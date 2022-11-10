Read full article on original website
WCAX
Burlington asks a local music spot to turn the music down
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - There’s a lot of live music spots in downtown Burlington. Now one popular venue is at risk of losing their entertainment permit. Neighbors of Orlando’s Bar have submitted noise complaints to the city, saying they’re going past their permitted time for outdoor music.
mynbc5.com
Food resources available in Clinton and Essex counties of NY ahead of the holidays
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — The cold weather and thought of incoming heating expenses could be putting some families in a tough financial position right before the holidays. At the Joint Council for Economic Opportunity, or “JCEO” in Plattsburgh, shipments of food were unloaded Monday onto the shelves of their new “choice” pantry, which is set up like a grocery store.
Addison Independent
ANWSD informs public on school equity issues through workshops
VERGENNES — Three upcoming public workshops will highlight important issues of equity that the Vergennes-area schools are prioritizing. This Thursday’s first workshop in what the Addison Northwest School District is calling its “Equity Series” will offer perspectives from several Vergennes Union High School middle school students about their experiences in ANWSD.
WCAX
New housing option for Vermont seniors opens in South Hero
SOUTH HERO, Vt. (WCAX) - A retirement community is expanding into its 27th location in Vermont to help seniors who need a place to go. “We are just so thrilled to be able to be here and to let folks remain in the islands as they age, and now they can,” said Kim Fitzgerald, the CEO of Cathedral Square.
In Randolph, a young entrepreneur steps back from business to teach the next generation of manufacturing students
Brian Kippen of Tunbridge founded KAD Models and Prototypes in California before expanding the advanced manufacturing business to Randolph. Now, he’s teaching manufacturing and fabrication at the Randolph Technical Career Center, hoping to encourage young people to enter the field. Read the story on VTDigger here: In Randolph, a young entrepreneur steps back from business to teach the next generation of manufacturing students.
mynbc5.com
This is Our Home: Swanton, Vermont
SWANTON, Vt. — In Franklin County, Vermont, sits the town and village of Swanton, Vermont — two separate governmental entities. Town Administrator Brian Savage is born and raised in Swanton and spent nearly 30 years volunteering with the Swanton Fire Department. Though he's nearing the end of his...
WCAX
Pets with Potential: Meet Smokestack
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - This week’s Pet with Potential is a chinchilla named Smokestack. He was found as a stray in Essex Junction. He’s about seven years old and he is ready to find his next adventure in life. Chinchillas can live in captivity for up to 20 years!
VSP: Vermonter steals from NY store, flees to VT
A Vermont man was jailed at Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility after he allegedly stole from a store in Saratoga Springs, New York, and then ran from police back into Vermont.
WCAX
World War II-era film, ‘The Farm Boy’ produced in Vt.
WATERBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - The movie is “The Farm Boy,” centered around a young man born and raised on a farm, and works as a milk driver for his father. George Woodard began work on the film back in 2016, and says the script is taken from the stories of his parents, George and Teresa.
I took the new, 8-hour Amtrak train to Burlington, Vermont. Here’s why it was worth it.
When Amtrak announced it’d be adding Burlington, Vermont to its recently reborn Ethan Allen Express, a whole new weekend getaway was unlocked. As a New Yorker without a car, leaving the city can be tricky. We are either beholden to train schedules and their routes or temperamental rental car prices. The Ethan Allen Express takes about eight hours to make its way from NYC’s Penn Station/Moynihan Train Hall to Burlington, Vermont. The long trip is certainly a trade-off for not renting a car (it’s about six hours via car), but I’ve found it was worth the ride. Thanks to the new addition, I was able to spend a little more than 24 hours in a new place and experience the best of Vermont’s most cosmopolitan city.
adirondackalmanack.com
Essex County Arts Council announces 2022 Sunburst Award recipients
The Essex County Arts Council is pleased to announce that eight North Country artists have received ECAC’s newly rebranded Sunburst Awards for individual artists. The Sunburst micro-grants will help these artists to realize a project that will advance their career. Artists were chosen by an independent panel of art enthusiasts, and will each receive a grant of $500 in support of their projects.
vermontbiz.com
Vermont Medical Society elects new officers, presents awards and scholarship
At the annual meeting of the Vermont Medical Society(link is external) Nov 5 in Stowe, the 2,400-member physician advocacy organization elected a new slate of executive committee officers, awarded the Mildred Reardon Medical Student Scholarship and honored 2022 VMS Leadership awardees. Newly elected board officers are Dr Ryan Sexton (pictured),...
pallspera.com
431 Peninsula Drive Eden, VT
This 2 Bedroom 1 bathroom Single Family is new to the market. It was listed on November 13th 2022 with a list price $475,000. Amazing seasonal camp/cottage on year round accessible Lake Eden’s Peninsula Drive w/125 feet of lakeshore! First floor consists of kitchen and living room, dining area, reading room and 3/4 bath. Reading room opens onto a large screened-in porch which then leads out to a brick paved patio on one side and a large front deck on the other, all overlooking the lake and view of Belvidere Mountain (part of the Long Trail). Sitting areas on the terraced walls. Enjoy a glass of wine while watching gorgeous sunsets from any of these areas. 2 bedrooms upstairs, walk-out covered balcony. Two sheds for water toys and extra storage. New dock with one rollout section and one stationary with top panels. View of Mt. Norris from the lakeshore. Drilled well, hot tub, and blueberry bushes. Camp comes furnished. It’s a must see!
mynbc5.com
Burlington's issues of public safety featured in national publication
BURLINGTON, Vt. — A New York Times article released over the weekend featured the city of Burlington and many of the issues people have been dealing with over the past few years, including specifically the increased bike thefts but it also touched on the issue of drug use and policing as well.
Richmond company makes a bike bottle that uses no plastic
Bivo is marketing its products to avid cyclists, with an eye on expanding to other sports. Read the story on VTDigger here: Richmond company makes a bike bottle that uses no plastic.
wamc.org
Construction to begin on a veterans’ memorial park this spring in Plattsburgh
The Plattsburgh, New York region has a military history dating back to the beginning of the country. The town and veterans’ groups announced Thursday that construction will soon begin on a memorial project to commemorate soldiers who fought in the Revolutionary War, the War of 1812 and beyond. The...
WCAX
Town officials resign in Chelsea, leaving winter jobs at stake
CHELSEA, Vt. (WCAX) - As snow looms in the forecast, residents in the town of Chelsea want to know -- who will be plowing their roads?. The selectboard asked the town foreman to reel in spending and sent a letter of possible termination, but instead, the foreman quit. According to...
Colchester Sun
Town of Essex public nuisance ordinance goes into immediate effect after the selectboard adopted it Nov. 7
ESSEX — The Town of Essex Selectboard unanimously adopted its new public nuisance ordinance Monday night, over a year after the nuisance was first brought to the selectboard’s attention. The ordinance was put into effect the moment the selectboard adopted the policy. Its purpose is to promote public...
Vermont restaurants may be packed, but Covid still affects staffing
“Just one person being out can affect a lot of business because we’re running pretty tight with our staffing,” said Cara Tobin, owner of Honey Road in Burlington. Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermont restaurants may be packed, but Covid still affects staffing.
Middlebury Campus
“Insane Person for President” served no trespass order after yelling in college library
Middlebury Public Safety received a call about a disturbance occurring at the Davis Family Library on campus on Tuesday, Oct. 25 at 7:19 p.m. “Public Safety arrived within two minutes, but because reports indicated that the individual had already left the building, Public Safety canvassed the area around the library first in an attempt to locate the individual. They later went into the library to meet with students and staff,” Demitria Kirby, director of public safety, told The Campus.
