq Composite gained 2.3%. The producer price index, a measure of wholesale inflation, rose 0.2% for...
Cheddar News

Stocks Gain Ground After Wholesale Inflation Eases in U.S.

"By Damian J. TroiseStocks rose broadly in midday trading on Wall Street Tuesday after the government reported another decline in the pace of wholesale price inflation last month, the latest glimpse of hope that inflationary pressures in the U.S. might be easing.The S&P 500 index rose 1.5% as of 11:54 a.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 224 points, or 0.7%, to 33,764 and the Nasdaq rose 2.5%.Technology stocks and retailers had some of the biggest gains. Apple jumped 3.1%. Walmart surged 7.5% after reporting strong financial results, raising its profit forecast and announcing an opioid settlement.Prices at the wholesale level...
NBC San Diego

Hong Kong Stocks Up 3% as Tech Stocks Rise; China's Activity Data Disappoints

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Shares in the Asia-Pacific were mostly higher on Tuesday following the meeting between its president Xi Jinping and U.S. President Joe Biden. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index rose 3.62%, lifted by the Hang Seng Tech index that climbed 6.81%. In mainland China,...
NBC San Diego

Jim Cramer Says These 6 Cyclical ‘Smokestack' Stocks May Be Worth Owning

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Monday offered investors a list of cyclical stocks that have "caught fire" recently, making them potential great additions to portfolios. "These are great companies that have positioned themselves in some terrific end markets and dominated their industries," Cramer said. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Monday offered investors...
NBC San Diego

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves in the Premarket: Walmart, Vodafone, Getty Images and More

Take a look at some of the biggest movers in the premarket:. Walmart (WMT) – Walmart shares surged 6.9% in the premarket after the retailer reported better-than-expected quarterly profit and revenue, and also saw comparable store sales exceed estimates. Walmart also announced a $20 billion share repurchase program. Vodafone...
NBC San Diego

Op-Ed: Here Are 6 Stocks With Excellent Vital Signs in the Health-Care Sector

Health care is the "Energizer bunny" sector with reliable revenues from continuing high demand, writes certified financial planner Dave Sheaff Gilreath. From 2021 through 2025, one study projects, health-care company earnings will grow 6% annually — a 20% increase, producing an additional $31 billion in profits. Here's a look...
NBC San Diego

FTX Says It Could Have Over 1 Million Creditors in New Bankruptcy Filing

Last week, when it filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, FTX indicated that it had more than 100,000 creditors. But in an updated filing Tuesday, lawyers for the company said: "In fact, there could be more than one million creditors in these Chapter 11 Cases." Over the past 72 hours,...
NBC San Diego

Charlie Munger Calls the Success of Elon Musk's Tesla a ‘Minor Miracle' in the Car Business

Berkshire Hathaway Vice Chairman Charlie Munger spoke highly of Elon Musk's electric vehicle company, Tesla, calling it an amazing feat in the American auto industry. "I was certainly surprised that Tesla did as well as it did," Munger said in an interview with CNBC's Becky Quick that aired Tuesday on "Squawk Box." "I do not equate Tesla with bitcoin. Tesla has made some real contributions to this civilization. Elon Musk has done some good things that others couldn't do."
NBC San Diego

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves in the Premarket: Hasbro, Oatly, Advanced Micro Devices and More

Hasbro (HAS) – The toy maker's stock slid 5.2% in the premarket following a double-downgrade to "underperform" from "buy" at Bank of America. The move comes after BofA conducted what it calls a "deep dive" on Hasbro's "Magic: The Gathering" trading card game business. BofA said Hasbro has been overprinting cards and destroying the long-term value of the business.

